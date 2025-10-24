The following report is by Fria Tider (translated into English):

Meya Åberg, then 16, was assaulted and raped by Mohamed on his way home from work in Skellefteå. On the first day back at school, she saw the perpetrator, who is now sentenced to prison but escapes deportation, citing that the rape did not last long enough. An SD board member wanted to expel “but was run over by the other judges.”

“I want to say that I hate him and that he has destroyed me,” Meya [told] Norran.

The assault happened on Sunday, September 1, 2024 when Meya missed the bus and walked through an underpass after completing her shift at McDonalds.

An African man took her phone, grabbed her and followed into the tunnel. There he subjected her to a rape before she managed to break free and escape. “I was completely destroyed,” Meya tells Norran.

Meya and the family reported directly to the police. After the rape, Meya was home from school for a few days. But on the first day she was back, she caught sight of the African, named Yazied Mohamed and hailing from Eritrea, as he stood at the pool table by the school canteen.

“I had a panic attack, ran away and locked myself in a toilet,” Meya told Norran.

After that, she continued to see Mohamed several times in town, at work and at school. This led to her deciding to simply stop going to school.

The then 18-year-old man was detained but acquitted in the district court due to lack of evidence. After the prosecutor appealed the verdict, the Court of Appeal made a different assessment and sentenced Yazied Mohamed to three years in prison for rape. He must also pay SEK 240,000 in damages to Meya Åberg.

Yazied Mohamed is a citizen of Eritrea and the prosecutor demanded that he be deported. However, the Court of Appeal notes that the 19-year-old has refugee status. In order to deport him, it is therefore required by law that the act he has committed “constitutes an extremely serious crime and it would entail a serious danger to public order and security to let him remain in Sweden”.

The rape of 16-year-old Meya is not a serious enough crime to justify deportation, states the Court of Appeal, which refers, among other things, to the “duration” of the rape in its assessment.

“Rape is therefore in many cases to be regarded as such an extremely serious crime that can lead to a refugee being deported, but an assessment must be made of all the circumstances of the individual case. “Taking into account the nature and duration of the act in question, the Court of Appeal finds that the crime is indeed serious, but that there was no question of such an extremely serious crime that could lead to a decision on the expulsion of Yazied Mohamed. The deportation request must therefore be rejected,” writes the Court of Appeal for Upper Norrland in its judgment.

The juror Sammy Lie (SD) was different and wanted to expel Mohamed.

“Unlike the majority, I believe that the crime is an extremely serious crime and that it would entail a serious danger to public order and security to let Yazied Mohamed remain in Sweden. Yazied Mohamed’s connection to Sweden is not such that he should not be deported. I therefore believe that Yazied Mohamed should be expelled from the country and forbidden to return here,” writes Lie in a dissenting opinion.

The judges who did not want to expel Mohamed were Court of Appeal counsel Lars Viktorsson and Elida Sundkvist, ex. Court of Appeal assessor Hanna Hamrén (referent) and juror Lena Berggren.

Meya has attended trauma treatment and been supported by friends and family. She hopes her story gets more people to report.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Like the rest of the West, Sweden is a mess plagued with mass-immigration in the name of globalization, integrationism and multiculturalism, only for these filthy heathens to have zero respect for the land, the culture and the people, and defile it everywhere they go, with the courts and [in]justice system bailing them out on a repeated basis.

Isaiah 1:21 How is the faithful city become an harlot! it was full of judgment; righteousness lodged in it; but now murderers. [23] Thy princes are rebellious, and companions of thieves: every one loveth gifts, and followeth after rewards: they judge not the fatherless, neither doth the cause of the widow come unto them. Isaiah 59:14 And judgment is turned away backward, and justice standeth afar off: for truth is fallen in the street, and equity cannot enter. [15] Yea, truth faileth; and he that departeth from evil maketh himself a prey: and the LORD saw it, and it displeased him that there was no judgment.

