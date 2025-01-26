The United States Health and Human Services (HHS) is providing biotech company Moderna to create a new mRNA vaccine to combat H5N1 bird flu, an outbreak that purportedly continues to get worse and worse by the day, such as in the case in Georgia where poultry sales have been halted after the virus was detected in the state.

Announced on January 17th, the contract awarded to Moderna is worth $590 million.

According to a press release:

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will provide approximately $590 million to Moderna to accelerate the development of mRNA-based pandemic influenza vaccines and enhance mRNA platform capabilities so that the U.S. is better prepared to respond to other emerging infectious diseases. The award was made through the Rapid Response Partnership Vehicle (RRPV) Consortium with funding from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the HHS Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR). This funding allows Moderna to accelerate development of an H5N1 mRNA influenza vaccine that is well matched to strains currently circulating in cows and birds and expands the clinical data supporting the use of mRNA vaccines that may be needed if other influenza strains emerge with pandemic potential. “Avian flu variants have proven to be particularly unpredictable and dangerous to humans in the past. That is why this response has been a top priority for the Biden-Harris Administration and HHS,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. “Accelerating the development of new vaccines will allow us to stay ahead and ensure that Americans have the tools they need to stay safe.” Moderna’s influenza vaccine candidate uses conventional mRNA technology that was leveraged successfully during the COVID-19 response, resulting in one of the first two FDA-authorized - and ultimately FDA-licensed - COVID-19 vaccines. “The award made today is part of the ASPR’s commitment to strengthening pandemic preparedness through investments in innovative technology such as mRNA vaccines,” said Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response Dawn O’Connell. “mRNA technology will complement existing vaccine technology, allowing us to move faster and better target emerging viruses to protect Americans’ against future pandemics.” In 2023, BARDA began working with Moderna to help develop mRNA vaccine to prepare for potential public health emergencies (PHEs) caused by influenza viruses, such as avian influenza A(H5N1). In addition, Moderna will design and test an H7N9 mRNA pandemic influenza vaccine in a phase 3 clinical study. If successful, this vaccine potentially could become the first licensed for H7N9. Moderna also will design up to four additional novel pandemic influenza vaccines and test preliminary safety and immunogenicity (generating an immune system response) in phase 1 clinical studies. This work will create the necessary background data to enable accelerated development of an mRNA vaccine targeted to various influenza virus subtypes of pandemic potential. This approach takes advantage of the versatility of Moderna’s mRNA platform, leveraging an existing manufacturing platform capability to support product development across multiple health threats. The RRPV is a 10-year, multi-purpose acquisition vehicle and consortium partnership designed to support advanced research and development of medical countermeasures, such as vaccines, therapeutics, and diagnostics. The consortium leverages BARDA's authority to create flexible, strategic partnerships between government and industry that foster innovation and promote collaboration. BARDA also is providing funding to the RRPV for development of additional mRNA platform capacities.

As mentioned in the HHS press release in July, 2024, The WinePress reported that the HHS provided $176 million to Moderna to aid in its research and development of a new mRNA bird flu vaccine. Also in May, The WP cited a report that indicated Pfizer, along with Moderna, were in talks with the Biden administration to create an mRNA vaccine to target avian influenza. “We continue to have active conversations with both manufacturers, and the negotiations are ongoing,” O’Connell said at the time. “We are looking to wrap this up and have something to say very soon.”

The news at the time sent the two entities and other pharmaceutical company’s stocks to rise.

SEE: Pharmaceutical Giants Proclaim The ‘Golden Age Of Vaccines’ Are Here, Seeks To Replace Conventional Medicines With Vaccines

Interestingly enough, on the same day, January 17th, the Georgia Department of Agriculture and the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) announced the detection of a positive case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in a commercial poultry facility in Elbert County, the first one in the state and the fifth case reported at the time.

