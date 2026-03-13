When I first saw the headline I thought it was AI.

Nope, it’s real alright.

This country is a joke.

I’m convinced that Idiocracy is a documentary at this point.

For those who don’t know, his nickname is “The Problem Child.” And that’s who we want running the country? An influencer and Disney actor turned scammer and amateur boxer in mostly fixed fights? Is this who we want our children to look up to? Him and his degenerate brother Logan?

Ecclesiastes 10:16 Woe to thee, O land, when thy king is a child, and thy princes eat in the morning! [17] Blessed art thou, O land, when thy king is the son of nobles, and thy princes eat in due season, for strength, and not for drunkenness!

And in case you were curious:

But this is the sad state of MAGA at this point. Attending his rallies and wearing the paraphernalia is a public humiliation ritual at this point.

At that same Kentucky rally Trump is up there selling his nonsensical lies again, telling the crowd that the U.S. is winning the war against Iran. Total lies and he knows it, but I guess his audience will keep lapping it up.

If you enjoy this report and others like it, please consider sharing this post and supporting The WinePress down below!

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE