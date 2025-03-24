Iceland's Minister For Children Resigns After Confessing To Having Baby With A Minor
The teen, identified as Eirík Ásmundsson, even paid child support for the next 18 years.
The following report is by The New York Post:
Iceland’s minister for children has abruptly resigned after shockingly admitting she had a baby more than 30 years ago with a 16-year-old boy — who ended up coughing up child support.
Ásthildur Lóa Thórsdóttir fessed up to the secret relationship, which started when she was a 22-year-old counsellor at the church group the teen attended, on Thursday after Icelandic news outlet RUV was tipped off about the saga.
The 58-year-old politician, who is a member of the country’s center-left People’s Party, confessed that she gave birth to the teen’s baby when she was 23 — and that the boy was in the birthing suite during her labor.
The teen, identified as Eirík Ásmundsson, even paid child support for the next 18 years — despite Thórsdóttir allegedly denying him frequent access to their child after she met and went on to marry her husband, according to the outlet.
“I understand… what it looks like,” Thórsdóttir said after being forced to come clean on the decades-old tryst, arguing it is “very difficult to get the right story across in the news today.”
“It’s been 36 years, a lot of things change in that time and I would definitely have dealt with these issues differently today,” she added.
The age of consent in Iceland is 15, but it is illegal to have sex with a person under 18 if you are their teacher or mentor.
It wasn’t immediately clear if investigators were looking into the revelations.
Thórsdóttir tendered her resignation from her ministerial post after being summoned by Iceland’s Prime Minister Kristrún Frostadóttir on Thursday.
“This is a very personal matter [and] out of respect for the person concerned, I will not comment on the substance,” the PM said.
Thórsdóttir, though, said she has no immediate plans to resign from parliament.
AUTHOR COMMENTARY
So is this what was meant by “smashing the patriarchy” and “breaking the glass ceiling?”
Proverbs 20:28 Mercy and truth preserve the king: and his throne is upholden by mercy.
Proverbs 14:34 Righteousness exalteth a nation: but sin is a reproach to any people.
There is no shame anymore amongst the people, and it’s reflective of the West’s leaders. Only the most lowbrow and pitiful bottom of the barrel degenerates get put in positions of power; so unless the people start holding themselves to account, these atrocities will only persist - though we are already well past the point of no return.
[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).
This is the end result they all seek by the NWO the ability to have sex with Children.
When we watched the Perversion alphabet where did it finally come to under Biden's watch?
The Letter "P" for Pedophilia.
We shall sodomize your sons, emblems of your feeble masculinity, of your shallow dreams and vulgar lies. We shall seduce them in your schools, in your dormitories, in your gymnasiums, in your locker rooms, in your sports arenas, in your seminaries, in your youth groups, in your movie theater bathrooms, in your army bunkhouses, in your truck stops, in your all-male clubs, in your house of Congress, wherever men are with men together. Your sons shall become our minions to do our bidding. They will be recast in our image; they will come to crave and adore us.
They say it is a Gaff, no if one looks at the past 4 years.
They also say he UN isn't for pedophilia, I doubt it since they are an organization and minions of the devil.
We Pray for our Children, The Pedophiles want to free to PREY ON OUR CHILDREN.
Keep your children protected.
Disgusting little swine she is! The truth comes out one way or another, and if anybody thinks life just goes on or nothing will happen because it’s “in the past” are fooling themselves!
The west is going to be in total ruination economically, socially, geopolitically and militarily! Get ready for World War III!