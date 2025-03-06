After another day of the stock market not performing all that great, the Trump White House revealed today they are rescinding some of their tariffs on Mexico and Canada once again until April.

Bloomberg writes:

“They’ve been working much harder lately, do you notice that? On people coming in and drugs. We’ve made tremendous progress on both,” Trump said in the Oval Office, referring to Mexico and Canada.

Automobiles and parts that meet USMCA requirements are among the products exempt from the tariffs. Canadian potash used heavily in fertilizers for US agricultural producers faces a lower 10% duty. The White House estimates that 62% of Canadian imports will still be subject to the tariffs, most of which are energy products that are being tariffed at a 10% rate, and half of goods coming from Mexico. A White House official cautioned those proportions could change as importers rush to comply with the new rules.

Trump warned that relief for automakers will be short lived, saying he would not sign another extension next month.

“I told them that’s it, this is a short-term deal,” he president said, adding he told auto executives not to come back and ask for relief again.

The decision nonetheless marks a significant reversal by Trump, who on Tuesday had announced the largest tariff increase in a century only to back down 48 hours later as stocks were hammered and Republicans expressed concern about the economic consequences.

The president downplayed the reaction, saying “I’m not even looking at the market.” Trump argued that foreign countries are “ripping us off” and that the tariffs would put the US on a stronger footing.

“There’ll always be a little short-term interruption. I don’t think it’s going to be big,” Trump said.

Also, the American Automotive Policy Council, or AAPC, a trade group that represents Ford, General Motors and Stellantis, was also thankful for the one-month tariff exemption. "American Automakers Ford, GM and Stellantis applaud President Trump for recognizing that vehicles and parts that meet the high US and regional USMCA content requirements should be exempt from these tariffs," AAPC President Matt Blunt told ABC News in a statement.

Fact Sheet

The White House announced the plans in a fact sheet on its website, which admits that these tariffs will cause a strain on American businesses and consumers.

The release states in full:

USING LEVERAGE TO PROTECT AMERICANS: Today, President Donald J. Trump announced adjustments to tariffs imposed on imports from Canada and Mexico in recognition of the structure of the automotive supply chain that strives to bring production into America.

Duties imposed to address the flow of illicit drugs across our borders are now: 25% tariffs on goods that do not satisfy U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) rules of origin. A lower 10% tariff on those energy products imported from Canada that fall outside the USMCA preference. A lower 10% tariff on any potash imported from Canada and Mexico that falls outside the USMCA preference. No tariffs on those goods from Canada and Mexico that claim and qualify for USMCA preference.

While the situations at our Northern and Southern borders continue to require appropriate action from the Governments of Canada and Mexico, our American automotive industry, which provides American jobs, should not suffer significant disruption just because of the structure of its supply chain.

Trump’s statement on Truth Social

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum responded almost immediately after Trump’s statement.

ENSURING BORDER SECURITY AND ECONOMIC SECURITY: President Trump will not allow our national security to be compromised by our closest trading partners, Canada and Mexico, but recognizes the unique impact that these tariffs could have on American automotive manufacturers.

President Trump will never stop standing up for the safety of the American people and is using tariffs as a tool to take decisive actions that put Americans’ safety and our national security first.

On Tuesday, March 4, tariffs were issued on Canada and Mexico under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to curb the flow of illegal border crossings and drugs into our country.

In order to minimize disruption to the U.S. automotive industry and workers, it is appropriate to adjust the tariffs on articles of Canada and Mexico so that they do not bear a disproportionate brunt of Canada and Mexico’s failure to respond to the crises at our borders.

America’s manufacturers, including our automakers, have strengthened our economy and expanded our workforce.

Today’s actions promote a level playing field for American manufacturers, bringing supply chains closer to home, especially for our auto industry, which has been hit hard by offshoring.

DEALMAKER-IN-CHIEF: President Trump continues to leverage America’s economic power to secure our border and stop the flow of fentanyl into our country, while protecting American industry.

In November, President Trump promised that tariffs on Mexico and Canada would remain in effect until drugs and illegal aliens stop invading our country.

Following the President imposing tariffs on both countries, Mexico and Canada announced measures to combat illegal immigration and fentanyl trafficking.

President Trump secured the extradition of 29 Mexican drug cartel bosses to face charges for their crimes in the United States, including one accused of killing a DEA agent.

In President Trump’s first month in office, illegal border crossings plummeted to the lowest level ever recorded, down 96% from the all-time high under the Biden-Harris Administration.

As President Trump stated in the America First Trade Policy Presidential Memorandum, trade policy is an integral component of our economic and national security.

Endless Uncertainty

The stock market has not performed great yesterday and today on the back of tariff uncertainty.

Yahoo! reported: The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1%, or over 400 points, while the S&P 500 dropped nearly 2%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite plummeted more than 2.6%. The Nasdaq is now more than 10% off its December record high and officially entered into correction territory.

The WinePress detailed yesterday the effects these tariffs would have on American goods and businesses, with a number of major retailers and manufacturers warning that they were going to pass the additional costs onto consumers. U.S. automakers in particular warned that these tariffs would drastically effect their prices on parts, fearing it could ratchet vehicle prices up another $12,000.

The tariffs on China remain in place for the time being. China issued a very pointed response to the tariffs with their own reciprocal tariffs, and warned Trump and the U.S. that they are ready to fight this war and others that America may attempt to launch.

Chinese spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Lin Jian stated:

“I believe you’ve noticed the statements released by competent Chinese departments. The fentanyl issue is a flimsy excuse to raise U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports. China has made clear its opposition more than once. Our countermeasures to defend our rights and interests are fully legitimate and necessary. “The U.S., not anyone else, is responsible for the fentanyl crisis inside the U.S. In the spirit of humanity and goodwill towards the American people, we have taken robust steps to assist the U.S. in dealing with the issue. This is obvious to all and people from various sectors in the U.S. have expressed thanks to China on multiple occasions. Instead of recognizing our efforts, the U.S. has lied about our contribution and shifted the blame on China, and is seeking to pressure and blackmail China with tariff hikes. They’ve been punishing us for helping them. This is not going to solve the U.S.’s problem and will deal a heavy blow to our counternarcotics dialogue and cooperation. “Let me reiterate that intimidation does not scare us. Bullying does not work on us. Pressuring, coercion or threats are not the right way of dealing with China. Anyone using maximum pressure on China is picking the wrong guy and miscalculating. If the U.S. truly wants to solve the fentanyl issue, then the right thing to do is to consult with China on the basis of equality, mutual respect and mutual benefit to address each other’s concerns. “If the U.S. has other agenda in mind and if war is what the U.S. wants, be it a tariff war, a trade war or any other type of war, we’re ready to fight till the end. We urge the U.S. to stop being domineering and return to the right track of dialogue and cooperation at an early date.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

It has not even been 48 hours since Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday and he has, yet again (!), walked back the tariffs, something that he championed during his speech, claiming that even though it might be tough at first it would make the U.S. richer. He stated:

“And by the way, we’re gonna have growth in the auto industry like nobody’s ever seen. Plants are opening up all over the place. Deals are being made, never seen. That’s a combination of the election win and tariffs. It’s a beautiful word, isn’t it? That along with our other policies will allow our auto industry to absolutely boom. It’s gonna boom. Spoke to the majors today, all three, the top people and they’re so excited. In fact, already, numerous car companies have announced that they will be building massive automobile plants in America with Honda just announcing a new plant in Indiana, one of the largest anywhere in the world. “[…] Stories like Jeff’s remind us that tariffs are not just about protecting American jobs, they’re about protecting the soul of our country. Tariffs are about making America rich again and making America great again. And it’s happening and it will happen rather quickly. There’ll be a little disturbance, but we are okay with that. It won’t be much. [To Democrats responding in audience] No, you’re not. Oh. And look—and look where Biden took us. Very low, the lowest we’ve ever been. Jeff, I want to thank you very much.”

Well, so much for that! This is the guy that an entire movement and cult of personality has pinned all their hopes on? Even if I thought these tariffs were a good idea, how is this indecision the mark of a true leader who sticks to his guns?

Ecclesiastes 10:12 The words of a wise man's mouth are gracious; but the lips of a fool will swallow up himself. [13] The beginning of the words of his mouth is foolishness: and the end of his talk is mischievous madness. [14] A fool also is full of words: a man cannot tell what shall be; and what shall be after him, who can tell him? [15] The labour of the foolish wearieth every one of them, because he knoweth not how to go to the city.

That passage has been the story of our leaders and populous for a while now, but none more so than Biden and Trump: these two administrations in particular have been nothing short of ad-nauseating and exhausting to put up with and listen to. Nothing they say makes sense, everything they say is a lie, a misdirection, or simply unintelligent. We are a nation of fools led by fools.

One of Trump’s primary and favorite metrics is the stock market, so he absolutely had that at the front of his mind, and after stocks tumbled his buddies on Wall Street probably told him to cool it down a bit. Notwithstanding the baseless war on China still continues on to our own detriment.

I am not sure if I am even going to waste time writing another post about tariffs in April if this is the stupid cat & mouse game he’s going to continue to play… In the end, let’s count our blessings one day at a time.

