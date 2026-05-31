I was made recently aware the other day by a subscriber that they were not receiving their routine updates every time I post an article, but rather are being sent to the spam and junk folder, particularly when it comes to my posts concerning digital ID, tokenization and mass surveillance.

Go figure.

I have had a suspicion this was happening for a while. I get an email too each time I post something, usually immediately or within several minutes of me pressing publish. But there have been a couple of times this year where I did not get one, so I checked spam and sure enough it was there.

So please, to those who are subscribed, be sure to check your spam folder now and again in the off chance your email provider decided to censor The WP.

This happened all the time when I posted regularly on winepressnews.com — speaking of which, I fixed a bug that was blocking the visibility of most people visiting the site; that has been resolved, and you can go there and read some of the older archived stuff I wrote and will occasionally reupload on Substack.

But when I posted there regularly, there was this constant issue with sending emails, many of you may remember this constant problem. Not only were certain email providers on a number of occasions blocking certain headlines with apparently flagged key words they deemed naughty, but the hosting website was also repeatedly shutting off the emails at the source.

Even though I was paying third-party platforms to do the actual email delivery and custom newsletter designs, the hosting platform — HostGator in my case — was providing the free rails to enable the sending in the first place that linked my site and their servers, if that makes sense. Well, as it was explained to me by a senior member at HostGator (who was actually quite helpful in working through my issues), if their system detected a number of fake or spam emails or addresses that bounce, it triggered their internal system to flag the sender (me) as potentially dangerous. No one was there actively overseeing that, it was purely algorithmic. Naturally, I had a lot of people who did not like what I was preaching and exposing, so trolls and bots would flood the email sign-up with fake emails, thus triggering literal hundreds of bounce-backs and spam alerts.

This happened so many times to the point where, despite me going through and cleaning house of all the bad emails manually, the problem was not fully resolved because it was hard to determine what all the emails were fake. Eventually, another senior official there (after the aforementioned person retired) told me HostGator’s free rail was never meant to be used in the capacity that I did. I was directed to seek out yet another third-party application to run the emails, and pretty much everyone I looked at was asking hundreds of dollars monthly just to send a few thousand addresses. I was very reluctant to spend that kind of money in the first place; and it is actually why I sought out Substack in the first place because that was initially going to be the newsletter, but I ended up converting over to Substack full-time for now.

I may still post to the website again, we'll see, I still have some time left on my contact before I have to renew.

But that brings me to the other issue. My website was under so many attacks it was crazy. In 2024, my site, on more than one occasion, got infected with malware because so many malignant people and shadow enemies I created were trying to get me shut down. When I was talking to a higher-up in the IT department at HostGator about ways to fix this (which resulted in me having to pay more money for more security, which still didn’t even fix the problem (!)), he pointed out that he had never seen in all of his years of web development the sheer amount of bot traffic centered on one website before.

I asked him why. He paused for a moment, then carefully said it’s probably because of the content I post, and I said he was probably right and we both just laughed.

So, I can take a little joy in knowing that I stirred up the bee’s nest and was exposing things that “the rulers of the darkness of this world” (Ephesians 6:12) did not want exposed. But I was basically botted off of my own site because the bots were overwhelming my comment section, but I didn’t want to turn them off or have to pay for another third-party plugin, and the site was getting hit with constant viruses. That, combined with the email problems, I made Substack the new place to post in January 2025. It was time for a change, after praying about it and feeling the direction of the Spirit to make the change.

1 Thessalonians 2:17 But we, brethren, being taken from you for a short time in presence, not in heart, endeavoured the more abundantly to see your face with great desire. [18] Wherefore we would have come unto you, even I Paul, once and again; but Satan hindered us.

The unfortunate part of all that was I lost a lot of readers from that whole ordeal, even after I sent out notifications to every email I exported from my old mailing list. So I had to in many ways rebuild a new audience on Substack.

Though Substack is far from perfect, I am nonetheless happy to have made the decision because it allowed for more like-minded readers to find my work.

I remember even when I was posting on my website I was getting articles censored and shadow banned on multiple occasions. For example, one post I did on Ivanka Trump admitting that President Trump had already officially contracted Moderna to produce mRNA vaccines before he even formally announced there was a “Covid” in January 2020 — that took off like a rocket in views and was getting shared around on X (which was after Musk bought Twitter), and then someone clearly had their finger on the button because the post got censored and would not pick up any more views. It also became one of my most viewed posts on Substack, too. Of course, such damning information cannot be allowed to spread because then it 100% reveals that the Covid scamdemic was a well-coordinated effort to push mRNA bioweapons on the world.

But I digress.

The point is, the censorship I worry is not going to get any better anytime soon. Clearly, all around the world governments are working in concert together, restricting what people can say and view. Even Substack is banning accessibility to some functions in parts of the world, notwithstanding people who hand over a digital ID and age verification; and that will probably start happening in the States too pretty soon.

On my website, I had a number of posts go pretty viral, despite having no social media outside of those who did share my work on their own; with my most viewed post discussing a forgotten article the WEF wrote a number of years ago describing what life will be like by 2030, and over the course of several years that article got several hundreds of thousands of views.

With Substack I have not had an article go that viral, but the overall average readership per each post I make is much more than I had with the website, and that is because of Substack’s internal social media sharing abilities. As for how many people see my posts beyond Substack, besides those that are directly shared on other platforms, it's harder to track (as it was on my website) because so many people now use VPNs and browsers with shields that block the trackers.

I mentioned in one of my updates earlier this year that I was looking for the ability to bulk download my Substack posts so I could more easily format them for when I plan to, Lord willing, put them in volumes of books so I can try to preserve and not keep all my work in the ether that we can truly possess and own. I noticed the other day — and I am not sure if this was always there and I just didn’t see it — but in the dropdown features you can automatically convert the post into a PDF, so that will perhaps save me some time and money right there.

With the way things are going, we are probably going to have to revert back to the old-fashioned paper method at some point, because the internet and social media is very clearly becoming a place where nothing but the approved narrative is allowed to be published.

But, again, for now, be sure to check and see if your email alerts are going to spam.

Thanks again to everyone who does read and share my work, and a special thanks to those who have graciously elected to support my work. Every little bit helps and keeps this ministry possible; so if you like what we do here, please consider helping. Most don’t, but I pray that many more will. I put a LOT of time and research into my work to keep everyone up-to-date with pertinent and salient information that I think you should know.

2 Corinthians 9:6 But this I say, He which soweth sparingly shall reap also sparingly; and he which soweth bountifully shall reap also bountifully. [7] Every man according as he purposeth in his heart, so let him give; not grudgingly, or of necessity: for God loveth a cheerful giver. [8] And God is able to make all grace abound toward you; that ye, always having all sufficiency in all things, may abound to every good work: [9] (As it is written, He hath dispersed abroad; he hath given to the poor: his righteousness remaineth for ever. [10] Now he that ministereth seed to the sower both minister bread for your food, and multiply your seed sown, and increase the fruits of your righteousness;) [11] Being enriched in every thing to all bountifulness, which causeth through us thanksgiving to God.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

To support The WinePress, you can contribute by doing one or more of the following:

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Jacob M. Thompson

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