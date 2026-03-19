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Holly Tierney's avatar
Holly Tierney
4h

Being that Iran's Parliament has 33 windows, I believe that this is all a mind screw and simply theatre. Depopulation is the plan. Many are being killed at the hands of these three evil nations working together.

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Becky's avatar
Becky
1h

Probably on a beach somewhere drinking Mai Tais with Jeffery Epstein and Charlie Kirk. Oh, and Maduro. What happened to him, by the way?? No mention of that anymore. Pretty sure he's not in prison, though.

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