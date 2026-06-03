We’re just a couple of weeks away from the United Fighting Championship’s (UFC) Freedom 250 fight card at the White House on June 14th, Flag Day, which also happens to be Trump’s birthday.

In a post on Truth Social today, Trump lauded the event and how he thought of the idea.

Progress so far:

Kind of giving off this aesthetic.

Having completely paved over the backyard and fountain, and built an arena on top of it, it makes you wonder: are they just going to tear it all down after the night is over?

Trump is now teasing that he might just keep the arena there permanently and host reoccurring fighting events there.

In a video published by the President on his official TikTok account, Trump stated:

"The Eiffel Tower was supposed to be taken down immediately, and then they said we sort of like it, let's leave it up longer. “We're building something in front of the White House, it's quite attractive to a lot of people. I'm looking at it and maybe we'll never ever take it down."

Idiocracy was a documentary.

Even longtime UFC commentator Joe Rogan thinks the idea is horrible, he’s shared his concerns for months about this, especially with it being out in the open, all the ‘important’ people will be there, and with the political climate so low Rogan is worried there might another terrorist attack or assassination attempt.

Any of that could actually happen, yet another staged event, or maybe even someone is sacrificed or “takes one for the team.” That would be a great excuse for a whole sweeping raft of authoritarianism to be ushered in some more; and all the shills online will say,

‘See, this is why Trump needs to build the ballroom so we can have our bread and circus indoors, and not outside with all the mosquitoes and would-be assassins trying to kill our beautiful man, the savior and almighty Donald J. Trump!!! 🦅🦅🦅’

Ecclesiastes 7:2 It is better to go to the house of mourning, than to go to the house of feasting: for that is the end of all men; and the living will lay it to his heart. [3] Sorrow is better than laughter: for by the sadness of the countenance the heart is made better. [4] The heart of the wise is in the house of mourning; but the heart of fools is in the house of mirth.

But at this point, I’m waiting and anticipating in fact for Trump, JD Vance, RFK Jr. Dr. Oz, Brooke Rollins, Pete Hegseth and Marco Rubio to announce that in order to deal with the impending mass crop failures and food shortages caused by the evil savages in Iran, that they will start using “Trump-Aid” to irrigate the fields, because it has electrolytes and it will make the plants grow again…

— Let’s see if I am right. I hope I am wrong, but if I am, let’s just laugh at that point.

If you enjoy this report and others like it, please consider sharing this post and supporting The WinePress down below!

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

To support The WinePress, you can contribute by doing one or more of the following:

You may send cash, check or letters to this address:

Jacob M. Thompson

#119

12820 Adams Rd.

Granger, IN 46530

If you decide to send a check, please do not address it to “The WinePress.” Please address it to the name listed.

You can become a paid member on Substack.

You can also donate electronically by hitting the link below:

DONATE HERE