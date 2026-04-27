Courtesy: Criptoinforme

The following report is by CoinDesk (excerpts):

The Green Beret arrested for betting on a classified U.S. raid looked like a one-off scandal for prediction markets. A new study suggests he may be a more troubling data point: an extreme example of the small group of informed traders who, as the soldier is accused of doing, actually move prices on Polymarket, while the crowd loses money around them.

The study, part of a working paper released this week by Roberto Gómez-Cram, Yunhan Guo, Theis Ingerslev Jensen and Howard Kung of London Business School and Yale, directly tests the industry’s core claim that the markets work owing to the massed knowledge of their participants.

Using every Polymarket trade from 2023 to 2025, the authors conclude that it’s actually a small group of informed traders that moves prices. The researchers analyzed 1.72 million accounts and $13.76 billion in trading volume, and found that just 3% of traders account for most price discovery, meaning they are the ones moving prices toward the correct outcome.

These traders consistently predict outcomes and move prices in the right direction. The remaining 97% mostly do not. They provide liquidity and generate volume, but in aggregate, they are on the losing side of trades against the informed minority, whose profits come directly from those positions.

Their activity improves market accuracy. When skilled participants account for a larger share of trading, prices move closer to the correct outcome, especially in the final stretch before resolution. They are also the first to react when new information hits, shifting positions in response to events like Federal Reserve announcements or corporate earnings, while other traders show little consistent reaction.

The same edge that makes skilled traders valuable to price discovery raises a harder question when that information isn’t public, or isn’t supposed to be.

Read the rest of the report here.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Of course it’s a rigged game: the house always wins (most of the time).

I’ve noted several times already that these fintech bros have openly lauded insider trading as a net benefit for society.

In January, The WinePress reported on comments from Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong who said that insider trading should be knowledge open to the public and tried framing that as a benefit.

“I actually had a really interesting conversation with one of the folks that was nominated to be CFTC commissioner about this. And he asked me, he said, ‘Do you think we should allow insider trading in prediction markets?’ And I said, ‘It’s not as clear cut question, right? “Because if your goal is for the 99% of people trying to get signal about what’s going to happen in the world, like is the Suez Canal going to be reopened or whatever, you actually want insider trading. You want, you know, some admirable admiral sitting on a ship in the Suez Canal who has really good information to be trading so you get better higher quality signal out of them. Right? “Now, if you want to preserve the integrity of those markets, maybe you don’t want insider trading, secondsright? So, there might be like a decentralization test that has to go in here, but it’s it’s not it’s not a clear-cut answer.”

Even BlackRock CEO and World Economic Forum co-chair Larry Fink was a bit dumbfounded that Armstrong so nonchalantly said this out loud at a public forum.

Earlier this month, Polymarket founder Shane Coplan actually tried to argue that Polymarket is beneficial to those in the Middle East and Iran because they can look at trading volumes to determine whether or not if they should hide in their bomb shelter.

“You know, I get hit up by people in the Middle East saying, ‘Hey, we’re looking at Polymarket to decide whether we sleep near the bomb shelter. We check it every day.’ Everyone’s relying on this.”

I’m convinced prediction-based markets like Polymarket and Kalshi, and is now coming to the NYSE soon as well, are legalized insider trading designed for the good fellows club to better trade on the crises they help foment. Of course, if you are not in the club, like this Green Beret that was gambling on capturing Maduro, then the government will throw the book at you: it’s only okay when they do it. Remember the GameStop fiasco in 2021?

Proverbs 13:11 Wealth gotten by vanity shall be diminished: but he that gathereth by labour shall increase. Proverbs 28:20 A faithful man shall abound with blessings: but he that maketh haste to be rich shall not be innocent. [22] He that hasteth to be rich hath an evil eye, and considereth not that poverty shall come upon him.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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