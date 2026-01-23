Last week, President Donald Trump hosted and spoke at an event held at his Mar-a-Lago estate, which drew criticism online for some of the guests in attendance: furries.

Newsweek reported:

President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence hosted one of its first charitable events of the year last week: The American Humane Society’s 15th Annual Hero Dog Awards Gala.

It’s not the cause that’s caught people’s attention, though, but the costumes.

Attendees were dressed in 18th century regalia, complete with dog costumes, in a move that has quickly prompted online ridicule with people labelling the event creepy, and the press office for California Governor Gavin Newsom dubbing it a “FURRY PARTY.”

The American Human Society was founded nearly 150 years ago and said in a press release that in 2025 it “rescued, cared for and protected more than 1.4 billion animals.” The gala itself took place at Mar-a-Lago on January 9 and is dedicated to honoring courageous and inspiring dogs.

Some 25 pooches were put forward for the gala’s Hero Dog award, which is for “bravery in action, healing paws that bring comfort and second-chance stories that prove hope is never lost,” according to the society’s website. The winner, one Sergeant Bo, was a therapy dog. Other finalists for the award include service and military dogs.

Comedian Tim Dillon ripped into the administration for this bad look.

“It is literally the end of the world. I mean, and somebody said, “Let’s do” — Stop with the charities. They're all fake. They're all fake. Will you stop? This is an excuse to put on dog masks and get drunk and God only knows what else. “But this whole idea that like everybody showing up to Mar-a-Lago is doing charity is hilarious. They're just givers over there. They can't stop giving. That's why they're in Mara Lago. They can't stop giving. “And the Kirk thing — the idea that the furry's boyfriend shot your friend and then you're in the dog mask! “I don't want to hear anything about Hollywood, by the way, anymore from anybody. I don't want to hear about Hollywood and the this party and that party. What the **** is that? What the **** is that?”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Philippians 3:2 Beware of dogs, beware of evil workers, beware of the concision.

Something we’ve learned from MAGA is that perversion is totally fine as long as it is on their team; then they are as “inclusion, tolerant, and loving” just as much if not more than the Left itself. If you are not on their team, then it is “woke.” Charlie Kirk, the Turning Point USA and Daily Wire crowd are perfectly fine with drags and queers; and the Trump administration has them crawling all over his estate and administration, as we have previously reported, so I can’t say I am too surprised to see furrys at a Trump-sponsored gala.

Revelation 22:15 For without are dogs, and sorcerers, and whoremongers, and murderers, and idolaters, and whosoever loveth and maketh a lie.

Again, this type of stuff we are seeing is straight out of the Hunger Games novels and movie adaptions, with the rich-elite class attired in their perverted getup, while the poor are despised, mocked, and forced to kill each other to survive.

America is one big, ugly Sodom and Gomorrah.

2 Peter 2:22 But it is happened unto them according to the true proverb, The dog is turned to his own vomit again; and the sow that was washed to her wallowing in the mire.

