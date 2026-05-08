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KayAnne Riley's avatar
KayAnne Riley
3h

They’re special cameras that overlook sex traffickers and pedophiles. 🙄

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Craig's avatar
Craig
3hEdited

Our Lowe’s has had them for months

I just made a road trip through Kansas. Flock cameras were in the middle of nowhere.

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