Courtesy: AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Here we go again, a familiar taste of poison. President Donald Trump this week imposed another round of sweeping tariffs on sixty different countries, covering the majority of imports, despite having his last round of tariffs being overturned by the Supreme Court.

Announced on July 23rd, the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) stated in a press release:

Today, Ambassador Jamieson Greer took final action, at the direction of President Trump, in the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative’s (USTR) Section 301 Investigations into the Acts, Policies, and Practices of Various Economies Related to the Failure to Impose and Effectively Enforce a Prohibition on the Importation of Goods Produced with Forced Labor by imposing a 10% or 12.5% tariff on 60 trading partners, subject to certain product exemptions.

The United States is the only country in the world to adopt, and effectively enforce, a ban on imports made with forced labor. President Trump is asking all trading partners to join the United States in eliminating forced labor from global supply chains.

This action applies to the top 60 U.S. trade partners covering 99.4% of U.S. imports.

President Trump is tackling modern-day slavery at its source by requiring our trading partners to enact and enforce import bans to ensure products made by workers under such horrifying conditions are no longer traded in global commerce.

Additionally, “The White House recently imposed 25% tariffs on most U.S. imports from Brazil, which took effect Wednesday, and 50% tariffs on a wide range of goods from Canada, which are set to begin next month,” CNBC noted.

As I said, this is a familiar taste of poison.

To review:

We exposed how after Trump reversed his illogical Liberation Day tariffs last year, after the markets were getting decimated, Trump posted on Truth Social to buy the market an hour before he announced the reversal, leading to one of the greatest days for the stock market in American history. In just one day, people such as Charles Schwab netted roughly $2.5 billion from that trade, Trump revealed while Schwab visited Trump in the White House.

Then in February of this year, the Supreme Court overturned his tariffs and said he couldn’t impose them via the loophole the Commerce Department was using.

So all of that money — roughly $175 billion — had to be refunded to the corporations and companies that incurred the additional fees.

But the consumer, us, for whom those higher prices were passed onto, get nothing; not even the fictitious tariff rebate or DOGE dividend checks Trump was touting.

And to add insult to injury, a 2025 investigation revealed that Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick’s sons at Cantor Fitzgerald were already selling tariff refunds in advance as collateral, so when the tariffs were inevitably reversed, those who bought this form of ‘insurance,’ the company and investor would get a payout.

In other words, the scheme works like this: companies paid billions of dollars in tariff costs that have now been deemed illegal; Cantor tells those companies, ‘I’ll give you 25 cents now for every dollar you’re owed in refunds;’ companies snap up that quick cash rather than wait months and probably years to get their refunds; when the refund clears, Cantor gets the full dollar amount back.

In order to avoid overt conflict of interest, Howard divested from Cantor by handing it over to his sons Kyle and Brandon, placing his equity in a trust for his posterity, and paying zero capital gains tax on the transfer.

So understand that with Trump’s latest tariff announcement, this is yet another quick cash grab. It’s market manipulation, it’s another insider trading opportunity, it’s another way of eventually providing bailouts and payoffs without calling them that.

This is not about making good deals and bringing jobs back to America and revitalizing industry in this country. It was all nonsense from day one, and so many people fell for that tripe. Where are those “deals?” Exactly, there weren’t any other than the ones Trump made-up; and you haven’t had any “deals” since.

Once you see the game being played, along with his other cunning acts of market manipulation, blatant and open insider trading, and WEF’ian stakeholder capitalism and Republican Socialism, what is really happening cannot be ignored.

Isaiah 10:1 Woe unto them that decree unrighteous decrees, and that write grievousness which they have prescribed; [2] To turn aside the needy from judgment, and to take away the right from the poor of my people, that widows may be their prey, and that they may rob the fatherless!

Trump is not Robin Hood, stealing from the rich to give to the poor. He is no Red Hood, who patrols the streets at night and eliminates the criminals who steal and maim the common man. What he is is the Orange Hood: he steals from the poor and gives to himself and his rich criminal buddies.

John 12:4 Then saith one of his disciples, Judas Iscariot, Simon's son, which should betray him, [5] Why was not this ointment sold for three hundred pence, and given to the poor? [6] This he said, not that he cared for the poor; but because he was a thief, and had the bag, and bare what was put therein.

His people still don’t comprehend what is being done to them. Trump even recently said that his base will go along with whatever he says at the moment. He isn’t wrong: the people who still follow Trump and take what he says seriously will obey him to their last breath. It’s a cult.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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