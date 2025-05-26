In the ongoing and ever-evolving trade war and tariff barrage, President Donald Trump is now claiming his administration’s tariffs are designed to increase military production and bolster big-tech sectors.

Trump’s latest posturing comes after he recently threatened the European Union with 50% tariffs, but backed off on them very quickly after and is purportedly delaying those tariffs until July.

In his latest gaff, Trump took questions on Sunday before boarding Air Force One, and the issue of tariffs arose again. A reporter associated with The New York Post asked Trump, “Secretary [Scott] Bessent has said that we don't need to return textile manufacturing to the United States - a lot of your reciprocal tariffs are pretty big on those low-income countries…”

Trump agreed and said:

"We're not looking to make sneakers and T-shirts. We want to make military equipment. We want to make big things. We want to make, do the AI thing. "I'm not looking to make T-shirts, to be honest. I'm not looking to make socks. We can do that very well in other locations. We are looking to do chips and computers and lots of other things, and tanks and ships.”

In March, before Trump’s April Liberation Day where he slapped tariffs on the entire world, Treasurer Bessent told guests at the Economic Club of New York, “Access to cheap goods is not the essence of the American dream. The American Dream is rooted in the concept that any citizen can achieve prosperity, upward mobility, and economic security.”

This was later followed by remarks the Treasurer made in an interview with NBC’s Meet The Press, where he was asked by one of the hosts, “Are you saying that the Trump administration is comfortable to have consumers pay more for goods in America?” Bessent replied:

“Not at all. What I’m saying is the American dream is not ‘let them eat flat screens.’ If American families aren't able to afford a home, don't believe that their children will do better than they are [doing], the American dream is not contingent on cheap baubles from China, it is more than that. And we are focused on affordability, but it's mortgages, it's cars, it's real wage gains.”

This latest statement by Trump is apparently yet another departure from prior statements he and his administration officials have made. After yesterday’s remark, the American Apparel & Footwear Association issued a response, reported by Fox Business.

"With 97% of the clothes and shoes we wear being imported, and with clothes and shoes already the most highly tariffed industry in the U.S., we need to focus on common sense solutions that can move the needle," AAPA President Steve Lamar said in a statement. "More tariffs will only mean higher input costs for U.S. manufacturers and higher prices that will hurt lower income consumers."

Economists have been critical of the Trump administration’s claims that the tariffs will lead to reinvestment in the U.S. and create new manufacturing jobs. Among them is Peter Schiff, who said in a comment on X in April: “Nike won’t build factories in the U.S. to make sneakers. That would add more costs than the 40% tariffs. The result will be fewer sneakers sold in the U.S. at much higher prices.”

As The WinePress noted last week, Treasurer Bessent and President Trump both admitted that the tariffs were “unsustainable” and would be coming down weeks ahead of the latest tariff agreement with China, which was viewed as a win for China after not backing down to Trump’s demands.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Trump’s tariff dizzying roller-coaster ride continues. I have already provided a list of the general statements and sentiments that began last year and where they are now; and this nauseating circus includes:

Trump tells us that tariffs are his “favorite word in the dictionary;” tariffs are going to “make us rich;” countries are “ripping us off” and they are going to pay; tariffs will bring back manufacturing and jobs to the U.S. as part of this Golden Age of America; to then it turns into the real goal is to isolate China; to, ‘well, we weren’t serious, these were just negotiating tactics to bring nations to the table;’ to subtle admissions that the importers and consumers pay these new taxes, not countries; to then admissions that they are not sustainable - and now the latest gumdrop we get is, ‘well, the tariffs are only for heavy industry, defense contracting and big-tech, and other countries can peddle with cheap goods like shirts and other items.’

This opens a new sinkhole of contradictions. Why then did your administration, Mr. President, then slap broad, wide-reaching tariffs on everything on all countries if you were not interested in bringing back manufacturing of those goods? And if you want to bring back heavy industry manufacturing, then why in April did the administration quietly grant a number of exemptions to Chinese tariffs on the specific sectors Trump is now saying that want to rebuild? And then how does this gel with the prior statements being made?

See what I am saying? Lies after lies after lies. And THIS is the roller coaster ride you red hats must embark, this constantly changing and incohesive plan; but then in order to cope, you gaslight people into saying that this is just the “art of the deal” and 4-D chess, and Trump is “negotiating” to bring countries to the table because they fear Trump and need America. That's how nonsensical this is.

2 Corinthians 11:17 That which I speak, I speak it not after the Lord, but as it were foolishly, in this confidence of boasting. [18] Seeing that many glory after the flesh, I will glory also. [19] For ye suffer fools gladly, seeing ye yourselves are wise. [20] For ye suffer, if a man bring you into bondage, if a man devour you, if a man take of you, if a man exalt himself, if a man smite you on the face. [21] I speak as concerning reproach, as though we had been weak. Howbeit whereinsoever any is bold, (I speak foolishly,) I am bold also.

I have said it many times before, nothing will deter these people in their adulation of this man.

The bottom line is that, as I have said from the beginning, going back to the campaign trail, and have continued to emphasize repeatedly, is that tariffs will not achieve in bringing back U.S. manufacturing, but rather will drive up costs and inflation and shortages of some items, as the government cronies divvy-up the new tariff monies amongst themselves, all while the world de-dollarizes and new trade alliances are formed as the U.S. self-destructs in a controlled demolition in shaping this new multipolar world order - which is the goal all along.

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

