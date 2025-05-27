The following report was first published on November 6th, 2023, on winepressnews.com. Minor editions have been made.

I honestly was not sure how I was going to title this piece, but regardless of what I decided to call it and write about is surely going to get people riled up. With this whole war ramping up, I have been doing some meditation and a lot of contemplation on this ordeal, through the lens of scripture of course (Psalms 119:15-16, 104), and in doing so I believe the Lord instructed me of something out of his word (Colossians 1:9).

This won’t be an exhaustive study, but I thought I’d put it out there. Now before I show the passage I want you to consider, let me establish some of the context, which revolves around Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and what was going on in Israel before this war started.

Since the start of this year, Israel, unbeknownst to most of the Western world, was in the middle of a declared “civil war.” The country was, and still pretty much is, divided almost in half; with one group in favor of Benjamin Netanyahu and what has been called his “extreme far-right” government, and the other not liking him and his party. This was in large part one of the reasons that the PM was trying to get passed a sweeping judicial reform in Israel. To put it in simple terms, Netanyahu was trying to strip away power from their equivalent of the U.S. Supreme Court.

Netanyahu has for years had a monkey on his back, indicted for corruption in three cases for bribery, fraud and breach. By trying to pass these judicial reforms, Netanyahu can effectively evade these charges, and get passed whatever laws he’d like, even if it conflicts with their constitution.

In the words of Israeli President Isaac Herzog earlier this year, “Those who think that a real civil war, with human lives, is a border we won’t cross, have no idea.” In Israel’s 75th year, “the abyss is within touching distance.” This past July over 170,000 people held rallies in Tel Aviv alone, with many holding signs that read, “We refuse to serve a dictatorship.” These reforms even drew ire from the White House, with President Biden calling the unanimous 64-0 vote to pass some of the reforms (with dozens of absentees) “unfortunate.”

The “reasonableness law,” as it is called, is unprecedented and gives the hardline Knesset “untrammeled power” because the parliament can then deny court rulings with a simple majority.

“At a stroke, this removes any separation of powers between the legislature, the executive, and the judiciary. From now on the government can politicize the selection of judges, appoint convicted criminals to the highest offices of the state, and allow Netanyahu, currently on trial on corruption charges that could put him behind bars for years, to evade conviction.” -WSWS report

So, when this war was declared on October 7th by Netanyahu, the country was seriously facing the actual threat of going to war with each other. But with the government and people divided – when the war began the opposing parties laid down their angst and have temporarily made an alliance with him to get through this war; which in all likelihood will drag on for some time.

And then you have, for example, the last several years of The Covid War, with Israel seeing some of the worst tyranny of all in the world; with Netanyahu openly admitting to Israel being a literal testing ground to create a genetic database with Pfizer, using Israeli’s medical records, to effectively build the early ground work for a digital ID and medical passport. Definitely give that a read.

“So Israel became, if you will, the lab for Pfizer, and that’s how we did it. We gave the information to the world, and not only it’s been published in medical magazines and so on. That’s a database we have. “Now let pharma companies, let medical companies, let them run algorithms on this database. […] But you can create a biotechnological industry that is unheard of right now, unheard of, unimagined even.”

Bearing these types of things in mind, the calls for Netanyahu’s resignation still remain high and on the frontpage of Israeli news, especially after Netanyahu has steadfastly said there will be no ceasefire, and with the tactics he and the IDF have employed in their response to Hamas; which Netanyahu knew in advance but allowed it to happen, with the IDF caught totally napping.

Moreover, just today, Hebrew paper Haaretz published a succinct op-ed titled, “Just Leave, Netanyahu.” The article, written by the editorial board, reads:

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has returned to his evil ways, inciting and sowing destruction. If in normal times it is behavior that poisons society and the systems of the state, in wartime such conduct places Israel in existential danger.

Sunday it was reported that he believes the calls earlier this year for military reservists to refuse to serve should be investigated as a possible factor in the decision of the head of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Yahya Sinwar, to launch the terrorist attack on border communities October 7.

There is no plausible explanation for the prime minister’s statements during the most difficult moments in the history of the state. Netanyahu is like the scorpion in the fable of the scorpion and the frog: It’s simply his nature.

An entire country is waking up from everything it believed in, and only Netanyahu – the father of the doctrine that shattered into pieces on October 7, the person who was responsible for Israel’s security, who was prime minister for 12 of the past 14 years, who refused repeated requests from the defense establishment to halt the government coup, ignoring them with the contempt and hubris of a Greek tragedy – remained as he was: an angel of sabotage.

Apparently, 1,400 deaths were not enough for him, 240 hostages have no effect on him, thousands of Israelis who became refugees in their own country and entire communities that were destroyed – through all this, he remains the same. As always, he incites, thinks about himself, defends his post and worries only about his own future.

“Netanyahu sticks a knife in the hearts of the fighters, during the war. The entire nation – army (excluding your sons), and only you continue to tear the nation apart,” the Brothers and Sisters in Arms organization said in response. There is no more accurate way to describe what Netanyahu is doing.

And as in a standard ritual, once again it was the head of the National Unity Party, Minister Benny Gantz, who called on Netanyahu to retract his remark (“Dodging responsibility and slinging mud during war is an injury to the country,” he tweeted. “The prime minister must retract his words clearly and unambiguously”); and again Netanyahu “retracted” and tweeted: “Hamas started a war against us because it wants to kill us all and not because of any argument within us.” It doesn’t bother him to backtrack. After all, the poison is already in the air and the chain of infection is already at its height.

Netanyahu is interfering with the state’s defense of itself from the disaster that he, in his indescribable nihilism, brought down on it. His behavior at this difficult time adds insult to injury. We must not become accustomed to this unhealthy pattern of behavior in wartime. We must not allow him to stay in power as if it were divine decree. The political establishment must find a way to put an end to Netanyahu’s malignant rule. The price that Israel will pay for his continued reign is too high.

So, bearing all this in mind, let’s consider what has happened since this war started. For starters, I am unequivocally against what Hamas did, and I am in no way condoning their attacks, and what they were doing before to Israel and their own Palestinian people before that. However, Netanyahu’s, the IDF’s, and the United States’ blatant disregard for the innocent civilians (men, women, children, elderly) that have been slaughtered, knowingly, with such blasé and apathy, is certainly no better.

Now, this brings me to the scripture passage that I wanted to discuss. I kept getting this inclination to look into what tribe Netanyahu is from. From what I could find it would appear that Netanyahu has decadency from the tribe of Levi, according to some of the research and papers out there.

Here is why that is significant. In Genesis 49, Jacob, the patriarch to his sons, before he dies, gives a prophecy of what would become of his sons and their descendants “in the last days.” Consider this passage:

Genesis 49:1 And Jacob called unto his sons, and said, Gather yourselves together, that I may tell you that which shall befall you in the last days. [5] Simeon and Levi are brethren; instruments of cruelty are in their habitations. [6] O my soul, come not thou into their secret; unto their assembly, mine honour, be not thou united: for in their anger they slew a man, and in their selfwill they digged down a wall. [7] Cursed be their anger, for it was fierce; and their wrath, for it was cruel: I will divide them in Jacob, and scatter them in Israel.

When I read that, it began to make sense to me: what Netanyahu and his government are doing is in part fulfilling what the King James Bible said would happen.

Contrary to misconceptions and Jesuitical sophistry spread around all the time, the nation of Israel, as prophesied in many places throughout the Old and New Testaments, would be brought back into their land after being scattered abroad for all these centuries amongst the Gentiles, and brought back into their land in unbelief; a nation that rejects and despises the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, his word, the truth, and the gospel, and are living in blindness. But eventually they, the nation, will be redeemed in accordance with the covenant God made with Abraham and his descendants. Until then, and even during the coming time of Jacob’s trouble (Jeremiah 30), falsely so-called “The Tribulation,” the Jews will be in sin and rebellion to the word of God and righteousness; even being spiritually “called Sodom and Egypt” (Revelation 11:7).

But the point is, what Jacob prophesized seems to align with what’s been going on in Israel as of late, and will probably continue for a time. This is not some “antisemitic” or “anti-Israel” slant, but rather a confirmation of what the scriptures said would happen.

Now, yes, I am fully aware there are many in Israel currently who are not legitimate Hebrews, who are blasphemers and are “of the synagogue of Satan, which say they are Jews, and are not, but do lie” (Revelation 2:9, 3:9). What I am presenting in this report is NOT a condemnation of all Jews nor a rejection of the plethora of prophetic passages, far from it, regardless of what some will assuredly say and have said already.

To dissect what Jacob said about his sons Simeon and Levi, the story he references can be found in Genesis 34. I encourage you to read the whole story for yourself; but basically what happened was Dinah, the daughter to Jacob and sister to his sons, was defiled by a man named Shechem, who “saw her, he took her, and lay with her, and defiled her” (2). Shechem loved her and wanted her to be his wife, and his father Hamor spoke with Jacob to get permission. But; “[7] And the sons of Jacob came out of the field when they heard it: and the men were grieved, and they were very wroth, because he had wrought folly in Israel in lying with Jacob’s daughter; which thing ought not to be done.” Long story short, Jacob’s sons deceived Shechem and Hamor into believing they were fine with it, and their families marrying with each other and occupying goods together, as long they got circumcised to be like the sons of Jacob. They agreed, but Simeon and Levi went ahead and murdered all the sons of the city, including Shechem and Hamor:

Genesis 34:25 And it came to pass on the third day, when they were sore, that two of the sons of Jacob, Simeon and Levi, Dinah’s brethren, took each man his sword, and came upon the city boldly, and slew all the males. [26] And they slew Hamor and Shechem his son with the edge of the sword, and took Dinah out of Shechem’s house, and went out. [27] The sons of Jacob came upon the slain, and spoiled the city, because they had defiled their sister. [28] They took their sheep, and their oxen, and their asses, and that which was in the city, and that which was in the field, [29] And all their wealth, and all their little ones, and their wives took they captive, and spoiled even all that was in the house. [30] And Jacob said to Simeon and Levi, Ye have troubled me to make me to stink among the inhabitants of the land, among the Canaanites and the Perizzites: and I being few in number, they shall gather themselves together against me, and slay me; and I shall be destroyed, I and my house. [31] And they said, Should he deal with our sister as with an harlot?

This is what Jacob was referring to in the prophecy God inspired him to speak. I mention this because if you loosely compare it to what is happening now in Gaza, it’s kind of comparable. Israel’s sons intermingled themselves in the land of Canaan (Genesis 33:17-20), and Dinah Jacob’s daughter was sinned against, and then Jacob’s son’s did worse by lying, killing all the males, and stole all their stuff. It’s similar to now in a weird way: *some* of the Palestinians and Hamas members did and have done some heinous stuff to Israelis for years; and Israel’s response to this latest attack under Netanyahu and company, a Levite, is one of cruelty and no better than what Hamas has done. Hopefully you understand what I am trying to get at with this loose analogy.

Solomon once wrote, “That which hath been is named already, and it is known that it is man: neither may he contend with him that is mightier than he” (Ecclesiastes 6:10). It’s been said that history doesn’t repeat itself, but it often rhymes, and it’s no different now. Consider this passage in the Psalms:

Psalm 106:35 But were mingled among the heathen, and learned their works. [36] And they served their idols: which were a snare unto them. [37] Yea, they sacrificed their sons and their daughters unto devils, [38] And shed innocent blood, even the blood of their sons and of their daughters, whom they sacrificed unto the idols of Canaan: and the land was polluted with blood. [39] Thus were they defiled with their own works, and went a whoring with their own inventions.

And in case you weren’t sure where the land of Canaan was, here you go: “And the border of the Canaanites was from Sidon, as thou comest to Gerar, unto Gaza; as thou goest, unto Sodom, and Gomorrah, and Admah, and Zeboim, even unto Lasha” (Genesis 10:19).

There is no new thing under the sun (Ecclesiastes 1:9-11), and once again we see mass destruction and bloodshed and sacrifice of children in the land of Canaan, done in the name of the pagan gods that are served there, only to then have even more idols built on top of the rubble.

So, I just thought that was really interesting and I figured I would bring it out, as it helps add some further context to this whole conflict and basically World War III at this point, that Israel’s actions are in line with scripture and as prophesized.

Furthermore, I wanted to highlight this because, regardless of whether you want to deny all connection to what I presented in this article to Genesis 49, it still does not change the fact that it says what it says, that the nation of Israel will dwell in wickedness up until the small remnant that remains will be saved at the second advent.

Romans 11:25 For I would not, brethren, that ye should be ignorant of this mystery, lest ye should be wise in your own conceits; that blindness in part is happened to Israel, until the fulness of the Gentiles be come in. [26] And so all Israel shall be saved: as it is written, There shall come out of Sion the Deliverer, and shall turn away ungodliness from Jacob: [27] For this is my covenant unto them, when I shall take away their sins. [28] As concerning the gospel, they are enemies for your sakes: but as touching the election, they are beloved for the fathers’ sakes.

Therefore, when I report on Israel’s happenings, and the wickedness that goes on there (as it does everywhere else, too), it is not because I somehow hate Israel or whatever people might slander or misconstrue me with. Quite the contrary: it’s very much in line with the word of God and what it says would happen, and will continue to happen.

Galatians 1:10 For do I now persuade men, or God? or do I seek to please men? for if I yet pleased men, I should not be the servant of Christ.

