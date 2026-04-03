The WinePress News

The WinePress News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
KatherineEH🌹's avatar
KatherineEH🌹
3dEdited

Oh boyyyyyy! They just keep at it. Nonstop.

These blood sucking creatures want every drop that we have left. smh

Great verse from Jeremiah.

Thank you, Jacob!

Reply
Share
kitten seeking answers's avatar
kitten seeking answers
3dEdited

Liar Liar pants on fire Rump “ the tariff revenues will eliminate taxes and we will have an External Revenue Service “ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-external-revenue-service-tariffs-2050135

Reply
Share
1 reply by The WinePress
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The WinePress · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture