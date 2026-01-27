Last week, a clip on social media went viral that depicts an ICE agent in Portland, Maine telling a woman that she has photographed, filmed, placed in a database and is now considered a “domestic terrorist.”

Woman: “Why are you taking my information down?” ICE: “Because we have a nice little database, and now you’re considered a domestic terrorist.”

This appears to be a reoccurring theme with ICE.

According to Ken Klippenstein, a federal law enforcement official with ICE told the investigative journalist that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has ordered immigration officers to gather identifying information about anyone filming them and to “send that information to Intel who will do a ‘work-up’ on them.” “Meaning, trying to identify them via social media, running their license plates if available, and running a criminal history check,” the anonymous federal source explained.

Courtesy: Ken Klippenstein

Klippenstein reported:

The directive is part of a sweeping, nationwide effort by U.S. immigration authorities to identify anyone and everyone trying to film their conduct. This includes not just ICE but other Department of Homeland Security agencies like Border Patrol as well. The ultimate goal is to create a list of anti-ICE protestors, which the Trump administration believes are part of an organized network of domestic terrorists.

The remark wasn’t just bravado or trolling. In addition to what my own sources at DHS are telling me, David Bier, Director of Immigration Studies at the Cato Institute, published a report last month pulling together reams of incidents similar to the one in Portland. The report concludes that DHS has a formal policy of intimidating people trying to film them on the dubious legal grounds that doing so amounts to impeding federal enforcement.

“DHS has a systematic policy of threatening people who follow ICE or DHS agents to record their activities,” the report says.

[…] Asked about the purpose of DHS policy of filming the ICE filmers, Bier told me that the information are being fed into databases for possible future law enforcement action.

“ICE agents film arrests both to feed the DHS social media blitz and to identify them,” Bier told me. “They upload information to their databases and see if they have outstanding warrants or are here illegally.”

[…] “The new war on terror is here and this time, Americans are the target,” Ken concluded.

If you recall, ICE agents were seen filming Renee Nicole Good’s vehicle before she was fatally shot in the head several times.

ICE’s Biometric Identification And Predictive Algorithms

This then begs the question, is this one of the underlying reasons why ICE is doing what they are doing? After all, they were given tons of new biometric tools from a new round of funding last year.

Last year, the Trump administration granted the DHS a new round of funding for new biometric tools:

DHS and ICE have increasingly deployed facial recognition and predictive algorithms to stake out an arrest, and underneath it all is a covert social credit score system.

Last week, Biometric Update published a startling report on ICE’s AI predictive tool called ELITE, powered by Palantir. “Backed by $160 million in contracts, ICE’s dystopian tech enforcement architecture is straining long-standing legal boundaries,” said author Anthony Kimery.

The outlet reported (emphasis mine):

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Enhanced Leads Identification & Targeting for Enforcement (ELITE) tool is being used to identify “targets” and to direct enforcement activity as part of a larger, heavily funded analytics ecosystem built by Palantir Technologies. The problem is that relying on probabilistic “confidence scores” raises fundamental legal questions about warrants, probable cause, and the limits of lawful arrest authority. This system favors neighborhood-scale deployment over address-specific certainty, creating a persistent tension between operational efficiency and constitutional safeguards. ELITE is embedded within ICE’s broader data-fusion, analytics, and case-management infrastructure built by Palantir, converting administrative records into actionable leads for directed enforcement actions. It functions as a geospatial interface rather than a simple lookup tool, and allows officers to visualize, prioritize, and select targets based on location, identity data, and assessments of where individuals are likely to be found. By translating fused backend records into map-based deployment strategies, the system treats identity data, address confidence, and location density as core operational variables to guide immigration arrests by presenting potential enforcement subjects as points on a digital map. Selecting an individual opens a dossier on that person which contains biographic identifiers such as name, date of birth, Alien Registration Number, and photograph. The system assigns a numerical confidence score, expressed on a scale of zero to 100, indicating how likely it is that the individual is currently located at the associated address. That score is used operationally to determine whether an address is worth attempting to serve an administrative arrest warrant and, more broadly, to identify geographic areas where multiple viable targets appear to be clustered. A core feature of ELITE is its geospatial lead-sourcing capability. Officers can select targets individually or draw a boundary around a neighborhood-scale area and return multiple potential subjects at once. Results can be filtered using categories that include biographic identifiers, criminal history indicators, location attributes, and operational parameters. This design allows the system to be used not only to locate specific individuals, but to identify what internal ICE documentation has described as “target-rich” areas where enforcement resources can be concentrated for maximum yield. Address and identity information surfaced through ELITE is drawn from multiple federal data sources. […] ELITE’s confidence scores are not well suited to satisfying the constitutional standards required for obtaining judicial warrants to enter homes. In practice, this limitation helps explain why ELITE appears designed to support area-based enforcement rather than address-specific home entries. ICE agents generally do not rely on judicial search warrants to carry out civil immigration arrests. Instead, they operate under administrative arrest warrants and conduct enforcement actions in public or quasi-public spaces, such as sidewalks, parking lots, apartment courtyards, and building thresholds, where constitutional protections are more limited. By identifying neighborhoods where targets are statistically more likely to be encountered, ELITE enables agents to position themselves in those areas and wait for individuals to emerge, rather than attempting to prove that a specific person is inside a specific residence. […] The tension underscores a central question raised by ICE’s modern targeting systems: when enforcement decisions are guided by probabilistic assessments of where people might be, rather than concrete evidence of who is present at a specific location, the line between lawful inquiry and unconstitutional detention becomes harder to define, and easier to cross. From a procurement standpoint, ELITE appears to be embedded within ICE’s larger Investigative Case Management (ICM) ecosystem. That ecosystem is supported by a long-running Palantir Technologies delivery order issued under GSA Schedule GS35F0086U, delivery order number 70CTD022FR0000170, which covers ICM operations and maintenance support as well as custom system enhancements.

Read the rest of the report for more details here.

ICE’s coercive and predictive hostage tactics were recently caught on camera when agents apprehended a 5-year-old girl with autism and held her at ransom in front of a mother in a house. The woman said, “Give me my daughter back.” To which, one of the agents replied, “Nope, you’re going to have to come out here and get her.” But, once she exits the building then ICE can detain her.

Last summer, it was revealed President Donald Trump contracted Palantir to compile every American’s private and personal data, including DNA, to create a master database. A number of departments received access to Palantir’s products, particularly the DHS and Palantir’s Foundry software.

The WinePress has further explained what Palantir does in other reports and why there is so much controversy surrounding the company. Palantir founder Peter Thiel is a major donor to Donald Trump and JD Vance. Business Reform also had a good title for the company: “Palantir: Because There Are Some Lines Google Won’t Cross.”

The Trump administration has already begun creating a list of “extremists” in the U.S.

Reuters reported in December:

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi on Thursday ordered federal law enforcement to step up investigations into the anti-fascist antifa movement and similar “extremist groups,” and asked the FBI to compile a list of entities possibly engaged in domestic terrorism, according to an internal memo reviewed by Reuters. The memo, which was sent to prosecutors and federal law enforcement agencies, calls on the Justice Department to prioritize investigating and prosecuting acts of domestic terrorism, including any potential “tax crimes” involving “extremist groups” who defrauded the Internal Revenue Service. It comes several months after President Donald Trump signed an order, opens new tab targeting antifa as a terrorist organization and pledged to go after left-wing groups following the assassination of Charlie Kirk. “These domestic terrorists use violence or the threat of violence to advance political and social agendas, including opposition to law and immigration enforcement; extreme views in favor of mass migration and open borders; adherence to radical gender ideology, anti-Americanism, anti-capitalism, or anti-Christianity,” Bondi wrote in the memo. She wrote that the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Forces “shall prioritize the investigation of such conduct.”

But DHS and ICE have been given even more biometric tools to use at their disposal.

Building off of this databasing, ICE uses its cameras and phones for facial recognition to match identities in their database, even on children. Now a lawsuit has been filed after minors in Chicago were detained by ICE for not being able to provide legal ID, even though they are minors and were not granted state-registered IDs.

