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Ha N Azar's avatar
Ha N Azar
4h

As long as you are loyal to the roman church then you won’t go to hell. Beware of reading the Bible for yourself. Always be loyal to the roman priesthood. Yeah, you most certainly won’t go to heaven, you will go to an endless seeming hell.

Hang on though, eventually the mother of god, queen of heaven will get to your case. You just have to wait your turn after millions of other souls ahead of you.

So… unless the priests say something is important, then don’t bother with it. Right?

Trust the plan. The pope isn’t stopping migrants. Surely he will take care of us.

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Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
7hEdited

It's ridiculous the stupid justifications they use to try to persuade us about their intentions.

Thanks!

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