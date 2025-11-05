As construction continues on the White House and Presidnt Trump's new “ballroom,” Trump showcased a new marble and golden bathroom to replace the old one.

Trump took to Truth Social to share some of the pictures.

CNBC added:

Asked for a response to those critiques, White House spokesman Davis Ingle told CNBC, “Democrats are more concerned with President Trump’s historic beautification of the White House than they are for American citizens they are hurting because of their reckless government shutdown.”

In another Truth Social post Friday, Trump announced that he had inspected construction taking place at the Kennedy Center, where, months earlier, he had fired several board members and installed himself as chair.

“It is really looking good!” he wrote. “The exterior columns, which were in serious danger of corrosion if something weren’t done, are completed, and look magnificent in White Enamel — Like a different place!”

“Marble is being done, stages are being renovated, new seats, new chairs, and new fabrics will soon be installed, and magnificent high end carpeting throughout the building,” Trump wrote.

The update came hours after The Washington Post reported that ticket sales at the Kennedy Center have plummeted in recent months.

This of course is all part of a much broader ‘renovation’ of the East Wing of the White House that is larger than the main building itself, funded by a slew of industry titans across multiple sectors.

Meanwhile, last week the President drew more ire after he hosted a “Great Gatsby” themed Halloween party, featuring the phrase “A little party never killed nobody.”

https://youtube.com/shorts/NaAszvtGrsA?si=Gt2X0o2IcIJgvx2i

https://youtube.com/shorts/2rbiHkh-Q-w?si=p1z1U386ajYVzIdy

Opinion writer Lindsey Granger for The Hill was among many who derided the event, writing:

Now, “The Great Gatsby,” for those who might’ve missed the symbolism in high-school English, is a story about excess, illusion and the moral decay behind wealth. F. Scott Fitzgerald wrote of the rich: “They were careless people … they smashed up things and creatures and then retreated back into their money or their vast carelessness … and let other people clean up the mess they had made.”

[…] Trump once built his brand by connecting with voters, promising to shake up Washington and level the playing field. But now? He’s building a ballroom instead of rebuilding that bond.

Because when you spend your weekend partying in your own marble palace while people skip meals — and when you take favors from the rich to fund your personal projects — you don’t just lose trust. You prove you never understood who you were talking to in the first place.

https://youtu.be/nMsacoc9DnQ?si=-jTsIhE4jbbrwo_N

Proverbs 18:12 Before destruction the heart of man is haughty, and before honour is humility. Proverbs 25:27 It is not good to eat much honey: so for men to search their own glory is not glory.

We said this the last time we discussed the construction of the new “ballroom.” Now with our President showcasing his new toilet and him hosting a Great Gatsby party, it’s another “Let Them Eat Cake” moment, and another sign that the American empire is at an end; and when it all comes down, Trump and his friends will have already jumped shipped before the Titanic sinks. Like Rome, like Babylon, America is next in line.

Daniel 5:18 O thou king, the most high God gave Nebuchadnezzar thy father a kingdom, and majesty, and glory, and honour: [19] And for the majesty that he gave him, all people, nations, and languages, trembled and feared before him: whom he would he slew; and whom he would he kept alive; and whom he would he set up; and whom he would he put down. [20] But when his heart was lifted up, and his mind hardened in pride, he was deposed from his kingly throne, and they took his glory from him: [21] And he was driven from the sons of men; and his heart was made like the beasts, and his dwelling was with the wild asses: they fed him with grass like oxen, and his body was wet with the dew of heaven; till he knew that the most high God ruled in the kingdom of men, and that he appointeth over it whomsoever he will. [22] And thou his son, O Belshazzar, hast not humbled thine heart, though thou knewest all this; [23] But hast lifted up thyself against the Lord of heaven; and they have brought the vessels of his house before thee, and thou, and thy lords, thy wives, and thy concubines, have drunk wine in them; and thou hast praised the gods of silver, and gold, of brass, iron, wood, and stone, which see not, nor hear, nor know: and the God in whose hand thy breath is, and whose are all thy ways, hast thou not glorified: [24] Then was the part of the hand sent from him; and this writing was written.[25] And this is the writing that was written, MENE, MENE, TEKEL, UPHARSIN. [26] This is the interpretation of the thing: MENE; God hath numbered thy kingdom, and finished it. [27] TEKEL; Thou art weighed in the balances, and art found wanting. [28] PERES; Thy kingdom is divided, and given to the Medes and Persians.