Again, as reported by Kimery from Biometric Update (excerpts):

When masked federal agents stopped two teenagers riding their bikes near an Illinois high school last fall, the encounter followed a now familiar script. The agents demanded proof of citizenship. One of the teenagers, who said he was 16 and a U.S. citizen, told the agents he had a school ID, but did not have it on him. According to a lawsuit filed by the State of Illinois and the City of Chicago, one agent then asked another, “Can you do facial?” The other agent pointed a cell phone at the teenager, appearing to take a photo of his face. That moment, captured not by body camera footage but by sworn allegations, has become emblematic of a shift now under legal scrutiny as mobile facial recognition expands into everyday encounters with children far from the border and outside the controlled settings DHS has traditionally used to justify biometric identification. The lawsuit accuses the DHS, component agencies ICE and Customs and Border Protection (CBP), and senior Trump administration officials, of operating an unlawful interior enforcement regime built around coercive stops and the routine use of mobile biometric tools. Among its most serious allegations is that DHS agents have used facial recognition on minors who are U.S. citizens without consent, individualized suspicion, or meaningful public limits on retention and sharing. At the center of the case is DHS’s use of Mobile Fortify, a field-deployed application that scans fingerprints and performs facial recognition, then compares collected data against multiple DHS databases, including CBP’s Traveler Verification Service, Border Patrol systems, and Office of Biometric Identity Management’s Automated Biometric Identification System. […] The lawsuit cites a DHS Privacy Threshold Analysis stating that ICE agents may use Mobile Fortify when they “encounter an individual or associates of that individual,” and that agents “do not know an individual’s citizenship at the time of initial encounter” and use Mobile Fortify to determine or verify identity. The same passage, as quoted in the complaint, authorizes collection in identifiable form “regardless of citizenship or immigration status,” acknowledging that a photo captured could be of a U.S. citizen or lawful permanent resident. The lawsuit further alleges DHS retains biometric data collected through Mobile Fortify, regardless of citizenship or age, for up to fifteen years. If that claim is borne out, children subjected to brief street encounters could carry a biometric record into adulthood without being charged, arrested, or even suspected of wrongdoing.

DHS policy, according to the report, claims they have a respected age policy but there are no aptly defined guardrails.

Department-wide use of facial recognition and face capture technology was permitted under the Biden administration in 2023 issued under Directive 026-11. It states that DHS “does not collect, use, disseminate, or retain” biometric data for protected individuals including age, but “does not require parental notice or consent, does not mandate shortened retention periods for juvenile data, and does not impose a child-specific proportionality analysis,” Kimery noted.

The author adds:

That omission becomes decisive once facial recognition migrates from controlled checkpoints into coercive street encounters, where a teenager cannot meaningfully opt out and a child confronted by armed agents cannot meaningfully consent. Directive 026-11 also draws a bright line around enforcement. It clearly states that facial recognition used for identification “may not be used as the sole basis for law or civil enforcement related actions,” and potential matches must be manually reviewed by human examiners before action is taken. That safeguard reflects DHS’s recognition that facial recognition is probabilistic and context-dependent, and it is meant to prevent automation-driven enforcement. In street-level encounters involving minors, however, a facial scan can function as de facto identity confirmation in real time, shaping how agents question, detain, or release a child, even if no arrest follows.

The lawsuit goes even further to assert that the Trump administration rescinded this directive sometime on or around February 14th, 2025.

Kimery concludes:

For minors, that uncertainty has a human cost. If children’s facial images are being captured during street encounters and retained for years, the public still lacks the basic documentation needed to understand how those images are stored, shared, audited, or removed. […] Memoranda of understanding governing biometric data sharing with state, local, or private partners are often withheld or heavily redacted. As a result, it is often impossible to trace how a child’s facial image moves from a brief encounter into DHS systems, vendor platforms, or partner databases, or whether it can ever be removed. The consequences, however, are already playing out in public on sidewalks, near schools, and in the lives of children who may never know where their biometric identities now reside.

ICE agents confronting and detaining small children has increasingly occurred and come to the public forefront.

DHS plans to continue to invest in even more biometric technologies.

Last week, the DHS Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) published a Request for Information on different disciplines, to test and research, in the areas of include “behavioral economics and social science; communications and network systems; cybersecurity; software development and quality assurance; data science and analytics; biometrics; identity access and management; modeling and simulation; artificial intelligence; machine learning; autonomous systems; explosives; engineering; physics; biology; virology; and chemistry.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Isaiah 3:5 And the people shall be oppressed, every one by another, and every one by his neighbour […]

This is how you know we live in an oppressive society, that filming ICE agents will get you listed as a domestic terrorist. What’s the big deal? If everything is fine then why the secrecy? Why are Americans being treated as terrorists in our own country?

