Tokenization is increasingly becoming more mainstream, and by the end of this summer investors will likely begin trading tokenized stocks and equities, eliminating the closing and opening bells, allowing for 24/7 trading.

Last month, The WinePress discussed the plans for this and how BlackRock CEO and World Economic Forum Co-Chair Larry Fink has been a staunch advocate for this for a while.

Recently, MarketWatch published a detailed report explaining the tokenized stock trading future that will likely commence later this year, proving the process of broader mainstream tokenization of all assets, beginning primarily with stocks, is happening sooner than some might realize.

MarketWatch wrote (excerpts):

In the world of traditional brokerages, buying or selling equities has meant interacting with layers of intermediaries: brokers; custodians, clearinghouses. The system used to underpin massive revenue streams from margin loans and securities-based lending to settlement and custody fees.

But a new frontier is emerging at the edges of that system. Tokenized equities — real shares wrapped or reissued as blockchain tokens — threaten traditional brokerages. What if investors could hold actual stock exposure and unlock liquidity without selling the shares? That future might come sooner than expected — perhaps even this year.

Tokenized stocks are, in essence, digital representations of traditional equities. The idea is straightforward: A firm holds real shares in regulated custody and issues a blockchain token that represents each share (or a fraction of one). That token can then trade on blockchain-enabled platforms, carry economic exposure to the underlying company, and — depending on the structure — might even carry certain shareholder rights.

Proponents say tokenization offers a number of compelling advantages:

Improved liquidity and flexibility: Tokenized shares can — at least in theory — be traded 24/7, settled almost instantly, and moved peer-to-peer rather than through traditional slow settlement cycles.

Fractionalization and broader access: Tokenization can allow smaller investors to gain fractionally-divided exposure to expensive stocks, lowering the entry barrier.

Programmable liquidity and finance: Once on-chain, tokens could be used as collateral, deployed in decentralized finance (DeFi) smart-contracts, or used in yield strategies — features simply not possible under traditional brokerage custody.

Importantly, and often understated, tokenized equities remain tied to the traditional financial-asset universe; they are not “crypto-only” fictions but rather a bridge between legacy asset classes and blockchain infrastructure.

But tokenization doesn’t magically erase regulation or risk — therein lies the tension. While tokenized equities promise a “digital upgrade,” realizing their benefits at scale requires navigating legal, structural and market-microstructure challenges.

Tokenization of real-world assets — including equities — is no longer niche. Mainstream financial institutions are exploring token-friendly custody and settlement, global exchanges are piloting digital-asset divisions, and asset managers are assessing tokenized share classes

On the retail side, leading platforms are already live. Kraken has built a product called “xStocks,” where tokenized representations of real stocks and ETFs (backed 1:1 by underlying equities) are issued on-chain, and can be traded — in principle — outside of traditional market hours. Kraken’s xStocks product lets traders access tokenized shares of major U.S. stocks and ETFs and trade them 24 hours a day during weekdays on its platform

Industry analysts argue that tokenization could reshape aspects of capital markets: instant settlement, fractionalization, global access and on-chain ownership records — all attributes that may appeal to both retail and institutional investors.

Taken together, these developments suggest that 2026 could be the inflection point when tokenized equities shift from experimentation to infrastructure.

Tokenization doesn’t bypass existing securities regulations. While the SEC has been developing an “innovation exemption” concept to ease certain compliance pathways, major exchange and industry groups — including the World Federation of Exchanges and Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association — warn that broad exemptive relief could let tokenized venues sidestep core securities rules around best execution, market surveillance and investor protection.

This push-pull matters for tokenized equities specifically, because the eventual rule shape will influence whether tokenized stock venues look more like regulated exchanges (with familiar protections) or more like lightly-gated on-chain markets (with novel risks).

Tokenized stocks can lack certain traditional investor rights and protections. Regulators and critics warn that for many tokenized offerings, buyers do not gain real shareholder rights (voting, governance, dividend-distribution mechanisms). Liquidity remains a persistent issue. While many real-world assets have been tokenized, trading volume remains low and secondary markets are thin, even when tokens promise 24/7 tradability.

Under the proposal, these tokenized securities would carry full shareholder rights and share the same CUSIP as the underlying stock. If the SEC approves and the Depository Trust Co., the central securities depository subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corp., completes its blockchain-based settlement system, the first token-settled trades could go live as early as the end of this September — the first time tokenized securities trade on a major U.S. exchange.

By the looks of it, 2026 is when tokenization stops being theoretical. It’s also when the power map of equity markets gets redrawn and those caught watching from the sidelines may find there’s no easy way back in.

Read the rest of the report here.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

If you have been following my reports on tokenization, this is the same coded language we have come to know and loathe.

For example, a notable statement that most people will overlook is — “these tokenized securities would carry full shareholder rights and share the same CUSIP as the underlying stock” — which is something that will eventually evolve into tokenized personas and identities.

In 2024, Larry Fink echoed a similar sentiment when discussing tokenization and the the concept of digital ID (without saying it), revealing that everyone will have “our own identification” in this new digital sphere.

“We believe the next step going forward will be the tokenization of all assets and that means every stock and every bond will have its own, basically, CUSIP [a nine-character numeric or alphanumeric code that uniquely identifies a North American financial security for the purposes of facilitating clearing and settlement of trades, which id’s most financial products]. “It will be on one general ledger. Every investor, you and I, will have our own number, our own identification. We can rid ourselves of all issues around illicit activities around bonds and stocks and digital by having tokenization…. We would have instantaneous settlement. Think of all the costs of settling bonds and stocks, but if you had a tokenization, everything would be immediate because it is just a line item. We believe this is a technology transformation for financial assets.”

So, tokenization starting with stocks and bonds is a very big deal and should not be overlooked.

I say it tongue & cheek, but I call it the “infinite money glitch” because these crime lords now have the technology to make endless wealth. There are no longer market hours, they just keep trading all the time, and with the insider knowledge they capitalize and win trades instantly. I think that is why stocks and bonds are on the docket first because the Finks of the world and his club of friends need to widen the wealth gap even more.

Psalm 62:8 Trust in him at all times; ye people, pour out your heart before him: God is a refuge for us. Selah. [9] Surely men of low degree are vanity, and men of high degree are a lie: to be laid in the balance, they are altogether lighter than vanity. [10] Trust not in oppression, and become not vain in robbery: if riches increase, set not your heart upon them. [11] God hath spoken once; twice have I heard this; that power belongeth unto God. [12] Also unto thee, O Lord, belongeth mercy: for thou renderest to every man according to his work.

