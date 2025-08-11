Taking inspiration from Florida’s newly launched “Alligator Alcatraz” prison deep in the heart of the Everglades, Indiana recently announced plans to build a similar setup.

When the new Florida prison was announced on July 1st, President Donald Trump was touring the facility, along with Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Krisit Noem, remarked that he wanted to see more of them built across the country.

"Well, I think would like to see them in many states. Really, many states. And, you know, at some point, they might morph into a system," Trump told the media. Despite being criticized for its rugged conditions, Trump added “it can be” a new standard for immigration facilities.

Noem later affirmed this when she revealed she was in talks with several other Republican governors to construct identical prisons in their states. Apparently, Indiana was one of those states.

According to a DHS press release on August 5th, Indiana and Governor Mike Braun will work with the agency to build the “Speedway Slammer.”

Today, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced a new partnership with the state of Indiana to expand ICE detention space by 1,000 beds. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is partnering with the Indiana Department of Corrections and these beds will be available at the Miami Correctional Center. The Speedway Slammer will house some of the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens arrested by ICE. This agreement was made possible by the One Big Beautiful Bill. This law fully funded the 287(g) program and provided funding to secure 80,000 new beds for ICE to utilize when detaining and deporting the worst of the worst.

Though not mentioned in the press release, the prison will be located in Peru, Indiana - nearly two hours away from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where the prison gets its name from.

Noem said in a comment:

“COMING SOON to Indiana: The Speedway Slammer. Today, we’re announcing a new partnership with the state of Indiana to expand detention bed space by 1,000 beds. Thanks to Governor Braun for his partnership to help remove the worst of the worst out of our country. If you are in America illegally, you could find yourself in Indiana’s Speedway Slammer. Avoid arrest and self deport now using the CBP Home App.”

Governor Mike Braun added in a statement:

“We are proud to work with President Trump and Secretary Noem as they remove the worst of the worst with this innovative partnership. Indiana is taking a comprehensive and collaborative approach to combating illegal immigration and will continue to lead the way among states.”

Just as it did with Alligator Alcatraz, DHS published memes of Indy Cars sponsored by ICE racing on the track with the backdrop of a prison.

A since-deleted post showed a similar AI-generated image featuring only one Indy car with the number 5 on it zooming past a prison behind it.

IndyCar driver Pato O'Ward, a Mexican racer who drives the #5 car, said he was "It caught a lot of people off guard. Definitely caught me off guard," O'Ward said. "I was just a little bit shocked at the coincidences of that and, you know, of what it means. ... I don't think it made a lot of people proud, to say the least."

IndyCar and Speedway officials were also not happy to see this.

"We were unaware of plans to incorporate our imagery as part of yesterday's announcement," IndyCar said in a statement. "Consistent with our approach to public policy and political issues, we are communicating our preference that our IP not be utilized moving forward in relation to this matter."

A DHS spokesperson said there were no plans to change the imagery. "An AI-generated image of a car with 'ICE' on the side does not violate anyone's intellectual property rights. Any suggestion to the contrary is absurd. DHS will continue promoting the 'Speedway Slammer' as a comprehensive and collaborative approach to combatting illegal immigration."

DHS did eventually delete the post anyway.

Governor Braun weighed in, saying he did not believe the post was meant to intentionally harm the speedway, per WSBT 22.

Per a press release from the Governor’s desk,

“Governor Braun is also anticipating further partnership between the Indiana National Guard and federal immigration authorities. As previously announced, Camp Atterbury will be available for temporary use by the Department of Homeland Security to house illegal aliens subject to deportation, with safety in mind for staff, detainees, and surrounding communities. This mission will not interfere with the Indiana National Guard’s ability to respond or their training readiness.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

As we discussed last time when we covered Alligator Alcatraz, these prisons bear an eerily familiar setup to the prison camps that were quietly constructed in Nazi Germany. Oh sure, people will roll their eyes and shout you are a woke, silly libtard or whatever, but these things need to be discussed.

DHS and border czar Tom Homan continue to save face and put forth this stern ‘we mean business’ tone, but then Trump turns around by guaranteeing amnesty to illegals working in the agricultural, service and hospitality sectors; a massive reneging on one of his biggest campaign promises. This will drive more illegals to flood these sectors and more to follow, as Trump continues to pour into this narrative that these people are hard workers and are bred for that kind of work and that this country can’t find Americans to do the work. Partially maybe: it’s because these operations do not want to pay Americans a fair wage and deal with the taxes and insurance.

On top of this, (as covered in that above report), the administration has already lowered is goal of deportations for this year, amounting to perhaps 1 million by the end of the year if that. This is a far cry from the around 50 million plus that are estimated to be here illegally. Moreover, government statistics show that Trump 1.0 deported illegals fewer than Biden, Obama and Bush. It’s true that those presidents flooded the country with illegals, but as for deportations, they simply did more than Trump did. Trump just runs his mouth but little actually changes; and yet the liberal media loves to make a spectacle out of these deportations while completely silent about the fact that Obama and Biden deported more people than Trump did. The Right vs. Left narrative must be maintained.

The point is, as ICE continues to massively expand and become the largest police force in the country, given more biometric and surveillance tools than ever, and we are building more of these prisons, you have to question where this is leading.

To quote what I said in my report about Alligator Alcatraz:

Ecclesiastes 6:10 That which hath been is named already, and it is known that it is man: neither may he contend with him that is mightier than he.

This sounds eerily familiar to what Nazi Germany did in the prelude to World War II.

Dachau was formed in 1933 and was created out of a retired military base. It was based a similar model from Great Britain, where the Nazi Party began locking up political adversaries, dissenters and dissidents. It of course eventually turned into a Jewish death camp.

According to the National WWII Museum,

The first Nazi camps were created to hold those deemed as “enemies” or “subversives.” Initially, the population of these concentration camps were not usually Jews, but Communists, socialists, Roma and Sinti, Jehovah’s witnesses, gay men, and “asocial” elements (alcoholics, criminals, people with mental disabilities, the poor). Such camps differed from normal prisons because of the harsh conditions and operated “without regard to legal norms of arrest and imprisonment that are acceptable in a constitutional democracy.”

In addition to the lack of due process or semblance of a trial that preceded incarceration, all safeguards, checks, and balances regarding “civil and humane” prisoner treatment vanished inside the gates. Essentially, the concentration camp became a space disconnected from the outside world, within which “justice” was meted out at the whims of the commandant, or much more often, individual camp guards.

This is important, especially considering the rhetoric we continue to hear from this administration and the useful idiots online who continue to chant about ending the “woke liberal mind virus” and “radical democrats,” and basically anyone who dares to question MAGA or offer fair criticism of beliefs on the ‘right,’ it is immediately assumed to be a “woke sissy libtard” and a closet Hilary-Biden-Harris voter. Some of that is starting to fizzle-out with Trump’s constant TACO’ing and reneging on so many things, and with the embarrassment of the Epstein stuff, but such partisan sentiment remains.

Then we see Trump and the uniparty’s blatant and overt obeisance to Israel and radical Talmudic, Kabbalistic Zionists, and anyone who, God forbid, criticizes a foreign government or Judaism in any form is labeled “antisemitic;” to the point where Trump has executive orders that deem preaching the gospel of Jesus Christ a hate crime and guilty of antisemitism. What happens if, and probably when at this point, the insane Noahide Laws are mandated? What happens to the “dissidents” who refuse to deny the gospel and the word of God?

Also, do you remember the Covid quarantine camps that were being set up around the world, where people were hauled off to camps, cut off from the outside world and monitored daily? Do you also remember the CDC’s “green zones” for isolation?

Needless to say, we should not overlook the rapid construction of these prisons, especially when it only takes eight days to do it. Sure, some say the prison was cheaply put together as a show of force to con the public into thinking this administration is doing something, and that is certainly a viable answer too, but I still think we should remain vigilant. Lord only knows where this could lead, just saying…

Psalm 142:4 I looked on my right hand, and beheld, but there was no man that would know me: refuge failed me; no man cared for my soul. [5] I cried unto thee, O LORD: I said, Thou art my refuge and my portion in the land of the living. [6] Attend unto my cry; for I am brought very low: deliver me from my persecutors; for they are stronger than I. [7] Bring my soul out of prison, that I may praise thy name: the righteous shall compass me about; for thou shalt deal bountifully with me.

