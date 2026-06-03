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Andrew Guerra's avatar
Andrew Guerra
1h

Ladies and gentlemen and boys and girls of all ages, I present to you The Fall Of The Empire!

While war with Iran, Cuba, and Venezuela soon become WW3, let’s have a UFC show right where there used to be a beautifully landscaped garden.

Enjoy baseball and basketball right now and then come August, the REAL bread and circus distraction known as NFL begins. Just keep barking at the Steelers vs. the Panthers like a bunch of brainless seals - like that’s the most vital moment in history; meanwhile, your gas prices skyrocket, your grocery bill becomes immense, social unrest soon becomes social chaos with actual violence and revolts, the AI Data Centers pop up and suck Lake Erie and the Rio Grande dry, and a Black Swan strikes sealing America’s Fate!

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Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
1h

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

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