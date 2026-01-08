Schlomo Kramer, an Israeli billionaire and co-founder of cybersecurity companies Check Point and Imperva, and cloud-based network security provider Cato Networks, recently drew controversy after he called for increased limitations on the First Amendment and removing anonymity on social networks.

Kramer made his controversial remarks on CNBC on December 29th - the same day Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with President Donald Trump for the fifth and final time that year.

“I know it’s difficult to hear, but it’s time to limit the First Amendment in order to protect it, and quickly before it’s too late.”

When asked for clarification, he explained:

“I mean that we need to control the platforms, all the social platforms. We need to stack rank the authenticity of every person that expresses themselves online and take control of what they are saying based on that ranking. “The government should do that, yes. And we need to educate the public against lies.”

Because of the proliferation of AI and fake content, Kramer added that it is all the more reason why the government needs to intervene now to stop polarization and in-fighting that is allegedly happening because of AI and algorithms.

Furthermore, one of the hosts brought up how China is “using AI to control the population,” while the U.S. is not yet interested in regulation at the state level. Kramer said that is a “big mistake.”

“The U.S. allows for multiple narratives, it puts [China] in an unfair advantage. The longterm is going to cost the U.S. the stability of the nation, so changes must be made.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Job 6:26 Do ye imagine to reprove words, and the speeches of one that is desperate, which are as wind?

No contrarian opinions are allowed: only the approved state-media propaganda is acceptable - masquerading under the guise of winning the AI race. Yeah, a race to complete and total destruction of mankind. He references China: the same country that has a social credit score to force citizens into obedience and not to defy the state.

Again, this is why I keep beating the drum on tokenization because it reverts back to that and the digital ID system as the core underpinnings of it all.

But us bad goyim are not allowed free speech, a free press, free thought, and the freedom of religion.

Titus 1:10 For there are many unruly and vain talkers and deceivers, specially they of the circumcision: [11] Whose mouths must be stopped, who subvert whole houses, teaching things which they ought not, for filthy lucre's sake. [12] One of themselves, even a prophet of their own, said, The Cretians are alway liars, evil beasts, slow bellies. [13] This witness is true. Wherefore rebuke them sharply, that they may be sound in the faith; [14] Not giving heed to Jewish fables, and commandments of men, that turn from the truth. [15] Unto the pure all things are pure: but unto them that are defiled and unbelieving is nothing pure; but even their mind and conscience is defiled. [16] They profess that they know God; but in works they deny him, being abominable, and disobedient, and unto every good work reprobate.

You don’t need me to tell you, but in 2026 you are going to see ungodly amounts of censorship around the world, none more so in the United States where the Trump administration, I believe, is going to really start flexing its muscles against people or organizations who dares to criticize Trump, the administration’s policies, its warpath to technocratic takeover, and any criticism of Israel and mythical Judaism.

