The following report is by Fortune:

If you’re eyeing the $80 trillion promise of the Great Wealth Transfer and wondering what it may do for your personal finances, you’re not the only one. Governments are asking themselves the same, according to UBS.

The eye-watering sums due to change hands via inheritance in the coming decades, will change the financial fortunes of millions of people. But it could also help rectify the fiscal trajectories of some of the world’s most advanced nations. Those funds, UBS says, could be used to balance the books for countries with high levels of unsustainable national debt.

Studies have found that over the next 20 to 30 years as much as $124 trillion will be passed down from older generations to their younger counterparts. The baby boomers—people born between 1946 and 1964—are the wealthiest generation in history. As these individuals begin passing on, sums will go immediately to their Gen X, millennial, and Gen Z successors, and some cash will go to spouses.

But UBS chief economist Paul Donovan believes governments will want to add their names to the list of recipients. He said:

“At UBS, our modeling suggests that over the next 20 years, over $80 trillion of wealth will change hands. “The change in wealth comes at a time when many governments around the world have high debt and deficits. It seems unrealistic to suppose that governments will just sit idly by as this wealth moves around. We would expect governments to attempt to mobilize that wealth to help fund their debt, but in doing so that denies private sector investment access to some of those funds.”

Indeed, a study from JPMorgan earlier this month found that women expecting to receive a spousal inheritance over the coming years—an anticipated $9 trillion—plan to invest it in the stock market. Part of the reason they’re comfortable investing the money is that they’re not reliant on it to achieve their financial goals, with three in four women saying they’re well on track to reach financial milestones without receiving any inheritance from family or spouses.

The very fact that women will have power over such sums has an impact on the real economy, added Donovan:

“Women invest differently from men. On average, women tend to be much less emotional investors: They do more research, and when they do invest, they tend to stick to the investment over the longer term. That means that longer-term, more complicated real world investment projects may experience a lower cost of capital in the future, with women being the new owners of wealth.”

The National Debt Question

Much attention has been focused on the budget deficit in the U.S., the world’s largest economy. Economists aren’t worried about the volume of government debt—which recently hit $38 trillion—so much as how quickly it is accruing borrowing costs with no sign of slowing spending.

There will be a moment of reckoning, analysts are convinced, when either bond markets bow out of buying any more U.S. debt because they believe the path is unsustainable, or the central bank is forced to intervene with quantitative easing—thus lowering the value of the debt.

Governments have a range of options (including chasing some funds in the Great Wealth Transfer) to to balance the books. And economists have been both bemused and pleasantly surprised by the solutions proposed by the Trump camp. For example, Trump has touted a “Gold Card” plan, a visa policy which would charge rich immigrants $5 million for a green card “plus a route to citizenship.”

“A million cards would be worth $5 trillion, and if you sell 10 million of the cards that’s a total of $50 trillion. Well, we have $35 trillion in debt, so that would be nice,” Trump said. He noted that he would have $15 trillion “left over” if he managed to sell 10 million cards, adding: “It may be earmarked for deficit reduction, but it actually could be more money than that.”

While Trump’s tariff plans have proved unpopular with foreign governments, economists nonetheless welcome the “peculiar” methods to increase America’s income. As Wharton professor Joao Gomes previously told Fortune: “You can also not deny that [Trump and his administration] bring strange forms of revenue that do change the debt picture.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

The media is making sure you know that the government and the money poachers are getting that inheritance, by hook or by crook.

Boy, they really want to keep pushing the impetus of “you will own nothing and be happy,” don’t they?

Proverbs 13:22 A good man leaveth an inheritance to his children’s children: and the wealth of the sinner is laid up for the just. 2 Corinthians 12:14 “[…] for the children ought not to lay up for the parents, but the parents for the children.”

Inheritance and death taxes, among other thievery, have been around for a while; and if UBS is already saying governments are looking to take more of it, you know they will via inflation, booms and busts in the markets, predatory loans, etc. Of course, not a cent will be used to pay down the debt; all of that stolen wealth will by divided up amongst themselves, and the likes of BlackRock, Vanguard, and State Street will be salivating to lap up even more of the Boomer wealth.

Ecclesiastes 5:13 There is a sore evil which I have seen under the sun, namely, riches kept for the owners thereof to their hurt. [14] But those riches perish by evil travail: and he begetteth a son, and there is nothing in his hand. [15] As he came forth of his mother’s womb, naked shall he return to go as he came, and shall take nothing of his labour, which he may carry away in his hand. [16] And this also is a sore evil, that in all points as he came, so shall he go: and what profit hath he that hath laboured for the wind?

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE