The Irish government recently announced that its national digital ID wallet is now officially entering its pilot phase and is slated to be live by 2027, in accordance with broader guidance from the European Union.

According to a post on the government’s website:

New EU legislation requires every EU member state to introduce a secure digital identity wallet. Digital wallets are already in use in some other jurisdictions and can contain different forms of documents, like a driving licence.

The Department of Culture, Communications and Sport has responsibility for implementing Regulation (EU) 910/2014 amended by (EU) 2024/1183 known collectively as eIDAS 2 that requires a European Digital Identity (EUDI) wallet. It should be available in each member state, so citizens can use it to authenticate themselves, store personal credentials, share verified information across borders and sign with legal validity.

Mandatory acceptance by public bodies is due to commence by the end of 2026 and by private service providers that conduct strong customer authentication (for example, banks and payment service providers) by the end of 2027.

This is about better public services: The Government Digital Wallet is based on an EU-wide initiative designed to improve how people interact with and use services in a way that is accessible.

This is about user control: The Government Digital Wallet will let you request, store and share important information about you in a safe way that is fully under your control.

This is about making life simpler: The Government Digital Wallet is a service that provides you with a way to store your official documents digitally and submit them easily when accessing supports and services.

In a post on LinkedIn, Louise McKeever, chief information officer at the Department of Public Expenditure, Infrastructure, Public Service Reform and Digitalisation (DPER), provided more details of the government's digital ID.

She wrote:

We are designing new systems that will transform our public services. The delivery of a Government Digital Wallet is an important element of this. The Digital Wallet public consultation is now closed, and we are moving to the next phase, pilot phase. Department of Public Expenditure Infrastructure Public Service Reform and Digitalisation (DPER) is leading the digitalisation of public services, ensuring digital services are user centred and can be accessed seamlessly 💻 . We are designing new systems that will transform our public service – delivering inclusive, high quality and integrated services for the people of Ireland ☘️ . The delivery of a Government Digital Wallet is an important element of this. Over the last number of months, we have been hearing from you, the public 👂 . You have shared your ideas and concerns, and this will help to inform the development of the Government Digital Wallet app 📲 . The Digital Wallet public consultation is now closed, and we are moving to the next phase, pilot testing. This phase will help to refine the app and ensure it is safe, secure and works for anyone that wishes to use it. You can now Sign Up to be part of this pilot testing phase 👇 : https://lnkd.in/dbKRVjQF Delivering a Government Digital Wallet to the public is an EU obligation, but we want to deliver an app that works for all users 🏅 .

As previously detailed by The WinePress earlier this year, Ireland is aggressively pushing digital ID for practically most aspects of society, and plans to digitize nearly all public services and venues by 2030.

Citing an official government press release in March:

At the heart of this transformation is the Life Events Approach, a model that reimagines public services around the real-life moments that matter to people, such as starting school, becoming a parent, accessing housing, or the birth of a child. This approach ensures that services are designed to be intuitive, proactive and integrated, reducing complexity and improving access for all. The Plan outlines: A comprehensive list of close to 190 key services grouped by life event

A phased delivery schedule to integrate and digitalise services throughout the life of the Plan

Supports and enablers including Service Design Capability, the Government Digital Wallet, Life Events Portal and Digital Building Blocks

A strong governance and monitoring framework to ensure accountability and track progress The plan is not just a technology roadmap—it is a public service transformation roadmap. It reflects Government’s commitment to delivering services that are joined-up by design, digitally enabled, and inclusive by default.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

“This is about making life simpler” — that’s funny.

No, it’s about controlling every aspect of people’s lives. Yes, it makes their lives’, those in the government, simpler because they will be able to see and know and deny in real-time people’s actions, but it obviously makes every other common man’s an draconian and Orwellian hassle.

Proverbs 29:2 When the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice: but when the wicked beareth rule, the people mourn.

So, here’s hoping that the Irish will reject this, though I fear many of them will not seeing as so many of them have already voluntarily submitted themselves to these modern digital services.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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