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Larry's avatar
Larry
1h

Jacob, it’s happening more frequently. You’re correct to assume they see your site as a threat and it wouldn’t be surprising for them to send fake news and unbiblical messages when they get more of your followers. Keep

Sounding the alarm and blessings 🙏. May we all be alert and aware of Great Deception as our Lord repeated many times 🙏

AI is sending fake info …

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Larry's avatar
Larry
1h

God bless you brother for your godly messages that are truth and light 🙏

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