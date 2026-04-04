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Lauren McMac's avatar
Lauren McMac
2d

Fractional ownership ~ a company named Jubilee

is further mocking. Jubilee was a year of releases....

land returned, debts forgiven, emancipation of slaves, etc.

Smith's Bible Dictionary includes:

" (4.) The reasons for the institution of the jubilee.-It was to be a remedy for those evils which accompany human society and human government; and had these laws been observed, they would have made the Jewish nation the most prosperous and perfect that ever existed.

(1). The jubilee tended to abolish poverty. It prevented large and permanent accumulations of wealth. It gave unfortunate families an opportunity to begin over again with a fair start in life. It particularly favored the poor, without injustice to the rich.

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Duelingspoons's avatar
Duelingspoons
2d

It's being stolen, which couldn't happen without a treasonous government who have sold most of out.

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