Over a week ago, I reported how Indiana Governor Mike Braun recently signed a bill that seeks to implement a tax on interstate driving, a national first and bellwether as other states are monitoring this development as some intend to do something similar.

In my video report, I briefly mentioned that if Indiana was going to start taxing interstate driving, then fees on toll roads would most likely rise as well.

And sure enough, it has been announced that these rates will go up.

Starting [July 1st], if you take the Indiana Toll Road you’ll have to start paying more for your trip.

The toll road company says the new toll rate for full length 157-mile trip will be $16.21 for a regular car.

Toll rates vary according to vehicle class, distance traveled and payment method.

Most customers pay a lower toll than the full-length maximum fare.

They sure do want their tax revenue don’t they?

Indiana roads and bridges, generally speaking, are garbage and need repairs. But I seriously question if these roads and critical infrastructure will ever get repaired, truly.

Here in northern Indiana, right on the border of Michigan, where I live, for years I have witnessed the state come in and rip up the roads and sidewalks, repave them and pour new concrete, to then weeks later rip it all back up to reinstall new drainage pipes or whatever else, because the state and local municipalities and unions are so incompetent and fickle they cannot put together a basic plan of action.

How much money was wasted on that? In then they want to tax us more because of their foolishness, their greed? So the politicians can scrape off the top, so everyone can get their cut, and we can pay off beer-bellied union laborers who lean on their shovels all day and call it “work?”

‘Merica!

Ecclesiastes 10:15 The labour of the foolish wearieth every one of them, because he knoweth not how to go to the city.

Back again, as I queried in my video report, I asked the question if the interstate tax was a backdoor “green tax.” After all, we know that these globalists and technocrats do not want us driving as frequently and for lesser distances; and with Americans struggling with the higher costs of everything, this may potentially derail people from driving and force them to drive less or use other means of transportation.

