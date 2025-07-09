The WinePress News

The WinePress News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr.Don Hall's avatar
Dr.Don Hall
1h

Pure Unadulterated Bullshit. I wrote specs for carbon trading (also bullshit) using Bonneville Power template, most eastern power rollovers and “trading” ended as corporate pollution hiding. Stupid suggestion, Waste of time and oversight resources. IMF needs real leadership not a bookworm politician.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
R R's avatar
R R
11m

Well IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva can urge all she wants, we are a Sovereign Nation, and not under UN control although they would love to think such ( especially since USaid has dried up. )

They all seem to always think they can utilize O.P. ( Other People's) money without the masses consent. Let them dig into their own wallets, more than that they are all "Jet Setters" sock it to them for all of their unnecessary JET FLIGHTS to sell the world on their lies.

CO2 tax is the biggest fraud of ALL, what a con job to steal peoples money and once the NW(D)O comes to fruition for them to live high on the hog on YOUR MONEY!

God has really got it coming for this group as they will all agree to take a LUCIFERIAN INITIATION AND THEN GET THEIR MOTB. The UN will be the ones enforcing the above and if you do not you will do so at the cost of your head. Everyone who gets the MOTB will not have it foisted upon them unwittingly..... it will be a conscious decision to Choose Lucifer the Devil Satan over God and like Salvation in Christ which marks one for Heaven, Satan's Mark will mark them for hell.

All reasoning is "public safety" and that is surface haze to what they really want. Power and Control.

They will all fill their pockets with your BEASTCOINS, all the while emptying your pockets.

It seems so surreal at this point how close we are to the Rapture and the 7 Year Tribulation.

This reminds me of the "Hunger Games" Series

See you all in Christ Very Soon!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The WinePress
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture