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DoxieLover7's avatar
DoxieLover7
35m

This is the worst Administration in US history!

I know for a fact that GSA, OPM, ODNI, and OMB ate starting a "continual" search of federal employees' records...i.e.credit, medical, personal, personnel, banking, etc.. The thing that stuck out in the email was the part tgat they'll determine if the federal employees are engaging in "terrorism" and other concerns that flag them. The email didn't mention surveillance of social media but we know they will and anyone that speaks out against the zionists will be deemed a TERRORIST! This is just the beginning....

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DoxieLover7's avatar
DoxieLover7
36m

The government is continually surveying federal employees' records starting FY27. Banking, personal, personnel, financial, etc to determine if they're terrorists! WTF

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