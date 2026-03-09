While the focus has been on the new Israeli-American war with Iran, Israel has been discreetly poisoning the farmlands and killing farmers’ crops in neighboring occupied lands in the country’s latest effort to exert its dominance in the region and flush out those that dwell in the land.

France 24 Observers published a detailed report on Israel’s actions last week, providing videos and images of Israeli forces carrying out the sprayings and how the crops died days after the fields were crop dusted.

Several photos and videos sent to the FRANCE 24 Observers team show Israeli planes flying at a low altitude over agricultural zones in the governorate of Quneitra in southern Syria.

At left, an Israeli plane flies during an operation where it sprayed chemical substances to the west of the village of Kodna in Quneitra, Syria, on February 1, 2026. At right, an Israeli plane sprays farmland near Al-Razaniyeh, also in Quneitra, on January 27, 2026. Images provided by our Observers. © Observers

In some of the footage, a white trail appears behind the planes, which is likely indicative of chemicals being sprayed. Moreover, farmers in several villages in the Quneitra governorate say that Israeli planes sprayed chemical substances on their land on January 25, 27 and 30, 2026. These operations took place all along the Alpha line, which marks the border between Syria and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

Syria’s Ministry of Agriculture reported on February 11 that tests carried out in Quneitra didn’t show acute levels of toxicity, but did not specify what chemicals had been sprayed on the land.

Israeli TV channel i24News reported on February 2 that the Israeli army was spraying herbicides on farmland “in areas near the Syrian and Lebanese borders so as to kill vegetation that terrorists could hide in”. The Israeli army did not respond to the questions that our team put to them.

A farmer in Quneitra in the Golan Heights in Syria (who changed his name to remain anonymous) told the news outlet:

“On January 27, 2026, planes flew over our land and started to spray. We didn’t know what they were spraying, but we saw it fall onto our fields. Ten days after the planes flew over, everything was yellow and then everything died. I lost 75 hectares of wheat; my whole harvest disappeared. “We borrowed money to grow these crops because the previous years were bad due to the lack of rain. This year, the rain was good, so we thought it would be an offset year. Now, we’ve lost the harvest, and we have even more debts. People want their money. I don’t know what to do. “The Israeli occupation forces want this area to become a zone without life, not just a zone without weapons. They want to force us to leave. But it is our land and we won’t leave it. “Since the Syrian regime fell on December 8, 2024, we’ve been subjected to repeated incursions, gunshots, arrests. I had already lost sheep after my herd was shot at. Now, they are killing our land by spraying it with toxic substances. And on the other side, we don’t see our government doing anything about it. Between the two of them, we are really lost.”

Jamal Mohammad Ali, Quneitra’s director of agriculture, confirmed that that Israeli planes sprayed “the entire area along the border, from the north to the south.” While the test results have not been released publicly, but did confirm they found “general herbicides, diuron and 2, 4-DB.”

Ali told our team that the crops that were sprayed turned yellow, then dried up completely and died. In some plots, the effects continue to spread. Local authorities estimate that around 400 hectares of grain and 4,000 hectares of pasture land – vital for grazing livestock – were affected. All of this threatens the livelihoods and even survival of local farmers.

The Israeli army also carried out spraying operations near the village of Kodna. Using satellite images posted on X by the online investigative account Samir, we compared the evolution of the zone targeted since 2022. In the images, which were captured using infrared, the red areas indicate thick vegetation. It’s clear that by 2026, there was a lot less vegetation.

This is a series of Sentinel-2 satellite images captured in infrared that were taken of Kodna located east of the Alpha line. They were gathered by He Yin. By examining the images, you can see that the areas covered by thick vegetation have decreased since February 2022. © Copernicus

Another farmer whose crops in the area said he suffered mass crop failure.

“I lost 80 hectares of land. Everything I planted turned yellow. Even the olive trees started to lose their leaves. Both my land and my uncle’s land were affected – an area of more than 2,000 hectares that was planted with pines and almond trees. When the Israeli army entered after the fall of the Syrian regime, they cut down all the trees. The whole forest was razed. “That’s why, on the maps, you see a big empty area. Then, they sprayed it all. These violations happened in front of my eyes and I couldn’t do anything. It’s the law of the strongest against the weakest.”

These two photos sent to us by Hassan show farmland near the village of Kodna, in Quneitra. At left is a photo taken on January 15, 2026, showing Hassan’s land before Israeli planes sprayed it. At right is an image taken on February 1, 2026, showing the same land after Israeli planes sprayed it with chemicals. Observers

This farmer, also using a pseudonym, says trees have been raised in the forest of Kodna west of his village.

The image at the left shows Kodna forest before December 8, 2024, while the second image shows the same forest in January 2025. You can clearly see the forest clearing activities carried out by Israeli forces. © Observers

This is a map showing the village of Kodna, located in Quneitra countryside. You can see the Israeli military bases that have been built on Syrian land as well as where Hassan’s field is located. © FMM graphics studio

Moreover, evidence of spraying has occurred in the Masafer Yatta region, south of Hebron, in early February of this year. The fields also turned yellow after the spraying.

Hussein Shanaran, another farmer, told France 24 that has land has been destroyed and was attacked Israeli ‘settlers.’

“In early February 2026, settlers sprayed our land with chemicals using hand pumps. A week later, on the night of February 6, 2026, I heard drones. They sprayed the crops again, but this time from the air. “They sprayed an area of about 450 hectares. I lost 20 hectares of wheat and barley. The land belonged to me and my cousins – we grow these crops on it to feed our animals. Now, I’ve lost everything. Every year, I harvested around three tons of wheat, as well as hay. I lost around $5,000 and the land is poisoned. My olive trees and vineyards have also been damaged. “We filed a complaint against the settlers. The Palestinian Ministry of Agriculture came to take samples and promised compensation. We live surrounded by settler outposts. We spend our nights guarding our homes. Our situation is very difficult.”

Nothing but the best from our “greatest allies in the Middle East.” Remember, they’re the oppressed and vexed ones, right?

Another day, another war crime for Israel. Will there be ramifications? Of course not, at least not in the short term. The story was not even a main story on France 24’s website; Observer is a smaller subsidiary; and by chance I stumbled on the video report. I think we know why…

Micah 3:10 They build up Zion with blood, and Jerusalem with iniquity.

Again, Israel wants that land by hook or by crook, and they have zero pity or shame as to how they get it.

Lamentations 2:12 They say to their mothers, Where is corn and wine? when they swooned as the wounded in the streets of the city, when their soul was poured out into their mothers' bosom. [13] What thing shall I take to witness for thee? what thing shall I liken to thee, O daughter of Jerusalem? what shall I equal to thee, that I may comfort thee, O virgin daughter of Zion? for thy breach is great like the sea: who can heal thee? [14] Thy prophets have seen vain and foolish things for thee: and they have not discovered thine iniquity, to turn away thy captivity; but have seen for thee false burdens and causes of banishment. [15] All that pass by clap their hands at thee; they hiss and wag their head at the daughter of Jerusalem, saying, Is this the city that men call The perfection of beauty, The joy of the whole earth? [16] All thine enemies have opened their mouth against thee: they hiss and gnash the teeth: they say, We have swallowed her up: certainly this is the day that we looked for; we have found, we have seen it.

Trump also signed an executive order last month to prioritize glyphosate production, a slap in the face and utter betrayal to the MAHA ruse. How much of this will then be prioritized for Israel? I think that is a fair question to ask.

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

