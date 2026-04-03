The ever-controversial data analytics and AI company Palantir was recently revealed to have been contracted by the U.S. Treasury Department to create a tool for the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to perform what is described as “highest-value” audits, and to conduct criminal investigations and tax evasion.

WIRED obtained the documents via public record request and found that the IRS paid Palantir $1.8 million last year to design a tool called the “Selection and Analytic Platform,” or SNAP, which was created to aid the IRS in how it identifies potential fraud cases. The tool is still being used in a pilot phase, the documents reveal.

WIRED explained:

It’s unclear how long Palantir has been working on SNAP, but the IRS has bought technology made by the company since 2014, government contracting records show. In total, Palantir has been awarded more than $200 million in contracts and obligated payments with the IRS. The documents show the agency is now interested in deepening its relationship with Palantir. It’s not clear exactly how SNAP might fit into existing technology systems at the IRS.

Like other Palantir tools, it would likely sit on top of the IRS’s highly splintered

databases, and help human auditors in identifying red flags in tax filings they might

have otherwise missed. The contract indicates that the IRS is interested in

modernizing its software and is turning to Palantir for help. According to one of the

documents, Palantir’s SNAP pilot is designed to surface “key information about contracts, vehicles and vendors” from “unstructured data from supporting documents.” The IRS asked Palantir to craft three “case selection methods” related to parts of the

existing tax code. The options included disaster zone claims, a form of tax relief for

natural disaster victims, Residential Clean Energy Credits, a tax credit program that

offset the cost of installing things like solar panels or wind turbines, and Form 709

Gift Tax Returns, which people may have to fill out when they give away valuable

things like like artwork, stocks, or corporate entities. Erica Neuman, an accounting and finance professor at Youngstown State University,

adds that public logs from money transfer apps like Venmo, as well as public

storefronts on websites like Etsy and Depop, could also contain unstructured data of interest to the IRS. If Palantir’s SNAP tool were to factor in data from Venmo or Depop when selecting

audit cases, the IRS would have to already possess it. The contract documents state

that the agency only wants Palantir to use “existing data in SNAP today.” Neuman has studied other methods the IRS has experimented with to improve its case selection process, including contracting with companies like Coinbase to analyze information about crypto transactions, and mining public social media posts for clues that an individual or business may be underreporting their income.

While Elon Musk was still under contract with the Trump administration last year and was apart of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Palantir was contracted once again to help the administration and DOGE create a new “mega API” for accessing IRS records.

This would of course include getting access to taxpayers’ names, addresses, social security numbers, tax returns, and employment data. This new application programming interface (API) would allow someone at the agency to compare IRS data against interoperable datasets from other agencies, WIRED explained at the time.

“Should this project move forward to completion, DOGE wants Palantir’s Foundry software to become the “read center of all IRS systems,” a source with direct knowledge tells WIRED, meaning anyone with access could view and have the ability to possibly alter all IRS data in one place. It’s not currently clear who would have access to this system.”

Palantir’s Foundry model “integrates the semantic, kinetic, and dynamic elements of your business — empowering your teams to harmonize and automate decision-making in complex settings.”

In 2025, President Trump contracted Palantir to create a master database on all Americans, which was built upon an executive order — “Stopping Waste, Fraud, and Abuse by Eliminating Information Silos” — that instructed government agencies to share data with each other. The purpose of the order states: “Removing unnecessary barriers to Federal employees accessing Government data and promoting inter‑agency data sharing are important steps toward eliminating bureaucratic duplication and inefficiency while enhancing the Government’s ability to detect overpayments and fraud.”

With the White House’s goal of harvesting and consolidating every American’s data in one place, it brings into question if and how the IRS’ new tool will be used when it eventually exits the pilot stage.

Last September, The WinePress reported on a Treasury deal with Palantir to retrofit the department’s systems, along with several other contracts to fulfill its “IT modernization agenda within the IRS.”

Palantir’s modernization protocol relates back to a White House report in July that explains how new API is needed to support asset tokenization and blockchain ledgers. The document explains the purpose of the new API platforms needed for tokenization.

“The application / interface layer is comprised by dApps that consumers use to interface with DeFi, including front-end user interfaces and APIs,” the document says. “A blockchain’s native token is the token the network uses to pay transaction fees and issue rewards for participating in its consensus mechanisms.”

Thus, the Treasury’s latest contract with Palantir will help on-board tokenization and help integrate stablecoins with existing systems.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Don’t worry, this is fine.

Oh, they’d never use this against the average American to track and trace every penny he or she spends, right?

If you noticed how WIRED casually brought up that Palantir is working with Coinbase — the same Coinbase that tells us tokenization is the future of finance alongside BlackRock’s Larry Fink, all while Palantir is working to create tokenization API for the Treasury, as I reported last year. Hmmm…

Jeremiah 5:26 For among my people are found wicked men: they lay wait, as he that setteth snares; they set a trap, they catch men.

This is yet another aspect of the tokenized and social credit score system that is being built. Palantir’s SNAP will never be used to investigate anyone in the government, but it will be used on us the plebs because not all pennies were accounted for.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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