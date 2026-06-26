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Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
just now

2022, huh? They've been busy for quite a while collecting "data". Oh dear!

I had thought of moving to Texas at one time, thinking how conservative, patriotic, etc... things seemed there. I woke up when that power company fiasco happened during that weird cold spell they had and some died. I thought this could happen there?? Yes. And so much more, I guess. I keep reading that they got and are getting alot of data centers. Who knew??

Thank you for this!

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Sky Stitches's avatar
Sky Stitches
1m

Dystopia is here. This is another layer of the blockchain nightmare featuring your dna

https://factsoverfear.substack.com/p/data-centers-tokenization-of-your?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=4gi700

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