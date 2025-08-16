Last month, Israel officially reintroduced Covid-19 era vaccination protocols as the new standard, launching a national digital vaccination registry with the Israeli Health Ministry.

According to the Ministry of Health’s website, the goals of the registry are:

To make vaccination information accessible to healthcare providers for personalized medical care.

To provide people with a record of the vaccinations they have received.

To proactively reach out to people and offer vaccinations or preventive treatments for infectious diseases.

To monitor vaccination rates in the population.

During the Covid pandemonium years, Israel was one of the first countries in the world to mandate a vaccine passport called the Green Pass, a QR code on citizens’ phones. In order to gain access to a number of venues and social services, Israelis would have to up-to-date vaccination records.

In August 2021 Israel was also one of the first nations to establish a precedent where even if a person received two doses of the vaccine, in order to have a current Green Pass, Israelis had to receive a booster shot, The WinePress reported at the time. At one point, then-Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and his cabinet established a rule where Israelis had to receive a booster every six months, though that eventually faded out as people grew sick of the mandates.

Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz, as reported by Haaertz, said at the time:

“This is simply because, in terms of its effectiveness, the vaccine is valid only for a period of five or six months. After about half a year, you have to get a third dose. Otherwise, the vaccine loses its power. “The Green Pass testifies that a person is safe in a certain way. So the moment we know that the vaccine loses its effectiveness after a certain period, there’s no justification for giving a green pass to someone who hasn’t gotten another dose.”

According to Digital ID World, Israel’s latest move builds off of their experience with the green pass and vaccine registry from roughly four years ago.

The outlet wrote:

The digital system enhances accessibility and efficiency by reducing paperwork and administrative delays in verifying vaccination status. Advanced data management protocols have been implemented to ensure the privacy and security of personal health information, following standards similar to those used in other national digital health pass initiatives. The platform enables real-time monitoring of vaccination coverage and effectiveness, supporting public health management for COVID-19 and other vaccine-preventable diseases.

The initiative builds upon Israel’s established leadership in vaccine distribution and management, particularly demonstrated during the COVID-19 pandemic. The country previously implemented innovative solutions including mobile and wearable technology for quarantine management, and has consistently been at the forefront of digital health innovation.

Key features of the system include centralized digital record storage, enhanced data security measures, and support for public health monitoring capabilities. The platform incorporates security protocols similar to those used in other successful vaccination credential systems, including QR code-based verification and encrypted data transmission. The system is designed to improve vaccine equity by ensuring universal access to vaccination data, while also strengthening public health emergency preparedness through rapid data collection and analysis capabilities.

The implementation follows the WHO’s Global Strategy on Digital Health, which promotes the use of digital innovation to enhance health service accessibility and equity worldwide. The approach mirrors successful digital identity initiatives in other countries, such as Pakistan’s Khyber Pass system and various national digital ID programs. The system incorporates ethical considerations regarding privacy, data security, and equitable access, reflecting current research on AI-supported vaccine distribution and digital health tools.

Absent from that report, however, is Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s admission that he worked with Pfizer during the Covid era to transform Israel into a genetic database for pharmaceuticals.

This admission came in an interview with the Daily Wire’s Jordan B. Peterson, though the section where Netanyahu said this may have been edited out. The short bit where Netanyahu revealed his partnership with Pfizer only appears to still exist in grainy footage buried on small platforms and websites.

Out of the mouth of the Israeli PM:

“[…] I described that in my book, my conversations with Albert Bourla, Pfizer and I persuaded him to give tiny Israel then the necessary vaccines to get us out first from the Covid. “And the reason I could do that is because we have a database, 98%, a medical database. 98% of our population has digitized medical records and [a] little card. “And anywhere you go in any hospital in Israel, it doesn’t make any difference. Boom, you punch it in. And you know everything about this patient for the last 20 years, I said we’ll use that, to tell you whether these vaccines – what do they do to people, no individual people, not with their individual identities, “But statistically what does it do to people with … meningitis, what does it do to people with high blood pressure, what is it you want to know? “So Israel became, if you will, the lab for Pfizer, and that’s how we did it. We gave the information to the world, and not only it’s been published in medical magazines and so on. That’s a database we have. “I intend to bring on that base of personal medical records for [the] entire population, a genetic database, genomes, okay? Give me a saliva sample. Volunteer. But I’m sure most people would do it. Maybe we’ll pay them. Now we have a genetic record on a medical record of a robust population. You have to diversified populations, we have people from 100 lands. This is a very powerful engine. “Now let pharma companies, let medical companies, let them run algorithms on this database. […] But you can create a biotechnological industry that is unheard of right now, unheard of, unimagined even.”

In 2021 Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said something identical in an interview NBC.

“I believe Israel has become the world’s lab right now because they are using only our vaccine at this state and they have vaccinated a very big part of their population, so we can study both economy and health indices. “What we’ve seen is that the vaccine efficacy in real-world data is getting higher as we speak, following the second vaccination, so seven days compared to 14 days post-second vaccination, there is a difference in efficacy.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Just in case you needed to be reminded as to how utterly evil and depraved Netanyahu is…

John 8:44 Ye are of your father the devil, and the lusts of your father ye will do. He was a murderer from the beginning, and abode not in the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he speaketh a lie, he speaketh of his own: for he is a liar, and the father of it.

Israel was indeed a testbed for many of the Covid-era technologies and protocols, as Israel has long since been a sandbox used by sickos that govern the land; and now that that ‘training’ and compliance has been beaten into people, they are slowly being reintroduced around the world at the same time.

I also reported at the time that Israel was using things such as GPS quarantine tracking to monitor people vaxxed and non-vaxxed so as to mitigate where they were able to go. Israel has also introduced trackable bracelets to monitor quarantine status.

Fast forward to now and we are now seeing a re-emergence of digital IDs, digital health records and wearables, now that people have received their subconscious training.

Job 13:4 But ye are forgers of lies, ye are all physicians of no value.

