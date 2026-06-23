Courtesy: Galbot

In another sign that robots and AI are quickly replacing basic jobs conventionally handled by real people, Hong Kong recently announced that it is opening its first convenience store operated by a humanoid robot.

South China Morning Post reported this month:

Hong Kong will soon open its first convenience store operated by a humanoid robot as part of the city’s push to integrate AI into everyday life and deepen residents’ understanding of the technology, the finance chief has said. Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po also revealed on Sunday that a high-level government committee dedicated to AI development in Hong Kong had been formed and would hold its first meeting this month. The 24-hour convenience store was located on the waterfront in Hung Hom and would feature a humanoid robot able to serve locals and visitors alike in different languages, Chan said on his weekly blog.

Courtesy: Galbot

Furthermore, Inside Retail says the project is supported by Hong Kong Investment Corporation (HKIC) in collaboration with Beijing-based robotics firm Galbot. The structure is “configured to stock high-turnover retail categories, including snacks, lifestyle merchandise, and over-the-counter pharmaceuticals.” HKIC said:

“The imminent debut of a humanoid robot store manager in Hong Kong points to an accelerating trend: artificial intelligence (AI) is entering people’s everyday lives in more tangible ways. “In vigorously promoting AI development, we aim not only to empower industries and strengthen economic competitiveness, but also to deliver convenience that residents can truly experience, while creating new areas of growth and opportunity.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Welcome to the “New Normal.” We are going to see more and more of these popping up worldwide in the years to come, and not just convenience stores, but in most facets of life from shops, to factories, to assembly lines, to kitchens, hospitality and caregiving, military, etc. We knew this already, but now it is accelerating.

Proverbs 21:25 The desire of the slothful killeth him; for his hands refuse to labour. [26] He coveteth greedily all the day long: but the righteous giveth and spareth not.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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