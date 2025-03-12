I have teased it before but more than ever I have really thought about making a return to YouTube to make some videos again. I really enjoy writing, and though I think I am leaps and bounds a better writer than a speaker, in this day and age I think it would be a mistake to not at least try to get my feet wet again in the videomaking space.

For those who may not know, I had a YouTube channel for many years until it was terminated in one fell swoop when a number of videos were tagged for “medical misinformation.” Truthfully, I was actually kind of relieved the channel was taken down because that YouTube ‘community’ at the time had become too toxic and irritating for my liking. Plus, looking back on it, I was not too big of a fan of my older videos.

Fast forward to now and I have really tried to practice my speech and I think it is a lot better, and having grown and learned a lot more since that time I feel I am confident to get back into doing some videos now and again.

The question I have for you, my audience, is what kinds of videos would you like to see?

For the most part, I think I plan to keep my videos secular - but my opinions will not be changing, so don’t expect to see me give a contradictory message here on The WinePress but then say something different on YouTube and other platforms. The only real difference would be is I am not going to slap a verse on everything like I do here.

With this in mind, what kind of videos would you prefer to see? Vlogs and walk & talks, short 5-15 minute subject reports, or a little of both? Answer in the poll below:

If you have any other suggestions please leave them for me in the comment section.

Thanks to everyone who subscribes, shares, and supports my work!

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

