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nymusicdaily's avatar
nymusicdaily
4h

remember the amazon store where you took whatever you wanted and it scanned your MOTB on the way out? how long that that last? 6 months?

there was a self-serve cashless automat on st. marks place in nyc that might have lasted that long, maybe less.

the market has spoken, at least for now...

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NEYOH WHEATLE's avatar
NEYOH WHEATLE
5h

Let the games begin.

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