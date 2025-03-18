Elon Musk, the richest man in the world on paper and head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), recently claimed that he and his team discovered that the federal government has 14 “magic money computers” that randomly vomit money via different departments, essentially claiming these machines are creating money out of thin-air.

CoinTelegraph reported:

US government cost-cutting czar Elon Musk claims to have found at least 14 “magic money computers” in the federal government with the ability to send money from nothing.

Musk said the computers, which exist in several federal departments, including the Treasury, Defense and Health and Human Services departments, can essentially issue payments and send money from nothing.

“You may think that the government computers all talk to each other, they’re synchronized, they add up what funds are going where, and it’s coherent and that the numbers you’re presented as a senator are the real numbers,” Musk said in a March 17 episode of Senator Ted Cruz’s podcast Verdict with Ted Cruz.

However, Musk said this isn’t the case.

“They’re not totally wrong, but they’re probably off by 5% or 10% in some cases. So I call it 'magic money computer’ — any computer that can make money out of thin air. That’s magic money.”

However, he thinks 80% of cases are waste and incompetence rather than a malicious scheme because, in some instances, companies are being sent money by mistake. Then nobody from the government is asking for the money back.

“We saw a lot of payments going out of Treasury that had no payment code and no explanation for the payment, and then we’re trying to figure out what that payment is. “Then we see that, okay, that contract was supposed to be shut off, but someone forgot to shut off that contract, and so the company kept getting money. Now, is that waste or fraud?”

DOGE and Musk have already been so disingenuous already, I guess now we are supposed to believe this now too? Some might disagree with me, but I am so jaded I don’t trust anything these people say. As far as I am concerned, any excuse to take people’s eyes away from the Federal Reserve flooding the economy with helicopter money:

Don’t get me wrong, I realize the government will create a plethora of ways to make everything more expensive and cut deals for themselves, but we need to be careful who we listen to and what information you consume.

I detailed last month that DOGE has grossly overstated what it has cut in fraud and waste, and good portions of what the department has listed are not even cuts at all, so we cannot trust any of the data that is given; but no one checks the details, just the headlines.

God only knows just how bad the corruption and greed spending truly is, but I think one of the comically greatest fallacies of our day is convincing the serfs that the government and the richest people in the world are going to police themselves, and then redistribute that wealth back to us out of the kindness of their hearts. Now THAT is a true delusion.