But such oppression and tyranny has been implemented since 9/11 with the Patriot Act where legal citizens are seen as terrorists in order to save us from terrorists… and it was also after 9/11 under Bush the DHS was created in the first place. Constitutionally, this department should be illegal. But the same hypocrites who once chastised the Patriot Act and Bush’s so-called War on Global Terror, foreign and domestic, are now perfectly fine with it now. Of course, it has not directly affected this particular class of people; oh, but when it does eventually affect them then in some way, then they’ll whine and cry about their Constitutional rights.

It is important to emphasize that ICE under Trump has deported hardly very few people, flying in the face of his campaign promises of mass-deportation, and has deported significantly less than President Obama and, at this pace, even President Biden, as I have previously documented; and once you remove self-deportations, the number really goes down.

As a matter of fact, this administration is lauding all the people they’ve turned illegal to legal. “Under the Trump admin, we’ve sped up our process and added integrity to the visa programs, to green cards, to all of that, but also more people are becoming naturalized under this admin than ever before. More people are becoming citizens,” DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said in November. Furthermore, this administration has been very taciturn on H-1B and other visa programs, and its refusal to seriously tighten the loopholes and abuses. Charging companies a fee does not solve the issue as big-tech especially will continue to pay out (and they are) to get these cheap wage workers on shore.

With this in mind —

I think we can now see why deportations are so low. ICE is not deporting, they are databasing. The DHS is being used to usher in digital ID and tokenized economics under the guise of tackling immigration.

Bear in mind also that Noem recently confirmed that ICE will be asking citizens to prove their identities, but REAL ID will not suffice in many cases.

This push to database people is a directive that comes straight from the United Nations and other globalist institutions. One of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) is 16.9, which seeks to have every child have a digital birth certificate and ID by 2030.

Moreover, it was Trump in 2016 who campaigned on a digital ID entry/exit visa tracking system, that will be in land, sea and in the air, according to him. The technology was not quite ready yet when he said that, but now it is…

Lamentations 4:17 As for us, our eyes as yet failed for our vain help: in our watching we have watched for a nation that could not save us. [18] They hunt our steps, that we cannot go in our streets: our end is near, our days are fulfilled; for our end is come. [19] Our persecutors are swifter than the eagles of the heaven: they pursued us upon the mountains, they laid wait for us in the wilderness.

We’re going the way of China very quickly… Social credit scores…

So now ICE brags about databasing Americans — which bleeds into big-brother tech bros such as Palantir and Oracle, who will feed every little bit about us into their AI systems for the purpose of social credit scores, mass 24/7 surveillance, and retroactively affecting digital ID wallets in a tokenized economy.

It does not take a genius to see where this is all headed. As always, this right vs left fedslop psyop is designed to make you focus on the wrong things and not observe the nasty underbelly. Set up some bad actors and paid shills to go around and heckle ICE and police, wait for these severely undertrained and undisciplined ICE goons to make a new kneejerk and hair trigger response (literally), and then in comes broader militarization and tokenized social credit scores.

It also does not take a genius to see that this system will quickly expand to anyone who questions the administration and the polices of it.

Stay safe out there, the days are going to get darker still, I reckon; but do not lose hope.

Psalm 64:1 To the chief Musician, A Psalm of David. Hear my voice, O God, in my prayer: preserve my life from fear of the enemy. [2] Hide me from the secret counsel of the wicked; from the insurrection of the workers of iniquity: [3] Who whet their tongue like a sword, and bend their bows to shoot their arrows, even bitter words: [4] That they may shoot in secret at the perfect: suddenly do they shoot at him, and fear not. [5] They encourage themselves in an evil matter: they commune of laying snares privily; they say, Who shall see them? [6] They search out iniquities; they accomplish a diligent search: both the inward thought of every one of them, and the heart, is deep. [7] But God shall shoot at them with an arrow; suddenly shall they be wounded. [8] So they shall make their own tongue to fall upon themselves: all that see them shall flee away. [9] And all men shall fear, and shall declare the work of God; for they shall wisely consider of his doing. [10] The righteous shall be glad in the LORD, and shall trust in him; and all the upright in heart shall glory.

