With the U.S. bond market under serious pressure once again, the Treasury Department and Secretary Scott Bessent are here to rescue the markets just a little bit longer.

In a press release published on January 19th, the Department announced it would begin doubling its bond buyback schemes beginning in September and into early-November — just in time for the November midterm elections.

The Treasury stated:

The U.S. Department of the Treasury is increasing, by at least double, the size of liquidity support buyback operations for longer-dated nominal coupon securities (the 10-year to 20-year sector and the 20-year to 30-year sector). The current maximum size of $2 billion per operation will be at least $4 billion per operation. This change is effective September 9, 2026 and will be in effect for the remainder of this refunding quarter (through November 4, 2026). Treasury will provide more information about future buyback sizes at the next Quarterly Refunding, scheduled for November 4, 2026. This increase in buyback operation sizes reflects Treasury’s desire to provide greater liquidity support in longer-dated nominal sectors where there is consistent strong sponsorship from market participants, as evidenced by the significant volume of high-quality offers Treasury routinely receives in longer-dated buyback operations. An updated tentative Treasury buyback schedule will be released at a later date.

Here are the current yields on U.S. Treasuries:

This continued bond yield suppression is yet another temporary Band-Aid on a bleeding heart. MarketWatch wrote this morning:

It seems the Treasury Department’s plan of lowering long-term bond yields might be running out of steam. […] JPMorgan strategists weigh in with a warning not only that the move will not work but that it wasn’t needed in the first place. “In essence, while [Wednesday’s] events were effective in lowering long-term yields, this only addresses the symptoms and not the root cause: [that] the U.S. continues to run a 6% budget deficit in an economy near full employment,” said Jay Barry and Jason Hunter, in a note to clients on Wednesday. The pair warned that without “real fiscal consolidation” markets could “view this action as lacking credibility.” That could drive term premium and yields higher over time if the Treasury breaks with a stance it set up decades ago to issue bonds on a “regular and predictable” basis, they said. “Accordingly, we believe [Wednesday’s] actions are likely to have a fleeting impact on long-end yields unless action is taken to reduce the debt,” the strategists repeated.

The U.S. federal debt is now officially over $40 trillion. The debt must now be rolled over at higher yields; which were below 2% and now must be renewed with 10-year rates around 4.7%.

“As older Treasury securities issued at lower interest rates mature, the government must refinance them by issuing new debt at today’s higher market rates, increasing the cost of servicing the national debt,” The Daily Hodl noted. Data shows that the U.S. government paid $857 billion from October 2025 to June 2026 to cover the net interest on its public debt.

Meanwhile, Japan is facing its own sovereign debt crisis as their bond yields are spiking.

Two weeks ago the U.S. Treasury announced that it would be intervening in the Japanese Yen currency market with another bailout.

But it appears that isn’t helping much.

What Bessent has not made clear is that a big reason why the U.S. had to intervene is because Japan is the largest holders of U.S. treasuries and debt.

Asia Times also explained some of the latest bond selloff in Japan and why it matters:

Last week, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s department had to pay 4.683% to sell $42 billion of 10-year notes – the highest yield since the 2007 eve of the global financial crisis.

The most recent 30-year auction drew 5.216%, the highest since 2001, and rates on outstanding 30-year Treasuries hit 19-year highs. Global investors are demanding more to finance Washington’s nearly $40 trillion debt. The pressure is rippling outward, pushing yields higher from Canada to the Eurozone to the UK to South Korea to Japan.

[…] Nowhere is the pressure building faster than in Japan – and given the Bank of Japan’s role as a kind of global ATM, a Japanese bond crisis could be the most dangerous of all.

The yen has been testing 40-year lows as Japanese government bond (JGB) yields climbed to a 29-year high of 2.8%. Tokyo’s crushing debt load is one culprit; another is the sense that the BOJ is behind the curve as stagflation risk builds. That’s pushed Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi to signal she’d accept a BOJ rate hike as soon as September 16 – a striking reversal from last October, when she called the idea of raising rates “stupid.”

[…] So Trump’s Treasury team didn’t rush to Tokyo’s aid out of “friendship,” as Trump claimed, but out of necessity. As US tariffs and military campaigns stoke global inflation, Washington is being reminded that Asian central banks effectively hold the mortgage on its ability to keep spending beyond its means.

As Brookings Institution economist Robin Brooks puts it:

“Japan has run out of fiscal space and is in a debt crisis. That’s getting papered over by the BOJ, which caps yields via government debt purchases. This keeps Japan from going into a full-blown debt crisis, but it puts depreciation pressure on the yen, as the kind of risk premia markets would like to see are being artificially suppressed.” His question for investors: “Why stay in Japan if you’re not getting sufficiently compensated to do that?”

For a further explanation as to what is known as the “Yen Carry Trade,” ClearValue Tax provides more details:

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

It’s officially official: the United States of America is insolvent. It’s been insolvent for a long time; we’ve been kicking the can down the road since ‘08. But now it is undeniable at this point to the point where the mainstream headlines are being forced to talk about it.

Bessent, the Soros acolyte that he is, and the Treasury, and this corrupt administration, are laughably stopping the buyback process on November 4th, the day after the midterm elections. So just keep this thing on life support a little longer, then once Trump becomes a lame duck then open the floodgates. But who said a little commie/fascist doctrine of issuing debt through one door and then buying back via another won’t hurt anyone, right?

I warned in November that going into this year 2026 could be the year that things finally begin to unravel, as even the Rothschild-affiliated The Economist warned that that could happen; and we are seeing unfold right now.

Proverbs 22:7 The rich ruleth over the poor, and the borrower is servant to the lender.

Again, I have tried to emphasize for years that all of this is designed to force the world into programmable, digital currencies; CBDCs, stablecoins, and tokenized assets on blockchain ledgers. So when the orchestrated crash occurs, panic ensues, panic in the streets, rush in with the “solution.”

If you enjoyed this report and others like it, please consider sharing this post and supporting The WinePress down below!

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it.

Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

To support The WinePress, you can contribute by doing one or more of the following:

You may send cash, check or letters to this address:

Jacob M. Thompson

#119

12820 Adams Rd.

Granger, IN 46530

If you decide to send a check, please do not address it to “The WinePress.” Please address it to the name listed.

You can become a paid member on Substack.

You can also donate electronically by hitting the link below:

DONATE HERE