The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has mandated that citizens must be granted approval to post evidence of missile strikes and drone impacts from Iran on social media.

Via The Jerusalem Post:

The IDF censor head, Brig.-Gen. Kobi Mandelblit issued updated IDF censor guidelines regarding reporting on missile and drone impact sites in a statement published by the Government Press Office on Wednesday afternoon.

The order requires "any person who prints or publishes printed matter or a publication regarding the location of a strike or hit by enemy war materiel, including missiles of any kind and UAVs, in the media or online (including social media, blogs and chats, etc.)" to submit it to the military censor for approval before it is published.

This includes both media published in Israel and abroad, Mandelblit clarified.

Mandelblit also updated that he is prohibiting the "printing or publishing of any publication that has not been submitted to the Censor, or which has been submitted to him and his instructions have yet to be received or have been received and not adhered to."

Violating this order is "liable to severely harm the security of the state," he added, stating that any violators will be charged.

When Israel began its attacks on Iran last week and Iran returned fire, the IDF told the public not to readily upload footage. “The enemy monitors the footage to improve its attack capabilities,” the IDF said in a statement.

The censorship has already gone into effect, according to The Times of Israel, after police shutdown several foreign news agencies that were allegedly airing footage of missile strikes inside Israel.

According to some reports and eyewitness footage, the Israeli Iron Dome missile defense has struggled against Iran’s counter missile strikes.

Iran has launched a number of hypersonic missiles behind what are essentially decoys meant to attract the Iron Dome and other weapons systems. The hypersonics cannot be stopped.

Tap the image to watch the video

Jewish Press Ynet also acknowledged the limited capabilities of the Iron Dome.

The outlet wrote:

The Iron Dome is not responsible for intercepting the ballistic missiles that Iran is launching at Israel, explained Travis Hawley, a national security analyst and former U.S. Air Force intelligence officer.

“The Iron Dome actually was not designed to intercept ballistic missiles,” he told ILTV. “The Iron Dome is designed for shorter-range rockets and mortars. Think of the weaponry that Hamas shoots towards the homeland. That is more the Iron Dome's responsibility. However, the Iron Dome can step in as sort of a last resort to help shoot down some of these ballistic missiles.”

To stop ballistic missiles, Israel relies on its Arrow systems—Arrow II and Arrow III. If those systems fail to intercept, the Iron Dome may serve as a backup.

So why are rockets getting through?

“It is somewhat of a failure of the entire integrated air defense system,” Hawley noted. “But it's really hard to have a high degree of success or a perfect 100% when they're shooting salvos of 50 to 100 ballistic missiles at one time.”

The WinePress noted last week that several of Israel’s F-35 stealth fighter jets have been shot down, the first time ever these state-of-the-art jets were identified and neutralized.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Of course, it should be noted that Israeli has continued to strike within Iran and a number of structures in the capital Tehran, and that the Ayatollah is hiding out in a bunker somewhere. There are some reports circulating at the moment which claim the U.S.-backed forces have struck his bunker but there is no word if he is dead. It’s probably just social media trolls.

More on this to come in future reports - Israel and the United States are clearly trying to do a regime change in Iran, as we have done to the Middle East for decades by toppling governments and installing extremists instead. The new problem is, if that happens (or could even happen before then), the Iranians could shut down the Strait of Hormuz, which would bring the world economy to a crawl, thus precipitating full-blown WW III because other powers such as Russia and China will not sit by and watch this happen, and the U.S. and NATO will not be there to defend it. This can spiral out of control quickly.

Mark 13:7 And when ye shall hear of wars and rumours of wars, be ye not troubled: for such things must needs be; but the end shall not be yet. [8] For nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: and there shall be earthquakes in divers places, and there shall be famines and troubles: these are the beginnings of sorrows.

