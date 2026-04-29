Last week, the nation of Israel officially announced that it will be hosting what they say will be the “largest-ever” gay pride and LGBTQIA+ celebration this June at the Dead Sea, the place where the Bible says the cities of Sodom and others were destroyed for these very sins.

The official Israel social media accounts posted on April 20th the announcement of the event later this year, hosting four days of “nonstop” partying and celebration.

The website, called Pride Land, written in Hebrew, provides more details into the event and explains that its operators plan to establish an “intergenerational” space called “Pride City.”

Translated: “Welcome to four days of true celebration of the gay community in Israel. The place where it all happens, shows, parties, exhibitions, art and gay culture. An experience of freedom and pride, the first of its kind in the Middle East.”

“Pride Land is an Israeli city growing in the heart of the desert and inviting the entire world to a celebration of pride. For four days, the Dead Sea area becomes a festival of freedom, a living and breathing space of shows, parties, exhibitions, panels and experiences that do not exist anywhere else. “An entire city that is being built from scratch to international standards with events, performances, parties, the biggest stars of the community, exhibitions, panels, spaces for families and activities for children. A demonstration of proud unity that comes from within the community for the community.” “When we were looking for the perfect location for Pride Land, we knew it had to be a place that allowed us to transform our experience. The Dead Sea is the only place that allows for complete disconnection from the city noise for a true and uncompromising sense of freedom. In a space where the hotel strip becomes an entire “Pride City,” we are creating a bubble that is all about acceptance and celebration. “Here, at the lowest point in the world, we have no neighbors and no local population, which means no noise restrictions, no judgmental stares, and only music that blends in with the desert landscape. The vast space allows us to host a crowd of thousands, while maintaining an intimate and enveloping experience that feels like one big tribe. Come experience pride in its most powerful, liberated and exciting version.” “Here everyone finds themselves, whether you came to soak up the proud culture, meet new people, dance until dawn or sing with the proud stars - this is your place to celebrate community and freedom in exactly the way that suits you. We have created an experience unlike any other. You are invited to feel, connect and breathe all the colors of the rainbow.”

The group also says surrogacy services will be available.

“Pride Land Festival embraces the whole family and invites you to celebrate pride together, from children to adults. The space is safe and inviting for children, with activities and content suitable for all ages and content dedicated to families and children.”

The organizers are also promoting a spectacle called DOME X, identical to the Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States.

“The DOME X is an advanced show complex that puts you into the experience itself. “A huge technological dome with 360° projections, enveloping sound and content specially built to surround you from every direction. Here the boundary between the stage and the audience disappears and you become part of the event, from the live performances to the visual content shows, every moment inside the DOME X feels bigger, deeper and more powerful. It’s an experience like no other. “The location of the DOME X on the shores of the Dead Sea, the lowest point in the world, gives the events there a dramatic and one-off background that has no equal. The contrast between the futuristic technological structure and the Genesis landscape of scorched mountains and desert peace creates an atmosphere both surreal and luxurious. The proximity to the unique natural resources of the area allows guests to enjoy a complete disconnection from routine, while being surrounded by a wild landscape that enhances every visual and emotional moment during the stay in the complex.”

As first reported by The Jerusalem Post,

This is not just another festival, it's the biggest thing we've done here,” explained Aaron Cohen, main producer and initiator of the festival.

“We chose to grow,” Cohen added. “To take an investment of millions, purchase entire hotels for 4 days, and build a city from scratch in the middle of the desert. It’s an experience that lives 24/7, from quiet visits to nights of pride, with a living envelope of music and people.”

“Pride Land does not come to replace Tel Aviv’s traditional Pride Parade, but rather to add to the community an event that is tailored to its development and is crafted from within the community with the community’s people,” explained Jonathan Gadol, CEO of X Production.

The timing of this event comes when international and hatred of Israel is at fever pitch. In the United States, where this event has seldom been reported on by American media, those on the right are not happy with it, neither are those on the political left.

International Business Times explained:

What makes this launch difficult to separate from its timing is the backdrop. As of April 2026, Israel remains engaged in a war in Gaza that has killed more than 72,560 people, injured about 172,300 people, according to health officials in the territory, following the Hamas-led attack on 7 October 2023.

The conflict has displaced nearly two million people in Gaza and drawn international scrutiny, including moves by the International Criminal Court’s prosecutor to seek arrest warrants for leaders on both sides.

Against that reality, Pride Land is not being read simply as a cultural event. Critics have revived a long-standing accusation: pinkwashing. The term refers to the use of LGBTQ+ rights as a way to present a progressive image while deflecting attention from other policies, particularly towards Palestinians.

That argument has sharpened during the current war. Images circulated by Israeli government accounts in late 2023 showed soldiers in Gaza holding rainbow flags against the backdrop of destroyed buildings, framed as symbols of inclusion.

For some, the juxtaposition was jarring. In 2024, Phillip Ayoub, a professor of international relations at University College London, described the effect as a ‘massive violation’ for those who associate the flag with hard-won rights rather than military messaging.

Sa’ed Atshan, a scholar of peace and conflict studies, has argued that such imagery forms part of a broader communications strategy, presenting Israel as a ‘gay haven’ to international audiences. That framing, he suggests, shifts depending on who is watching. For critics, Pride Land sits squarely within that pattern, whether organisers intend it or not.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Nice to see my tax dollars at work again.

There are so many verses I could quote for this, but I will keep it brief as this utter abomination speaks for itself.

Isaiah 3:8 For Jerusalem is ruined, and Judah is fallen: because their tongue and their doings are against the LORD, to provoke the eyes of his glory. [9] The shew of their countenance doth witness against them; and they declare their sin as Sodom, they hide it not. Woe unto their soul! for they have rewarded evil unto themselves. [10] Say ye to the righteous, that it shall be well with him: for they shall eat the fruit of their doings. [11] Woe unto the wicked! it shall be ill with him: for the reward of his hands shall be given him. [12] As for my people, children are their oppressors, and women rule over them. O my people, they which lead thee cause thee to err, and destroy the way of thy paths. Romans 2:17 Behold, thou art called a Jew, and restest in the law, and makest thy boast of God, [23] Thou that makest thy boast of the law, through breaking the law dishonourest thou God? [24] For the name of God is blasphemed among the Gentiles through you, as it is written.

You honestly can’t make it up. These absolutely filthy, abhorrent, haters of God and all that is good, are going to celebrate their “vile affections” (Romans 1:26-28) — having already attempted to steal the rainbow for themselves, a token reminder that God would never flood the earth again because of its wickedness, and now setting up the largest international pride festival on the beaches of the very place God rained down fire and brimstone upon, as an everlasting reminder of the fierce and righteous judgment of the Lord God Almighty.

Jude 7 Even as Sodom and Gomorrha, and the cities about them in like manner, giving themselves over to fornication, and going after strange flesh, are set forth for an example, suffering the vengeance of eternal fire. Jeremiah 23:14 I have seen also in the prophets of Jerusalem an horrible thing: they commit adultery, and walk in lies: they strengthen also the hands of evildoers, that none doth return from his wickedness: they are all of them unto me as Sodom, and the inhabitants thereof as Gomorrah.

Sodom gets most of the attention, Gomorrah second, but there were two other cities that God destroyed that day in the Dead Sea called Admah and Zeboim. Remember, this is in the Old Testament law and God through Moses warned the current generation and the generations to come millennia later:

Deuteronomy 29:21 And the LORD shall separate him unto evil out of all the tribes of Israel, according to all the curses of the covenant that are written in this book of the law: [22] So that the generation to come of your children that shall rise up after you, and the stranger that shall come from a far land, shall say, when they see the plagues of that land, and the sicknesses which the LORD hath laid upon it; [23] And that the whole land thereof is brimstone, and salt, and burning, that it is not sown, nor beareth, nor any grass groweth therein, like the overthrow of Sodom, and Gomorrah, Admah, and Zeboim, which the LORD overthrew in his anger, and in his wrath: Hosea 11:8 How shall I give thee up, Ephraim? how shall I deliver thee, Israel? how shall I make thee as Admah? how shall I set thee as Zeboim? mine heart is turned within me, my repentings are kindled together.

And it is just as equally grotesque to see the IDF, having turned Gaza into Hiroshima and Nagasaki (with American munitions), fly pride flags and claim their genocide is done “In The Name Of Love” (see picture above). It’s detestable and deplorable.

Israel continues to build up wages and reward even more evil upon itself for their doings, as Isaiah 3 and other like passages warn of.

What we are witnessing, however, as evil as it is, should not surprise us too much; after all, the book of Revelation describes Jerusalem as spiritually “Sodom and Egypt” in the years leading up to our Lord’s second advent.

Revelation 11:8 And their dead bodies — [the two witnesses] — shall lie in the street of the great city, which spiritually is called Sodom and Egypt, where also our Lord was crucified.

Hence, Israel will be judged severely during the time of Jacob’s trouble (falsely so-called the Great Tribulation”; Jeremiah 30), and a remnant will be saved (Romans 11:25-28). Until then, as a nation, Israel will continue to be in spiritual blindness and in deep sin. This latest Pride City on the beaches of the Dead Sea only affirms this.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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