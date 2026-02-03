India, which recently became the most populous country in the world (1.48 billion), introduced a new monthly scheme that would issue central bank digital currency (CBDC) directly to citizens’ digital ID wallets, the Aadhar — monthly coupon tokens referred to as “digital food currency.”

The concept was first proposed in November last year by the western provincial state government of Gujarat, “outlining a model aimed at making the public distribution system (PDS) cashless and more transparent,” The Indian Express reported.

The government would issue digital Rupees or so-called ‘digital food coupons’ to recipients.

Biswambhar Basu, general secretary, All India Fair Price Shop Dealers’ Federation (AIFPS), said at the time: “These digital coupons will allow beneficiaries to purchase rations from any FPS, and it is a prerequisite step to convert the scheme into a cashless or direct benefit transfer.”

The pilot program is now set to begin this month, according to a new report by the Times of India.

The TOI reported last week:

Government is set to roll out a pilot for Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) or ‘digital food currency’ under the free ration scheme to a limited number of beneficiaries in Chandigarh, Puducherry and three districts of Gujarat next month. Under this, beneficiaries will receive monthly digital food coupons directly into an [Reserve Bank of India] RBI-enabled digital wallet on their mobile phones and they will get the entitled free foodgrains from ration shops by simply scanning the shop owners’ QR code to redeem the coupons. This initiative is aimed at bringing greater transparency and plugging any leakage in the world’s largest free food security programme and relieving ration card holders from the hassle of biometric authentication. People aware about the plan said this will be conducted as a Proof of Concept (POC) for the “digital food currency” across three regions and will be at a small-scale to demonstrate the feasibility, functionality, and practical potential of the initiative. Government will also set a timeframe for using the digital coupon to avoid accumulation. Earlier this month, a soft launch was done in Ahmedabad with 25 beneficiaries. A state government official said since then around 2,000 transactions have been completed successfully. The pilot to be rolled out next month will cover Anand, Sabarmati and Dahod. In the case of Chandigarh and Puducherry, Centre had rolled out Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme for foodgrains in 2015, which replaced physical foodgrain distribution with direct cash transfers to beneficiaries’ bank accounts. Officials said the digital food currency will ensure that beneficiaries are using the subsidy only for buying foodgrains and for no other purpose. Since there has been no provision of distribution of foodgrains in these two UTs, there are no ration shops. Officials said the authorities are exploring how certain outlets can be identified for distribution of free foodgrain by accepting the digital currency. They added that the free foodgrains which will be distributed through these outlets or ration shops will be supplied by the Food Corporation India (FCI) or state government agencies. Officials said options are also being explored to see that beneficiaries who still use basic or feature phones and hence can’t use the e-wallet, can use the digital food food currency.

India is a leading nation in the realm of digital ID and tokenization; so much so that BlackRock CEO and World Economic Forum (WEF) co-chair Larry Fink recently praised India and Brazil for trailblazing the new digital economy, and said that countries like the United States and other Western countries are behind the eight-ball. He argued that the tokenization of everything and placing those assets on a universal blockchain would end corruption.

“I think the movement towards tokenization, decimalization, is necessary. “It's ironic that we see two emerging countries leading the world in the tokenization and digitization of their currency. That's Brazil and India. I think we need to move very rapidly to doing that. “We would be reducing fees. We would do more democratization by reducing more fees if we had all investments on a tokenized platform that could move from a tokenized money market fund to equities and bonds and back and forth. “We have one common blockchain. We could reduce corruption. So I would argue that, yes, we have more dependencies on maybe one blockchain, which we could all talk about. But that being said, activities are probably processed and more secure than ever before.”

Fink, of course, is a prominent advocate of tokenization of all assets, as The WinePress has documented a number of times before.

Other countries have implemented CBDC-based social and food programs.

In 2022, amidst political upheaval, riots and supply chain shortages, Iran introduced “digital coupons that will allow them to access a limited amount of bread at subsidized prices, while the rest will be available at market rates,” The Financial Times reported at the time.

India, a founding member of the continually growing BRICS bloc, is the host nation this year for its meetings and summits. The country plans to continue to advance its CBDC ambitions, per a report by The Economic Times, an Indian-based paper.

“India will champion seamless cross-border payments using central bank digital currencies among BRICS nations. This initiative will be a key agenda item during India’s presidency this year. The move aims to enhance efficiency and ease for international transactions. The Reserve Bank of India is keen to promote CBDC adoption for global trade. This follows previous discussions on payment system interoperability.”

India’s digital ID scheme is so effective in knowing who everyone is, there have been some comments made that perhaps the country does not need to tokenize everything because their ID system works so well the government and RBI know what people are doing.

This was revealed during the International Monetary Fund (IMF)-World Bank week hosted by the Atlantic Council, in a segment called “How the tokenization of money will impact the international monetary system.”

Siddharth Tiwari of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), known as the central bank of central banks, explained why digital ID is so imperative in the context of CBDCs, tokenization, stablecoins and cashless payments.

Tiwari had this to say (emphasis mine):

“So I think what happened in India was that the web was used to digitalize, not tokenize, digitalize the payment system. So it's a pretty neat system. It's open 24/7/365. It's instant. It's costless. It's big-tech, fintech friendly, unlike China, where there's a competition between Alipay, WeChat Pay and PBC. “And it settles in fiat money inside the regulatory system. And it's the first example of large-scale fintech companies, Google Pay, Apple Pay, WhatsApp Pay, settling inside the regulatory system. And they're very happy with it. They're extremely happy with it. “[…] So it’s not so much a developing country issue or advanced economy issue. It is an issue of whether you have history of financial transactions. Can you post collateral? “And those problems are the same in India over a 10-year period. The gaps between men and women, educated, uneducated, urban, rural, employed, unemployed, the access to the financial system decreased to single digits, the largest decrease in the history of maybe the last 100 years. And that's massive. “So today you have, I might, you know, I could just take out my phone, it's interoperable, I could transfer you something and you'd get it in under one second. Singapore has the same thing. I think the governor here said that they're not looking to tokenize at the retail level because retail investors are not going to go between tokenized deposits and what they have.”

Hung Tran of the Atlantic Council followed up Tiwari’s remarks emphasizing the digital ID is tantamount to making this system work, especially considering if an economy is going to tokenize on the retail level. Tran added:

“My understanding is that one key prerequisite for this UPI system to work in India is the digital identity that has been implemented as public goods for India, requiring two-factor authentication. So with that done, everyone [now has some sort of] digital ID. “Banks feel comfortable in getting into this kind of transaction because they know that this is indeed my customer and that is indeed the payee that this customer wants to send money to. So without that digital ID system, it's not easy to imagine this kind of thing work. And that digital ID is something that probably not easy to translate to other countries because different culture, different social perception, people might not like that. So it has more requirements.”

Tran later went on to say that identities, we ourselves, will be tokenized in 15 years.

“The BIS is looking at something called a unified ledger, which is going back to the beginning of this conversation that if you have 10 percent and 90 percent, why not tokenize the whole thing? So tokenize public money, CBDC, tokenize bank deposits, tokenize the equity market to serve as collateral that you can get credit with. And so as you go down the line, once it gets tokenized, it’ll be super efficient. “And you’ll — look, I have no doubt you and I will get tokenized in 15 years.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

You won’t hear or see this discussed anywhere in American media, big or small, but what is happening overseas is laying the blueprint for the rest of the world.

What is occurring in India is another grave reminder of the dangers of CBDCs, tokenization and digital IDs. Because tokens, CBDCs and stablecoins are programmable, the smart contracts underlying them can have underlying expiration dates and terms and conditions, meaning the so-called “money,” or in this case “coupons,” must be used in an allotted time period lest they expire, and are programmed to only purchase and pay for specific items and transactions. Use it or lose it. This is one of the very many reasons why this system is so dangerous.

Recall the draconian remarks given by the former Chief of BIS Augustin Carstens (who stepped down from his role last summer), who stated on October 19th, 2020:

“We don’t know who’s using a $100 bill today and we don’t know who’s using a 1,000 peso bill today. The key difference with the CBDC is the central bank will have absolute control on the rules and regulations that will determine the use of that expression of central bank liability, and also we will have the technology to enforce that.”

Carstens’ shocking admission was a departure from what he originally had articulated concerning CBDCs, when in March 2019 he downplayed the need for them, but then made a 180-degree shift roughly four months later saying that CBDCs are needed. As explained earlier, in order for CBDCs to be fully operational for public use, money, assets and commodities must be tokenized.

The central bank owns your identity, they know what you do and how you spend, and they can then dictate how those permissioned tokens are used; and what Trump did, and other countries to follow, is introduce stablecoins, “digital dollars”, as a bait & switch, but they are still CBDCs but privatized, which link back to the Treasury which links back to the Federal Reserve; but grants corporations and banks the power to influence how the tokens are spent and dispersed.

Proverbs 22:7 The rich ruleth over the poor, and the borrower is servant to the lender.

Ultimately, it is leading up to the final solution:

Revelation 13:16 And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads: [17] And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name. [18] Here is wisdom. Let him that hath understanding count the number of the beast: for it is the number of a man; and his number is Six hundred threescore and six.

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE