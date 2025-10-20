The Trump administration’s affinity with big tech companies and the infusion of artificial intelligence into everything is not just for the purposes of increasing productivity while cutting costs, or even for enhancement of its armed forces, but is now being looked at by the Pentagon to disseminate AI-generated propaganda in order to quash opinions and manipulate the minds of the masses.

In August, The Intercept obtained an internal document from the Pentagon’s U.S. Special Operations Command (SOCOM), which reveals a ‘wishlist’ of items the now-dubbed Department of War would love to have in order “suppress dissenting arguments” with the use of large-language models (LLMs) such as ChatGPT, and other surveillance networks, sensors, cameras, and more.

The Intercept wrote (excerpts):

The document, a sort of special operations wishlist of near-future military technology, reveals new details about a broad variety of capabilities that SOCOM hopes to purchase within the next five to seven years, including state-of-the-art cameras, sensors, directed energy weapons, and other gadgets to help operators find and kill their quarry. Among the tech it wants to procure is machine-learning software that can be used for information warfare.

To bolster its “Advanced Technology Augmentations to Military Information Support Operations” — also known as MISO — SOCOM is looking for a contractor that can “Provide a capability leveraging agentic Al or multi‐LLM agent systems with specialized roles to increase the scale of influence operations.”

“The information environment moves too fast for military remembers [sic] to adequately engage and influence an audience on the internet,” the document notes. “Having a program built to support our objectives can enable us to control narratives and influence audiences in real time.”

Laws and Pentagon policy generally prohibit military propaganda campaigns from targeting U.S. audiences, but the porous nature of the internet makes that difficult to ensure.

In a statement, SOCOM spokesperson Dan Lessard acknowledged that SOCOM is pursuing “cutting-edge, AI-enabled capabilities.”

“All AI-enabled capabilities are developed and employed under the Department of Defense’s Responsible AI framework, which ensures accountability and transparency by requiring human oversight and decision-making,” he told The Intercept. “USSOCOM’s internet-based MISO efforts are aligned with U.S. law and policy. These operations do not target the American public and are designed to support national security objectives in the face of increasingly complex global challenges.”

The material shows SOCOM believes it needs technology that closely matches the reported Chinese capabilities, with bots scouring and ingesting large volumes of internet chatter to better persuade a targeted population, or an individual, on any given subject.

SOCOM says it specifically wants “automated systems to scrape the information environment, analyze the situation and respond with messages that are in line with MISO objectives. This technology should be able to respond to post(s), suppress dissenting arguments, and produce source material that can be referenced to support friendly arguments and messages.”

The Pentagon is paying especially close attention to those who might call out its propaganda efforts.

“This program should also be able to access profiles, networks, and systems of individuals or groups that are attempting to counter or discredit our messages,” the document notes. “The capability should utilize information gained to create a more targeted message to influence that specific individual or group.”

SOCOM anticipates using generative systems to both craft propaganda messaging and simulate how this propaganda will be received once sent into the wild, the document notes. SOCOM hopes it will use “agentic systems that replicate specific knowledge, skills, abilities, personality traits, and sociocultural attributes required for different roles of individuals comprising a team,” before moving on to “brainstorm and test operational campaigns against agent‐based replicas of individuals and groups.” These simulations are more elaborate than focus groups, calling instead for “comprehensive models of entire societies to enable MISO planners to use these models to experiment or test various multiple scenarios.”

Read the full story and how Pentagon for years have for years wanted AI to censor speech and spread its own propaganda.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

This admission from the Pentagon is not too surprising considering The Intercept’s report came roughly one month after President Trump announced the AI Action Plan, a detailed document that spelled out how the U.S. was going to shoehorn AI into literally everything that they can. Biometric Update wrote at the time that “the plan lays out a future where AI permeates every dimension of American life, but its safeguards hinge on voluntary compliance, fragmented oversight, and an ideological litmus test framed as neutrality.”