“As a result of this detection, effective immediately, all in-state poultry exhibitions, shows, swaps, meets, and sales are suspended until further notice,” the press release noted. Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper said in a statement:

“For the first time since the ongoing, nationwide outbreak began in 2022, HPAI has been confirmed in a commercial poultry operation in the state of Georgia. This is a serious threat to Georgia’s #1 industry and the livelihoods of thousands of Georgians who make their living in our state’s poultry industry. We are working around the clock to mitigate any further spread of the disease and ensure that normal poultry activities in Georgia can resume as quickly as possible.”

Harper would later say in a follow-up statement the next day:

"The recent detection of HPAI in a commercial poultry flock in Elbert County will not impact Georgians ability to purchase poultry products like meat or eggs at the local grocery store or restaurant nor will it impact retailers’ ability to offer these products for sale. Georgia and USDA have rigorous meat inspection standards to ensure the safety of our food supply, and no infected birds have entered the food supply chain."

On the 22nd, the state reported a second case of bird flu in a commercial facility, also in Elbert County.

The WP has reported extensively on the purported global outbreak of bird flu since 2021. California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in December, allowing for “targeted action to ensure government agencies have the resources and flexibility they need to respond quickly to this outbreak,” he said at the time. The USDA around that same time began a new program to test for bird flu in dairy products in a number of participating states.

Earlier this month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced the first human death attributed to H5N1 bird flu earlier this January.

Fears of a bird flu pandemic drastically increased in 2024, with mainstream media habitually publishing headlines that warned bird flu would soon become a pandemic, and that the world is repeating the missteps that were made with Covid-19 in 2020.

Dr. Anthony Fauci not long ago said that he believes bird flu has the potential to be the next great pandemic. For the last several years, former CDC Director Robert Redfield has repeatedly said that bird flu will be the “next pandemic,” and with it a mortality rate of 25-50%.

In more recent months, mainstream media has amplified fears that bird flu could spread in pet food and that pets alike are dying in growing numbers due to bird flu contamination. Some of the more recent headlines include:

“What health experts believe will happen with bird flu in 2025” - ( ABC News ) "What we're concerned about is that, eventually, we might get a variation of this strain that could pass from person to person. That's really what we're going to need to see, I think, to get substantial human cases and the potential for a new pandemic strain. So, in terms of peering into the crystal ball for 2025…I think the concern is whether or not we're going to see something change that will turn it into a pandemic strain that could then really be a problem," said Dr. Tony Moody, a professor of pediatrics and infectious diseases specialist at Duke University.

“Is it seasonal influenza or bird flu? Here's how to tell” - ( Salon )

“Bird flu outbreaks spread to Va., including deaths at zoo in Richmond” - ( The Washington Post )

“More than a dozen cats dead or sickened by bird flu in raw pet food, FDA says” _ ( CBS News )

“A wave of cat deaths from bird flu prompts new rules on pet food production” - ( LA Times )

“With bird flu cases rising, certain kinds of pet food may be risky for animals – and people” - ( CNN )

“US turkey producers should ramp up bird flu testing, USDA says” - ( Reuters )

“Expert Blames Bird Flu for Egg Shortage and Price Hikes, Estimates How Many Months Market Will Take to Recover” - ( Latin Times )

‘Raw Cat Food Linked to Bird Flu -- A Vet Shares How to Protect Your Pets From the Virus” - ( CNET )

“Bird Flu Has Been Found In All 50 States—Health Experts Recommend Taking These Safety Precautions” - ( Delish )

“New Research Shows Horses Can Be Infected With Bird Flu” - ( Paulick Report )

“Bird flu 'mutates' as warning issued over 'huge red flag' that would risk new pandemic” - ( GB News )

“What to know about eating eggs as bird flu spreads” - ( Axios )

“Can The Bird Flu Be Transmitted Through Eggs, Dairy, Or Poultry? A Food Safety Expert Explains” - ( Women’s Health )

“Bird flu raises concern over pet food after cat's death” - ( Axios )

“Mild H5N1 cases have been perplexing scientists – now they might have an answer” - ( The Telegraph )

“What you need to know about bird flu in the Pacific Northwest” - ( Axios )

“As more bird flu cases reach MI, infectious disease expert shares insights” - ( Public News Service )

“What's causing bird flu to surge? Probably climate change, experts say” - ( Salon )

“Over 100,000 ducks to be euthanized at New York farm after bird flu outbreak” - ( USA Today )

“Bird Flu Symptoms To Watch For in 2025 As Virus Mutates” - (Newsweek)

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Regular readers of The WinePress know that I have been adamantly warning about the threat of a zoonotic plandemic, particularly that of bird flu, all the way back in 2021 when we were still dealing with the Covid scam and vaccine mandates. It is beyond clear that the Covid scamdemic was just the primer; this next one would be the “real” one; and it appears that all signs indicate that it will be bird flu.

Dr. Joseph Mercola cited my warnings in a piece he wrote in 2022, warning about the exact thing we’re seeing transpire:

https://winepressnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/weaponized-bird-flu-pdf.pdf

We already discussed in October media headlines that declared whoever won the [s]election, they would be the “Bird Flu Pandemic President.” So, I think we can safely assume now that in 2025 or 2026 we are getting “another pandemic.”

Again, let me be very clear in saying I don’t believe a single thing the media and medical officials tell me. The whole point of all of this, as I have articulated repeatedly over the years, and as seen in Mercola’s article quoting me, is to exact more control over the food supply in the U.S. and around the world, specifically by consolidating farms and putting small farms and ranches out of business; creating justification to euthanize livestock, wildlife and pets included, and vaccinate them all to death as well; and then remove meat and dairy from store shelves, and/or limit consumption and make it impossibly unaffordable.

1 Timothy 4:1 Now the Spirit speaketh expressly, that in the latter times some shall depart from the faith, giving heed to seducing spirits, and doctrines of devils; [2] Speaking lies in hypocrisy; having their conscience seared with a hot iron; [3] Forbidding to marry, and commanding to abstain from meats, which God hath created to be received with thanksgiving of them which believe and know the truth.

But this time the old tricks of propaganda alone will not work. I believe visual stimuli is required this time around. If anything, when, not if, but when the media and health officials declare bird flu is transmitting between human-to-human, these cases and eventual deaths will be seen among those who received the Covid weaponry injections… Just crank-up EMF and 5G radiation, and let the bodies of those who are now filled mRNA, self-assembling nanotech and graphene oxide, fall apart and drop dead in front of everyone’s eyes.

SEE: Death Shot: Vaccine Recipients Can Be Remotely Controlled And Connected With Networks

Death Shot: Japanese Study Confirms Presence Of Self-Assembling ‘Worm-Like’ Nanotechnology In MRNA Vaccines

With that in mind, the conditioned masses will snap into their programming from the last go-around, and will voluntarily mask-up, vax-up, and lockdown all over again. SEE: UK Official Says When The ‘Next Pandemic’ Arrives People Will Automatically Comply Because They Have Been Conditioned To Obey

And under a Trump presidency here in the U.S., it will be more accepted, especially this time around because, as some of my readers have astutely pointed out, many of the very-pro MAGA outlets have their audiences primed and ready to accept whatever Trump says and does. Last time there was a little hesitation, not this time. Plus, with RFK Jr. at the helm, a lot of MAGA supporters and fans of Bobby will listen to his counsel.

SEE: Bill Gates Had ‘Quite Intriguing’ Dinner With Trump Discussing Vaccines, As Pfizer CEO Cozies Up To Trump And Has Built ‘Good Relation’ With RFK Jr.

So, do what you can with this information and prepare the best that you can; and I still say you need to network with farmers who do things the right way as God intended, and warn them of the impending danger that is soon to drop, and that you may be able to better secure a stable source of food.

1 Corinthians 10:13 There hath no temptation taken you but such as is common to man: but God is faithful, who will not suffer you to be tempted above that ye are able; but will with the temptation also make a way to escape, that ye may be able to bear it. Genesis 18:25 That be far from thee to do after this manner, to slay the righteous with the wicked: and that the righteous should be as the wicked, that be far from thee: Shall not the Judge of all the earth do right?

