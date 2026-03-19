For the past week there has been a lot of online speculation that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu might have died from an attack by Iran, and now what we are seeing are AI deepfakes of him. The rumors began to spread after Bibi had noticeably been absent from strategic meetings and did not make any public appearances.

The concern was amplified when Netanyahu issued a speech where he appeared to have a sixth finger on one of his hands, and another morphed and grew larger fingers.

This has of course been ‘debunked’ by the big fact checkers.

But the conspiracy theory has not gone away and is growing each and every day, with more and more people beginning to believe Netanyahu really is dead.

The Israeli Prime Minister would later post a random video of him ordering coffee and he jokingly put his hands up to show that he only has five fingers. But the video seemed to make the situation worse as some claimed that when he lifted his coffee it should have spilled because the liquid was at the brim and Bibi tilted his cup too much.

This was not the only instance of some odd appearance and suspicion of AI.

Other clips have shown Netanyahu’s fingers and his wedding ring disappearing.

In a more recent clip where Netanyahu is allegedly sitting and meeting with his military security council, others have suggested this is another deepfake, pointing out that the vents on the desk are all irregularly shaped and smooshed.

Some plugged in still frames into AI chatbots and asked when the image was first taken. These LLMs claim the meeting occurred in 2023 or 2024, and so there are some online who are claiming the Israeli government is repurposing old footage and passing it off as new — though that should be taken with a grain of salt.

However, on Tuesday night, Forbes posted a clip of U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee and Netanyahu walking and talking together. But many people in the comments said this video looks more AI than the last ones we’ve seen.

This one, I must say I agree that this is AI or at the very least some sort of AI filter.

In the first 5 seconds, look at Huckabee’s face and shoulders morph and then watch his body skip a few frames. I slowed it down so you can see it better:

That is definitely AI to me. Even Netanyahu, in my opinion, looks a little suspicious and some of the minor framerate drops surrounding him, too.

Also, when Netanyahu and Huckabee shake hands, Bibi loses a finger.

Five fingers.

It looks as if one finger is missing.

Is Netanyahu dead? I have no idea. I find it almost hard to believe that with all this strategic planning Iran was able to kill Netanyahu, but it’s not impossible either.

Having said that, dead or alive, we are clearly watching a mindscrew and another deception to play on our senses, making us distrust what we see; creating an uncanny valley effect, a Mandela Effect of sorts.

The Verge wrote earlier this week:

There’s very little credible evidence to suggest that Netanyahu isn’t alive. But credibility is a rare commodity now that AI can convincingly clone real people across image, video, and audio formats, so it’s getting tougher to conclusively dispel the rumors. This is what it looks like when nobody can trust their own eyes anymore. Even before AI became rampant, people were occasionally paranoid about it being used to manipulate news — like the viral Kate Middleton proof-of-life photoshoot that turned out to be a botched edit — and now, of course, it’s much worse. AI tools are now capable of generating content with fewer of the usual “tells,” and it’s becoming harder to say with absolute certainty if a photo or video of something actually happened. In turn,that’s creating a crisis of trust even when people have no clear evidence of manipulation — as in the original Netanyahu video. That uncertainty is already being used to spark distrust on all sides of this war. In a Truth Social post on Sunday, President Donald Trump accused Iran of using AI as a “disinformation weapon” to falsely depict successful attacks against the US, and called for media outlets that generated it to be charged with treason “for the dissemination of false information.” It’s true that AI-generated disinformation is rife, but this is coming from the same man who has personally used deepfakes to cause his own political mayhem, and leads the US administration that spends more time sharing AI-generated edgelord memes and manipulative disinformation to social media than actual policy bulletins. And yet Trump still had the audacity to tell reporters after making that Truth Social post on Sunday that “AI can be very dangerous,” and that “we have to be very careful with it.” Perhaps the Trump administration could start by leading by example. For now, we can’t even trust how people are holding their coffee cups.”

We really do live in a dystopian timeline. Everything is fake and gay anymore it seems. We cannot trust anything we see.

YouTube has already been AI-upscaling videos without the consent of the content creator, and in doing so it normalizes this fake glossy and plastic filtered look, while also adding in new artifacts to the published video not found in the raw footage.

Recently, Nvidia faced criticism after it released DLSS 5, an AI-upscaling filter for video games to make older games look more realistic, but makes everything have that “AI slop” look to it, and was immediately criticized.

The video got ratioed.

If you recall back in January, I presented evidence that supposedly showed video proof that Alex Pretti, the man who was shot and killed by ICE agents in Minnesota, was violent and was antagonizing ICE agents as a means to justify his shooting. The evidence does not add up; and I have provided other blatant examples of President Biden clearly using green screens and other film props in previous years.

As I have articulated before, it is a battlefield for our minds, it is Sixth Generation warfare.

Micah 7:4 The best of them is as a brier: the most upright is sharper than a thorn hedge: the day of thy watchmen and thy visitation cometh; now shall be their perplexity. [5] Trust ye not in a friend, put ye not confidence in a guide: keep the doors of thy mouth from her that lieth in thy bosom.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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