Last month, The WinePress reported how the Irish have, by a strong majority, have embraced digital services and digital ID as part of their everyday lives and to perform civil services.

Following that report, Ireland has released a new roadmap that plots a course to digitize all necessary public services by 2030, based on OECD-recommendations.

According to a press release:

The Digital Public Services Plan 2030 is the Irish Government’s roadmap for delivering seamless, inclusive and user-centred public services through digital transformation.

This Plan is a key initiative under the Better Public Services transformation strategy and represents Ireland’s most ambitious digital reform agenda to date. It aims to ensure that by 2030:

100% of key public services are available online; and,

90% of applicable services are consumed digitally.

At the heart of this transformation is the Life Events Approach, a model that reimagines public services around the real-life moments that matter to people, such as starting school, becoming a parent, accessing housing, or the birth of a child. This approach ensures that services are designed to be intuitive, proactive and integrated, reducing complexity and improving access for all.

The Plan outlines:

A comprehensive list of close to 190 key services grouped by life event

A phased delivery schedule to integrate and digitalise services throughout the life of the Plan

Supports and enablers including Service Design Capability, the Government Digital Wallet, Life Events Portal and Digital Building Blocks

A strong governance and monitoring framework to ensure accountability and track progress

The plan is not just a technology roadmap—it is a public service transformation roadmap. It reflects Government’s commitment to delivering services that are joined-up by design, digitally enabled, and inclusive by default.

Per the document,

“Analysis conducted for the Digital Public Services Plan 2030 identified a total of 189 key public services that are currently delivered across 17 Life Events. Current digital status of these services and a timeline for commencement of online delivery was set out based on consultation with relevant Public Service Bodies.

“This provides an overview of the services that will be coming online in the coming years broken into two-year blocks (those scheduled for delivery by 2026, 2028 and 2030) These are summarised by Life Event in Figure 1 and Table 1 […].”

The document goes on to explain the timeline for implementation:

“Figure 2 below sets out the phases for delivery and the Life Events that are being prioritised within each phase. By Q4 of 2026, 2027 and 2028, arising from each phase of delivery, the Life Events in that phase will have undergone a design process to improve service provision and facilitate greater access through the Life Events Portal as more services become available online. “These Life Events will continue to be improved and digitalised on an iterative basis, to maintain and enhance user experiences of public services in Ireland.”

This is part of the country’s broader National Digital and AI Strategy, “Digital Ireland – Connecting our People, Securing our Future.” That document also lays out plans for digital ID wallets described as a “key objective.”

“A seamless, user-centred, and integrated digital experience for citizens, through the expansion of interoperable systems, shared platforms, common data standards, and National Data Infrastructure and secure digital identities such as MyGovID. Such infrastructure is intended to eliminate duplication, reduce friction in service delivery, and enable a coherent wholeof-government approach to life events and key citizen interactions.” “The Government is committed to the implementation of the EU eIDAS 2.0 Regulation, which is designed to create a unified digital identity system, including the EU Digital Identity Wallet, and related services such as digital credentials. Work is ongoing across Government on Ireland’s Digital Wallet including incorporating a related age verification tool.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Though there was no mention of the process of tokenization, this very much lays the groundwork for that. Digital ID is absolutely imperative to that tokenized system: it won’t work on a broad scale without that aspect. What Ireland is doing is perfectly in line with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), in particular SDG 16.7 which ensures digital ID birth and birth registration by 2030.

Unfortunately, the Irish are going right along with the digital trap.

