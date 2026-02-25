The WinePress News

Gas Axe
4h

What is mine is mine. I worked hard for it and it is mine.

They want some digital tags or tokens well that's their thing. The fact is my property, my home, my OLD 4x4s and tools are mine.

FAFO in effect.

Understand that you have to fight this at a municipal level. They have meetings and you have to attend. Be vocal.

DO NOT let them sell you out.

They are elected reps and your neighbors.

Tell them the consequences of selling you out

Is tar and feathers or rope.

I love my property and will die defending it.

Dan Fournier
2h

Wow. They're getting ready to quickly corral the plebs into the digital slave enclave.

Once that checkbox is ticked, the next one will probably be the crash & CBDC/digital currency Reset.

Prepare accordingly folks.

