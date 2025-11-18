The WinePress News

Bob
4h

In a GMC/Chevy group an owners rear taillight went out on his Ford truck

No idea why this post was in this group, but it was

You have to replace the whole light assembly if you go to ford, hundreds of $$$$

For a light bulb

I had to replace the thermostat on my truck

They costs around $10 years ago

Now you have to buy the whole aluminum cast fitting with the thermostat installed in it, for hundreds of $$$$$

They dont just sell the thermostat

So you buy the whole thing and you throw this aluminum piece in the trash

Complete waste of everything

THEY are destroying the world in every facet of peoples lives

THEY want control of everybody

CharlieSeattle
6h

Good way to lose future buyers.

