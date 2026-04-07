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Anthony Tuminello's avatar
Anthony Tuminello
just now

I have no words. We're cooked.

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Char's avatar
Char
4m

He's beginning to make us much sense as Biden/Harris did in the same way they tried to bully people, but it didn't work for them either.

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