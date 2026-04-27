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Bassehound
3h

WINNING!

And WINNING again, lol.

Another MAHA "win": RFK Jr's son Finn raises $100M venture fund to capitalize on daddy's position of power in US "hellthcare".

https://sashalatypova.substack.com/p/another-maha-win-rfk-jrs-son-finn?publication_id=870364&utm_campaign=email-post-title&r=k6gro&utm_medium=email

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