The WP reviewed the document in July and provided some highlights which reference AI in the military and dissemination of AI propaganda. I wrote:

Though alluded to earlier, the Plan reveals that more government services and departments will be streamlined with AI. “With AI tools in use, the Federal government can serve the public with far greater efficiency and effectiveness. Use cases include accelerating slow and often manual internal processes, streamlining public interactions, and many others. Taken together, transformative use of AI can help deliver the highly responsive government the American people expect and deserve.” The same applies to the Pentagon and the Department of Defense. The country “must aggressively adopt AI within its Armed Forces if it is to maintain its global military preeminence,” says the report. The Plan also builds on the TAKE IT DOWN Act signed earlier this year, inspired by Trump’s wife Melania, which seeks to flag and remove deep-fake pornography. However, The WinePress noted of the privacy concerns the bill introduces because it is vaguely worded and could seep into forms of online content. After all, Trump once joked that he would use the Act to remove content that mocked and criticized him. The Action Plan admits it plans to leverage that bill even further, saying “additional action is needed.” It adds, “In particular, AI-generated media may present novel challenges to the legal system. For example, fake evidence could be used to attempt to deny justice to both plaintiffs and defendants. The Administration must give the courts and law enforcement the tools they need to overcome these new challenges. Datacenters and other energy hubs needed to power AI systems will need an overhauled grid and electrical system, without disrupting current power supplies. “By stabilizing the grid of today, optimizing existing grid resources, and growing the grid for the future, the United States can rise to the challenge of winning the AI race while also delivering a reliable and affordable power grid for all Americans.”

Meanwhile, OpenAI in particular has had a very cozy relationship with this administration. Sam Altman and the company have provided ChatGPT to each department that wants it for only a $1 a piece. Yet, ironically, as I exposed yesterday, Altman confirmed that ChatGPT will now be allowed to create porn and erotica after claiming that he was “proud” to have not given in to the money and offered users that function - which is what the TAKE IT DOWN Act was originally supposed to do. Instead, it looks more like the bill is designed to remove content the state does not want proliferated.

Proverbs 16:27 An ungodly man diggeth up evil: and in his lips there is as a burning fire. [28] A froward man soweth strife: and a whisperer separateth chief friends. [29] A violent man enticeth his neighbour, and leadeth him into the way that is not good. [30] He shutteth his eyes to devise froward things: moving his lips he bringeth evil to pass.

OpenAI, as we’ve documented, has become just as equally as cozy with the Pentagon as well already, and will clearly continue to do so as the Pentagon wants to push more AI propaganda.

Also, nearly two weeks ago we covered OpenAI’s new Sora 2 AI video generator, and the videos are getting harder and harder to distinguish from real life. You can tell it’s fake if you look at the videos closely, but a casual eye will not notice. Give it one more iteration by next year and I think it just might be game over.

Videos are just one way the Pentagon will con the masses and control the narrative. More specifically, they will use agentic AI bots with these LLMs (ChatGPT being just one of them) to proliferate social media with endless propaganda slop, posing as real people and personas to steer the narrative in a variety of directions. This is and has been happening already for a while, as we know, but it is about ready to go thermal nuclear.

We’ve discussed the “Dead Internet Theory” and how most of the internet already is fake AI slop and bots, with a report earlier this year revealing that half of online traffic in 2025 was fake; with some experts believing that by 2026, next year, around 90% of internet content will be fake. I’m not sure if it will reach that level of fakery, but it will be a LOT - which is why we all need to be extremely careful and discerning about what we read and see more than ever before, and to unplug from the internet as much as we have opportunity to do so.

What the Pentagon is describing is more pre-crime surveillance. “This program should also be able to access profiles, networks, and systems of individuals or groups that are attempting to counter or discredit our messages,” the document notes. That’s pre-crime; that’s Palantir type of stuff where anything we say or do will be screened to see if we are predisposed to a crime, and now to include any criticism of the government; which, as I said, proves that the Take It Down Act was all about censorship and not ending deepfake porn like the bill was touted as.

But, according to “Christian Nationalists” and the Charlie Kirks of the world, they think this is a “blessing” and a “benefit,” as these useful idiots and government plants playing ‘Christian’ are being used to help build the beast system in the name of owning the Left and ushering in a “Golden Age.”

Ecclesiastes 10:20 Curse not the king, no not in thy thought; and curse not the rich in thy bedchamber: for a bird of the air shall carry the voice, and that which hath wings shall tell the matter.

How ironic is it that Trump was the man who came in calling the mainstream media “fake news” and liars (which is true), but now, under his administration, anything that criticizes him and the administration will be monitoring those who oppose him, and the Pentagon will be distributing AI-generated propaganda online. This is not Trump’s doing in and of itself, as we know that this was going to happen regardless of which President was in charge; but it is ironic and is more egg on the face of those who still don the red hat that, under his watch, the propaganda will get much, much worse. Yet, I was told Biden and Harris were going to do this…

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE