The state of Illinois is quietly looking to pass a controversial tax law that seeks to retrieve an additional $2.7 billion in tax revenue by targeting a wide range of ‘services’ in the state, piling onto residents’ already high tax burdens amidst fiscal struggles for many Illinoisans.

Facebook page DeKalb Illinois Issues went viral after sharing a post highlighting a service tax championed by Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and state Governor JB Pritzker. The post reads: “Under the NEW Democrat Pritzker / Johnson services sales tax plan, the neighbor kid you hire to shovel snow, mow your lawn, and rake your leaves will have to charge you a 6.25% sales tax and fill out a tax form to pay the state of Illinois.”

Earlier this month, no-profit and non-partisan organization Illinois Policy highlighted the specifics of this proposed service tax bill that state lawmakers are trying to get passed by May 31st.

The group wrote:

Members of the Illinois General Assembly said their Democratic peers are in stealth mode trying to pass the massive tax increase before adjournment May 31. They are claiming the money is needed to solve Chicago’s Regional Transit Authority fiscal crisis. “We want you to be on alert. It is time for taxpayers to guard your wallet in the state of Illinois. We are already taxed to the max,” said state Rep. Ryan Spain, R-Peoria.

These services would broadly include things such as:

Netflix and streaming services.

Rideshare services such as Uber and Lyft.

Gym memberships.

Barbershops and beauty salons.

Car washes and car repair.

Plumbing, electrical and other repair.

Lawn care and landscaping.

More specifically, Americans For Prosperity listed 80 different things that would be affected if this proposal is accepted.

The group points out that Illinois is already one of the most heavily taxed states in the country. “A recent WalletHub study shows Illinois has the highest combined state and local tax burden (16.51%),” AFP noted. These key tax rates include:

#1: Overall State & Local Tax Burden (2024) – 16.51%

#1: Cell Phone/Wireless Taxes (2024) – 33.80%

#2: Property Taxes (2024) – 1.95%

#2: Gasoline Taxes (2024) – 66.5 cents/gallon

#2: Corporate Income Tax (2024) – 9.50%

#4: Car Sales Tax Rate (2024) – 7.30%

#7: State & Average Local Sales Tax (2024) – 8.85%

This latest service tax is in lieu of other proposed tax hikes in the state. In a separate article, Illinois Policy wrote:

Illinois has the nation’s lowest emergency reserves. Its government pension crisis has worsened, with $143.7 billion in unfunded liabilities and four of the country’s worst-funded state-run systems. And forecasts show a potential $1.2 billion budget shortfall in 2026.

This isn’t because of a lack of revenue, something Gov. J.B. Pritzker has even admitted. Illinois’ core budget issue is chronic overspending, which consistently outpaces economic growth and shows no signs of slowing during the next five years.

While tax hikes haven’t saved state finances as promised, their proponents keep pushing them: a progressive income tax, higher gas and liquor taxes, expanding sales taxes to services and new levies on everything from Netflix to soda to storage units. The Chicago Teachers Union and its allies recently proposed a $7.3 billion tax plan for 2026, including new taxes on digital ads and capital gains.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Psalm 10:2 The wicked in his pride doth persecute the poor: let them be taken in the devices that they have imagined.

In typical self-deprecating Democratic policy, the 21st century two-bit discount mafia bosses continue to burden and drive the state into the ground. Chicago, for the most part, runs the state. Most of Illinois is rural, but most people forget about that because the Windy City takes precedent.

If it is indeed true that this proposed legislation would actually target the local snow shoveler and leaf raker - and while we’re at it let’s include little Sally’s lemonade stand - we are now going to tax them on tips.

Proverbs 30:14 There is a generation, whose teeth are as swords, and their jaw teeth as knives, to devour the poor from off the earth, and the needy from among men.

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE