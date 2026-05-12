Last week in South Korea, a humanoid robot named Gabi became a Buddhist monk at a temple in the capital city of Seoul.

Hong Min-suk, a manager at the Jogye Order, the largest sect of Buddhism in South Korea, told the New York Times: “Robots are destined to collaborate with humans in every field in the future. “It will only be natural for them to be part of our festival.”

Gabi means mercy in the Buddhist tradition; and the robot was manufactured by Unitree Robotics, a Chinese civilian robotics company. The G1 model starts at $13.5K.

This marks the first time a robot has participated in a ceremony at the temple that pledges their devotion to Buddha and his teachings.

Venerable Jinwoo, president of the Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism, said in his New Year speech plans to integrate AI into their worship services. He said in his speech:

“Inscribed on the one-pillar gate of Haeinsa Temple are the words, “Though a thousand eons pass, it never grows old; though ten thousand years pass, it remains ever present.” Buddhism must be a path of truth that attends to the suffering of our time, always rooted in the present, not a religion stuck in the past. “In the age of AI and quantum science, peace of mind will be cultivated through Buddhism. “Despite the dazzling advances in technology and material civilization, our lives have become ever more convenient thanks to cutting-edge science and AI. Yet the anxieties, anger, depression, and isolation—mental attachments and sufferings that science cannot resolve— are growing ever deeper. This is because the root of suffering lies in our own minds, which are gripped by attachment and discrimination, not in the external world. This does not mean that Buddhism withdraws from this vast technological civilization. Rather, we aim to fearlessly lead the AI era and redirect its achievements toward the path of attaining peace of mind and enlightenment. “Korean Buddhism will now lay the foundation for integrating the wisdom of Seon meditation and Buddhist practice with quantum science and artificial intelligence, to create a Buddhism that resonates with modern sensibilities and scientific thought.”

As noted by Smithsonian Magazine, Buddhism is on the decline and embracing AI in this way also seeks to make the religion palatable for new generations. The magazine wrote:

The idea that Buddhism—which is losing followers—should reckon with technology was echoed last month by the Venerable Jungnyum, another leader in the order.

“At this civilizational turning point where artificial intelligence is coming like a tsunami, there is widespread concern and hope that Buddhism should also move toward a new direction of hope,” he said in a news conference, Seoul Economic Daily’s Lee Jae-yong reports.

The inclusion of robots in religious practice is not unprecedented, but not yet common. In a 2024 literature review, published in the journal Theology and Science, researchers at the University of Vienna and the University of Erlangen-Nuremberg found nearly a dozen robots actively participating in liturgical and ritual practices, fewer teaching religious education or performing spiritual care, and even fewer actively preaching.

“Although empirical evidence suggests that robots are met with an overall neutral to positive reaction by believers, they are sometimes met with dogmatic rejection, for example, because they seemingly cannot weep, worship or ‘talk to God,’” the researchers wrote.

A humanoid nicknamed Pepper made headlines in 2017 when it performed Buddhist funeral rites, the Japan Times reported. That same year, an Indian tech firm introduced a robotic arm to perform aarti, a ceremony in which flames are ritually waved to deities, anthropologist Holly Walters wrote in the Conversation in 2023.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Zechariah 10:2 For the idols have spoken vanity, and the diviners have seen a lie, and have told false dreams; they comfort in vain: therefore they went their way as a flock, they were troubled, because there was no shepherd.

Well, if the goal is to modernize the religion and attract new converts, this I reckon will kill it even further, because it essentially signals that that faith, religion and philosophy is just vanity to many people. The robot can only do what it is programmed to do: they are lifeless to begin with, and dressing it up won’t change that.

James 1:27 Pure religion and undefiled before God and the Father is this, To visit the fatherless and widows in their affliction, and to keep himself unspotted from the world.

Not that I ever took Buddhism seriously, but integrating “the world’s” devices to make this tired religion and worship of a glutton look more glitzy and glamourous I reckon will net the opposite effect.

The same will occur in the West with all major denominations of professing Christianity, as we have already seen them embrace AI in other ways, as will neo-liberal Muslims, Judaism, and other religions. The globalists and clowns at the WEF have said as much…

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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