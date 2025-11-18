Auto manufacturers continue to strip away accessibility, functionality and the right to repair to their vehicles. The latest offender is Hyundai after a user on Reddit highlighted how he recently wanted to change the brake pads on his car, but was denied and needed to have a subscription plan in place, an expensive adapter, and an internet connection to make the repair.

The user wrote:

I own a 2025 Hyundai IONIQ 5 N. Like other cars that I own, I do my own maintenance when possible. Many states in the USA enshrine the Right to Repair, despite automakers and stealer attempts to block this.

Apparently, Hyundai/Genesis/Kia is intent on trying to weasle out of this.

This all started when I tried to replace the rear brake pads on my car. EVERYONE needs brake pads; it is a basic wear item.

Diagram of this car model’s brakes. Courtesy: Hyundai/The Drive

The only way (for non-dealers) to replace the brake pads is to use Hyundai’s special Windows-based “J2534 Diagnostic Tool” software. That costs $60/week *PLUS* you need to buy one of only three approved J2534 adapters, the cheapest of which costs about $2k. It also requires a permanent Internet connection to authenticate and operate.

So, after exploring all non-Hyundai options (they don’t work, and why they don’t will become obvious shortly), I broke down and bought the subscription and special adapter. Guess what? It didn’t work; the software just gives error codes.

Hyundai has no contact information on their web site hyundaitechinfo.com (where they gouge you for the software and service manual subscriptions). With a bit of luck, I was able to find the telephone number of the USA company that develops the “J2534 Diagnostic Tool”.

It turns out that the Hyundai dealers don’t use this piece of junk software. Dealers have completely different software that runs on an Android tablet. Despite the 2025 Hyundai IONIQ 5 N being for sale for ~18 months, the Windows software was not updated to work with current models; that functionality is reserved for dealers and their dealer-only software.

The software developers remotely collected a bunch of diagnostic information from my PC and vehicle, and a month later, there was a new version of Windows software (that I had to pay for again).

When I tried to run this new version of software, it prompted me for a NASTF login. If you are not familiar with this, a NASTF login is a security mechanism required for registered locksmiths to program new keys to a car.

Well, apparently, this very month (October 2025), NASTF has started a special program for Hyundai/Genesis/Kia. Of course, it is for BUSINESSES, not individuals. Have a look yourself:

https://sdrm.nastfsecurityregistry.org/dotorg/enrollment

“Hyundai, Genesis, and Kia have chosen NASTF to validate professional technicians who need access to their secure vehicle gateway when utilizing a J2534 subscription to their diagnostic software suite. This new NASTF tool (for 18MY and newer vehicles) is provided as part of your free NASTF account; however, you will need to opt in to have access.”

Even if you are willing to give the invasive personal data that they require (IRS EIN is the same as a SSN), then you find out that you have to install an “Authy” app on your smartphone. Even if you get that to work, it is still the same steaming pile of bug-ridden garbage software that the dealers wouldn’t touch with a ten foot pole.

This is madness. We’re not talking about locks; we’re talking about brake pads. The car is great, but Hyundai’s treatment of its customers and its attempts to force dealer visits are borderline criminal (if not criminal).

Andrew Collins for The Drive reached out to Hyundai for an explanation. A spokesperson responded:

“Hyundai is committed to supporting both our dealer network and independent repair facilities with safe, secure, and accessible service solutions. For vehicles equipped with electronic parking brakes, including the Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 5 N, the official repair procedure requires placing the rear calipers in service mode using either our Global Diagnostic System (GDS) or the J2534 application. This ensures proper functionality and customer safety. Hyundai recently expanded access through an update to our J2534 application, enabling aftermarket users to perform functions previously restricted by the GDS secure gateway. While authentication through NASTF is required for sensitive operations, this step helps maintain security and accountability. Our official dealer tool (GDS) is also available for purchase by anyone. “We appreciate the interest in DIY repairs and will continue working toward solutions that balance convenience with security.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

This continues to follow the “you will own nothing and be happy” World Economic Forum business model, where you don’t actually own the things in your house (that you don’t own either). The new vehicle model is probably the most absurd, save only for housing, because vehicles anymore are insanely overpriced, are cheaply produced and need constant babying and repairs, but basic functions and upgrades that are preinstalled are only accessible via subscription; and even then you can hardly repair the vehicle yourself, and doing so at your own peril could void the warranty and cause insurance premiums to rise.

We’ve discussed this before in other reports covering this issue:

Obviously this is all about making more money (see the above report) while making perpetual slaves out of the masses.

1 Timothy 6:10 For the love of money is the root of all evil: which while some coveted after, they have erred from the faith, and pierced themselves through with many sorrows. Ecclesiastes 10:19 A feast is made for laughter, and wine maketh merry: but money answereth all things.

I know, a 50-year lease will help with affordability! 🤡

