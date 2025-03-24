The following report is by The New York Post:

Iceland’s minister for children has abruptly resigned after shockingly admitting she had a baby more than 30 years ago with a 16-year-old boy — who ended up coughing up child support.

Ásthildur Lóa Thórsdóttir fessed up to the secret relationship, which started when she was a 22-year-old counsellor at the church group the teen attended, on Thursday after Icelandic news outlet RUV was tipped off about the saga.

The 58-year-old politician, who is a member of the country’s center-left People’s Party, confessed that she gave birth to the teen’s baby when she was 23 — and that the boy was in the birthing suite during her labor.

The teen, identified as Eirík Ásmundsson, even paid child support for the next 18 years — despite Thórsdóttir allegedly denying him frequent access to their child after she met and went on to marry her husband, according to the outlet.

“I understand… what it looks like,” Thórsdóttir said after being forced to come clean on the decades-old tryst, arguing it is “very difficult to get the right story across in the news today.”

“It’s been 36 years, a lot of things change in that time and I would definitely have dealt with these issues differently today,” she added.

The age of consent in Iceland is 15, but it is illegal to have sex with a person under 18 if you are their teacher or mentor.

It wasn’t immediately clear if investigators were looking into the revelations.

Thórsdóttir tendered her resignation from her ministerial post after being summoned by Iceland’s Prime Minister Kristrún Frostadóttir on Thursday.

“This is a very personal matter [and] out of respect for the person concerned, I will not comment on the substance,” the PM said.

Thórsdóttir, though, said she has no immediate plans to resign from parliament.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

So is this what was meant by “smashing the patriarchy” and “breaking the glass ceiling?”

Proverbs 20:28 Mercy and truth preserve the king: and his throne is upholden by mercy. Proverbs 14:34 Righteousness exalteth a nation: but sin is a reproach to any people.

There is no shame anymore amongst the people, and it’s reflective of the West’s leaders. Only the most lowbrow and pitiful bottom of the barrel degenerates get put in positions of power; so unless the people start holding themselves to account, these atrocities will only persist - though we are already well past the point of no return.

