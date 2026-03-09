The WinePress News

The WinePress News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lauren McMac's avatar
Lauren McMac
22m

◄ Jeremiah 7:17 ►

Seest thou not what they do in the cities of Judah and in the streets of Jerusalem?

Which then brings to Jeremiah 7:20, directing to the Vials

for which PRAY GOD IN HEAVEN give understanding of.

HE SEES EVERY DETAIL

and as with Joshua when he asked "are you for us or for the enemy"

That Captain of the Holy Hosts responded NAY.......you are with me

not I taken along with you. basically. That.

Cruelty of a cruel nation/nations brought upon people will have it's

purpose yet it remains IT shall drink last sucking up even the nasty

dregs. - There is further to come. The carrier of "destruction by peace"

isn't even sitting yet "where he ought not"

Amazing these times, AMAZING as the PROPHETS longed to live

in these very times! PRAY GOD we remain WITH HIM not fall to thought

that He is with us as we go our OWN way.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The WinePress · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture