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Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
4m

Will do! Thanks

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Andrew Guerra's avatar
Andrew Guerra
9m

Oh no God Forbid!

As for you devils trying to attack brother Jacob M. Thompson, God’s Wrath is going to come upon you and you will answer and pay dearly for it! Synagogue of Satan, Jesuits, Illuminati, false christians, Global Elitists, and so on, you will answer for this!

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