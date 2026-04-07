Courtesy: Associated Press

Trumpophrenia is getting worse each and every day. The lies that are told are so off the wall insane, it’s actually mind-numbing. Every day, every interview, every tweet, it’s all so taxing.

Here’s another overview of the daily, contradictory rhetoric from Trump:

🔸️Jan 18: “Iranian patriots, help is coming. We are moving in.”

🔸️Feb 28: “We are launching the decisive operation. It will be very fast.”

🔸️Mar 2: “We will win easily.”

🔸️Mar 3: “We have won the war.”

🔸️Mar 7: “We defeated Iran.”

🔸️Mar 9: “Strike Iran. The war is almost over—clean and decisive.”

🔸️Mar 12: “We have won, but not completely yet.”

🔸️Mar 13: “We won the war again.”

🔸️Mar 14: “We need help to open the strait.”

🔸️Mar 15: “If you don’t help, I will remember it.”

🔸️Mar 16: “We actually don’t need help—I was testing loyalty. If NATO doesn’t help, consequences will follow.”

🔸️Mar 17: “We don’t need NATO help and don’t want it. No Congress approval needed to exit NATO.”

🔸️Mar 18: “Allies must cooperate to open the Strait of Hormuz.”

🔸️Mar 19: “US allies must step up and help open the strait.”

🔸️Mar 20: “NATO is cowardly. We may phase this out.”

🔸️Mar 21: “We don’t use the strait. Others need it, not us.”

🔸️Mar 22: “Final warning. Iran has 48 hours. Iran is finished.”

🔸️Mar 23: “One more week, then we bomb power plants.”

🔸️Mar 24: “The war is nearing its end.”

🔸️Mar 25: “We are negotiating with Iran.”

🔸️Mar 26: “Iran is begging for peace. They gave us a gift. We delay strikes on power plants.”

🔸️Mar 27: “I and the Ayatollah will jointly manage the Strait of Hormuz.”

🔸️Mar 28: “Regime change has occurred in Iran.”

🔸️Mar 29: “Negotiations with Iran are going extremely well.”

🔸️Mar 30: “We are prepared to destroy Iran’s oil and energy infrastructure and occupy Kharg Island.”

🔸️Mar 31: “We are ready to end the war without opening the strait.”

🔸️Apr 1: “War ends in 3 days. We will bomb them for 2–3 weeks back into the Stone Age.”

🔸️Apr 2: “We destroyed three major bridges. Why haven’t they called us yet?”

🔸️Apr 3: “We control the Iranian space, despite fighter jets destruction”

🔸️Apr 4: “We are giving Iran 48 hours to surrender. Wait, I need to rush to hospital.”

It then culminated on April 5th, on Easter Sunday of all days, when Trump dropped an F-bomb, wished hell on Iran, called them bastards for not opening the Strait of Hormuz, and said “Praise be to Allah.”

Incredible.

No rest for the wicked.

Today was no different — I could make a post out of a number of things he said, but I’ll highlight a few of them.

One of the things he claimed today is that Iranians, according to him, want to be bombed. Not only that, but argued that U.S. intervention would be to protect gay rights in the country.

If you remember a few weeks ago when he endorsed the self-proclaimed Ashkenazi Jew Jake Paul for political office, Paul and Trump did an interview where he again brought up defended gay rights in Iran and condemned the country for pushing those people off of buildings.

This, of course, falls in line with Trump’s promotion of sodomy in his administration, as previously reported on, contrary to Trump being some “super Christian” and God’s anointed child to restore the nation, so we’ve been told.

This is also a far cry from how this war started, from Trump imploring the Iranians to take to the streets to force regime change, and when that didn’t happen, the resolve of the nation grew and it quickly turned into we need to bomb them all, they’re an evil disease with a sick culture that must be eradicated, and blowing up bridges, critical civilian energy infrastructure and desalination plants is perfectly kosher.

But that’s not a war crime, everyone, don’t worry: Trump says so:

The man even had the audacity to preach from his balcony, standing next to the Easter Bunny, to a field full of small children participating in an Easter egg hunt, that the Iranians are savages but he has significantly weakened them. He’s saying this to little children…

Curious minds want to know, is this the logic?

Trump also reminded us that he wants Iran’s oil, so no surprise there. But then he calls it “unfortunate” that not more Americans support the war and want the U.S. to exit the Middle East. Yes, “unfortunately” Americans, especially the Zoomers, have no interest in dying for Israel and oil companies. He also made a veiled threat to perhaps dropping a nuclear bomb if all else fails, so yeah…

Netanyahu was saying something similar to this not too long ago about wanting oil to flow through Iran to Israel, so this is another pipe dream of theirs.

There are so many things you can say about Trump, too many to list, but I’ll mention these:

Ecclesiastes 10:12 The words of a wise man's mouth are gracious; but the lips of a fool will swallow up himself. [13] The beginning of the words of his mouth is foolishness: and the end of his talk is mischievous madness. [14] A fool also is full of words: a man cannot tell what shall be; and what shall be after him, who can tell him? [15] The labour of the foolish wearieth every one of them, because he knoweth not how to go to the city.

By biblical definition, this man is a complete and utter fool.

A lot of people say it’s cognitive decline, and that’s there, sure, but I honestly think the man is a chaos agent, a mischievous man who delights in lies and loves to sow discord and confusion.

Proverbs 6:12 A naughty person, a wicked man, walketh with a froward mouth. [13] He winketh with his eyes, he speaketh with his feet, he teacheth with his fingers; [14] Frowardness is in his heart, he deviseth mischief continually; he soweth discord. [15] Therefore shall his calamity come suddenly; suddenly shall he be broken without remedy.

It’s all so very tiresome.

Revelation 22:20 He which testifieth these things saith, Surely I come quickly. Amen. Even so, come, Lord Jesus.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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