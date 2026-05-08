The following report is by CT Insider (excerpts):

More than two dozen police departments in Connecticut use automated license plate cameras to help find missing vehicles, catch people with arrest warrants and solve crimes.

But the cameras have been also been installed in many of the parking lots of at least two retailers around the state: Lowe’s and Home Depot. The automated systems take photos of the back of your vehicle as you drive to pick up spring planters or new patio furniture at the big-box home improvement stores.

The companies use the cameras primarily to prevent retail theft and to increase public safety, according to public policies listed on their website. Law enforcement can access data from Lowe’s and Home Depot’s license plate cameras in Connecticut, specifically cameras made by a company called Flock Safety, police officials told CT Insider.

Automated license plate cameras installed along public roads on behalf of police departments have come under scrutiny in recent months after CT Insider reported that camera data collected by Connecticut police department cameras was searched thousands of times by out-of-state agencies for federal immigration enforcement. While CT Insider has confirmed more than two dozen departments use the technology, there is no public database detailing which departments use them and where they are located.

Home Depot told CT Insider in a statement that it does not share information directly with federal immigration authorities. Home Depot says on its website “We do not grant access to our license plate readers to federal law enforcement.”

“These cameras are used for the purpose of detecting and preventing theft and protecting the safety of our customers and associates,” said Sarah McDonald, spokesperson for Home Depot.

The company, however, did not respond to a question about whether out-of-state agencies could access data from the cameras at Connecticut stores, similar to what has been done with the data collected by local police departments. In some cases, CT Insider found out-of-state law enforcement agencies were accessing a national networking and appeared to be conducting searches on behalf of federal agencies.

Flock has confirmed to CT Insider that federal agencies do not have direct access to license plate data collected by their systems. The company faced scrutiny last summer after it was reported Flock gave federal agencies like the Department of Homeland Security and Customs and Border Patrol access to Illinois data as part of a pilot program to combat human trafficking and fentanyl distribution. The company ended that pilot program and placed other restrictions on federal agency requests of local data.

Home Depot and Lowe’s public license plate reader policies’ confirm law enforcement can be granted access to data, although information on what agencies are allowed access are not provided. Unlike police departments, which are subject to public records laws, private companies do not have to disclose records of what law enforcement agencies are searching data from their store locations.

Some police departments in Connecticut told CT Insider that they entered into written agreements with retailers in their towns to allow them automatic and continuous access for searches on data collected at stores.

Read the rest of the report here.

AUTHOR’S NOTE: Then this data is given to Palantir and Oracle to put in their AI algorithms so they know where you are at all times…

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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