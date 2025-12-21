As the American empire reaches its final days, 2026 is set to be the year of bread & circuses to masquerade the collapse, and Trump’s latest announcement of festivities next year to celebrate the nation’s 250th birthday only confirms that.

The WinePress has noted a number of times this year that Trump has gotten very open and flamboyant with whom he openly dines and hangs out with. Some of the richest and powerful men and women and megadonors, from all sectors, are brazenly banqueting with the President - contrary to his first administration’s rhetoric of “draining the swamp,” ending the deep state and restoring America from the very people he is now openly chumming with.

Earlier this week, President Donald Trump reaffirmed that next year the White House will host a UFC fight on the front lawn. He confirmed that the fight will be held on Flag Day, June 14th - which is also Trump’s birthday.

Renderings of what the event could look like were also released this by UFC President Dana White, a longtime friend of Trump.

White told Fox News that it would be a small event of around 5,000 guests (which will of course be Trump’s friends and big spenders).

On top of that, President Trump announced what he calls “The Patriot Games.”

“Already, we’ve had big celebrations to commemorate the 250th birthdays of the Army, the Navy and the United States Marines, but there is much, much more to come.” The games, he said, will be “an unprecedented four-day athletic event featuring the greatest high school athletes, one young man and one young woman from each state and territory.”

“I promise there will be no men playing in women’s sports. You’re not going to see that. You’ll see everything but that.”

This video looks and sounds like it is deep-fake AI-generated…

A number of people online noted that this sounded eerily like “The Hunger Games.” Even Fox News mentioned that is sounded a little too much like the book turned movie series.

The Hunger Games, for those who don’t know:

The Hunger Games universe is a dystopia set in Panem, a North American country consisting of the wealthy Capitol and 13 districts in varying states of poverty.

Every year, two children, one boy and one girl, from the first 12 districts are selected via lottery to participate in a compulsory televised subjugation, disguised as a battle royale death match called “The Hunger Games”, a spectacle of brutality and survival orchestrated by the powerful to maintain their grip on the weak. The minimum age requirement for participation in the Hunger Games is 12, and the number of tickets put into the lottery increases by one every year. However, children could choose to enter their name an unlimited number of additional times, with every additional ticket put into the lottery being worth a set of food rations for the entrant’s family. Aided by nuclear weaponry, the last district, District 13, avoided participation in the Hunger Games by successfully rebelling against the Capitol and moving underground, following a secret peace treaty.

So as this country crumbles, more and more people fall into penury and deeper debt slavery, we are going to get even more charades and distractions and meaningless sports competitions.

As I noted last month, the Rothschild-affiliated and owned The Economist emphasized in its forecast for 2026 that there will be plenty of bread & circuses (my words), as the U.S. will also be the host for the FIFA World Cup next year, as depicted on the magazine’s cover.

It’s bread and circuses. It’s the Roman Circus. It was the biggest and best distraction to quell dissention among the Romans who questioned the acts of the Emperor, was by distracting them with meaningless and vain circus acts.

There are two scenes in the movie called “Gladiator” that perfectly accentuates this. One was spoken by Emperor Commodus, and the other by a politician Tiberius Gracchus:

Commodus: Exactly. A vision. I will give the people a vision and they will love me for it. They will soon forget the tedious sermonizing of a few dry old men. I will give them the greatest vision of their lives. Gracchus: I think he knows what Rome is. Rome is the mob. He will conjure magic for them and they will be distracted. He will take away their freedom, and still they will roar. The beating heart of Rome is not the marble floor of the Senate, it is the sand of the Colosseum. He will give them death, and they will love him for it.

Indeed, they will cheer for it. Here is the top comment from a Breitbart article reporting on this very thing:

When it’s time to distract from the collapse of the nation, to divide and distract from all the evil and oppression that is being thrust in, it’s time to host a grand circus.

That will be a primary theme for 2026: bread & circuses. The economy is collapsing and has the potential to fully implode, more costly and deadly wars foreign and domestic, the rapid rollout of the tokenized economy and AI control grid, censorship and pre-crime surveillance, Noahide Laws and increased persecution of Christians and those peaceable in the land.

Proverbs 10:23 It is as sport to a fool to do mischief: but a man of understanding hath wisdom. Proverbs 26:18 As a mad man who casteth firebrands, arrows, and death, [19] So is the man that deceiveth his neighbour, and saith, Am not I in sport?

