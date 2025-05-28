A new report published this month by the Ludwig Institute for Shared Economic Prosperity (LISEP) has generated some attention in mainstream media press, which admits that official federal government data on unemployment is not accurate and severely understates the real rate of unemployment in the United States.

In short, the report reveals that almost 25% of Americans are what they describe as “functionally unemployed.”

Per the report:

LISEP's April True Rate of Unemployment (TRU) report—a measure of the functionally unemployed, defined as the jobless plus those seeking, but unable to find, full-time employment, and those in poverty-wage jobs—increased from 24% to 24.3%, while the official Bureau of Labor Statistics rate remained unchanged at 4.2%. The functional unemployment rate has remained at 24% or higher since February.

The TRU for Black workers rose 1.4 percentage points to 26.7%, while the rate for White workers decreased slightly, from 23.1% to 23%. The rate for Hispanic workers also rose slightly, from 28.1% to 28.2%.

By gender, the TRU for men increased 1.2 percentage points, to 20%, while the rate for women declined 0.8 percentage points, to 28.6%. This resulted in a slight narrowing of the three-month gender gap, from 9.6% to 9.5%.

LISEP Chair Gene Ludwig said:

"We are facing a job market where nearly one-in-four workers are functionally unemployed, and current trends show little sign of improvement. The harsh reality is that far too many Americans are still struggling to make ends meet, and absent an influx of dependable, good-paying jobs, the economic opportunity gap will widen. "Amid an already uncertain economic outlook, the rise in functional unemployment is a concerning development. This uncertainty comes at a price, and unfortunately, the low- and middle-income wage earners ultimately end up paying the bill. The public would be well served by a commitment from economic policymakers to adopt a stable course of action, based on real-world metrics, that better serves the interests of working Americans."

In an additional statement, Ludwig told CBS Money Watch: "The unemployment data, as it's put out, has some flaws. For example, it counts you as employed if you've worked as little as one hour over the prior two weeks. So you can be homeless and in a tent community and have worked one hour and be counted, irrespective of how poorly-paid that hour may be."

"If you're part time and can't get a full-time job, then we count you as functionally unemployed," Ludwig added. "We also count as functionally unemployed people who don't earn above a poverty wage."

Furthermore, in a sobering remark, Ludwig noted that the data further demonstrates that most Americans are clinging to a life raft and are treading water in an attempt to keep their heads above water.

"You don't have anything that gets you to the first rung of the American dream ladder. You're in survival mode.” "If you say there's 4.2% unemployment, which makes political folks happy because it's a low number, it causes all kinds of poor policy decisions and assumes we are better off than we are. There's less energy and less of a push to improve employment, and the people who get hurt are middle- and low-income Americans."

Ludwig’s metrics are not outliers. ShadowStats has been noting an identical trend for years, noting that government metrics are hot garbage. ShadowStats is now hidden behind a paywall, so their most recent public data is not up to date, but even in July 2023 their statistics were congruent with Ludwig’s.

I should also state the obvious that job creation and non-farm payroll numbers are also a crock. All Presidents in the modern era love to tout these fudged numbers to make it sound as if the economy is growing under them, but in reality those numbers are fraudulent; and even with the data that we do get, a lot of those jobs are in service and hospitality and government. We are not really adding anything and in fact we are net losing hundreds of thousands of jobs annually; and we are already seeing mass-layoffs returning with big corporations at the moment, and this will only increase this year and in 2026 because of our collapsing economy and the dollar’s purchasing power, buttressed by AI and automation displacing corporate and warehouse work.

"You don't have anything that gets you to the first rung of the American dream ladder. You're in survival mode.” Ludwig’s assessment is a sad but true reality that many Americans are experiencing, especially Millennials and Zoomers, who are constantly being gaslit into being told that they are lazy and have no ambition. While that is true for a portion of them no doubt, many on the other hand are completely squeezed and have no real way to get their feet wet and find solid footing.

Proverbs 10:15 The rich man's wealth is his strong city: the destruction of the poor is their poverty.

