Last night, I discovered that there is a website with the same name as mine, “The Wine Press” (with a space in between wine and press, whereas my name is The WinePress), listed as thewinepress.org, while my old website is called winepressnews.com.

Screenshot of the website

From what I can gather, it appears that this site was created in 2025, is a Christian-based website, and whoever runs it posts AI-generated and other existing curated posts from online going back a number of years.

I am not saying that these people are copying me or trying to leech off my name — I sure hope they are not — and perhaps innocently used the same name;

I did want to clarify that it is NOT me, that is not my website, and I have no affiliation with that site.

I go by Jacob M. Thompson, I don’t hide my name; and my current ways of finding my work are here on Substack, Winepressnews.com, or The WinePress YouTube page.

I just wanted to clarify that just in case you came across that webpage and thought it was me.

If you enjoy this report and others like it, please consider sharing this post and supporting The WinePress down below!

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

To support The WinePress, you can contribute by doing one or more of the following:

You may send cash, check or letters to this address:

Jacob M. Thompson

#119

12820 Adams Rd.

Granger, IN 46530

If you decide to send a check, please do not address it to “The WinePress.” Please address it to the name listed.

You can become a paid member on Substack.

You can also donate electronically by hitting the link below:

DONATE HERE