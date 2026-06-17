Implementation of international Noahide laws and criminal justice courts is set to take a greater leap this year, as it was recently announced by the Noahide World Center that they will be sponsoring the world’s first International Congress of Noahides in Jerusalem in November of this year. The announcement of such an unprecedented event comes at a time when nations’ governments and tech companies around the world are increasingly censoring and criminalizing so-called “antisemitism” and criticism of Israel.

It also follows President Donald Trump’s pronouncement of the country’s first-ever declared national Sabbath in May, calling upon all Americans to stand in solidarity with Jewish Americans as part of Jewish Heritage Month, while also vowing to further clamp down on antisemitism. As noted by The WinePress at the time, the first-of-its-kind announcement marked “a significant departure from standard executive practice, integrating a specific Jewish religious observance into the formal framework of the nation’s 250th anniversary,” according to one commentator for the Times of Israel, who also said this presented an opportunity for all Americans to join in.

A lot of the commentary that I wrote in that article extends to this report as well, so be sure to read that one below if you have not already:

These political gestures and policy shifts reflect a growing movement that seeks to directly implement more Judaic and Noahic laws globally; and this latest conference further seems to insinuate a much greater acceptance of these principles.

What Is A Noahide?

For some background:

On their website, they say their “organization is recognized by the Chief Rabbis of Israel, the former Chief Rabbi of Jerusalem, and other important Rabbis, as seen on our website and in our books,” and is directly associated with Chabad Judaism. So, this institution is about as legitimate as it gets.

Its founders and primary teachers openly promoted the traditions contained in the Talmud and the mystical practices of Kabbalah.

According to their website, the organization says “Noahides are a community of non-Jews who follow the righteous Laws of Noah according to the teachings of the Jewish Bible. A shared mission unites Noahides from different cultures worldwide; to live morally, create peace, and mend the world.”

Many people around the world, searching for a relationship with God, have been attracted to the scriptually based Noahide Faith. Our organization, Brit Olam (Noahide World Center), was founded out of a desire to participate in this historical process. We are dedicated to spreading the universal values of Judaism known as the Noahide principles, throughout the world and to intensify an authentic Jewish mindset and thought process within the State of Israel. Throughout history, the Jewish nation has been a spiritual catalyst, promoting universal values through its national and religious lifestyle. This destiny, which began with the message to Avraham that “all the families of the earth shall be blessed through you,” is coming to life today, manifested in the return to Zion and the State of Israel.

The organization describes what these seven laws are:

THE SEVEN NOAHIDE LAWS

1 Not to worship idols

Not to worship idols is derived from the verse “Anyone who sacrifices to any god other than Adonai must be destroyed” (Exodus 22:20).



2 Not to curse G-d

Not to to curse G-d is derived from the verse “‘Anyone who curses their God will be held responsible; anyone who blasphemes the name of Adonai is to be put to death” (Leviticus 24:15-16).



3 Not to commit murder

“If anyone sheds human blood, the person’s blood will also be shed…” (Genesis 9:6).



4 Not to commit sexual immorality

Not to commit sexual immorality is derived from the verse “For all these abominations were done by the people who lived in the land before you” (Leviticus 18:27).



5 Not to steal

Not to steal is derived from the story of Joseph: “If you find the cup with anyone of your servants, let him die” (Genesis 44:9).



6 Not to eat flesh torn from a living animal

Not to eat flesh torn from a living animal is derived from the verse “Only you must never eat any flesh with its lifeblood in it” (Genesis 9:4)



7 To establish courts of justice

A commandment to establish courts of justice is derived from the story of Shehem and Dinah (Genesis 34:26)

For clarification purposes, the Noahide World Center notes that on a separate page describing the declaration a convert to the Noahide faith should make, they state:

“Adherence to these Laws, professed out of an understanding that they were initially commanded to all humanity and subsequently are a manifestation of the Sinai Revelation to be bequeathed to all humankind through the Torah of Moshe, grants a person the status of Righteous Gentile.

“I pledge my allegiance to HaShem, God of Israel, Creator and King of the Universe and to God’s Torah. I pledge to observe the Seven Laws of Noah, in their details, according to the Oral Law of Moshe under the guidance of the rabbis. Baruch Ata Adonai-Blessed are You God, King of the universe, Who has given me life, supported me, and sustained me till this day.”

However, they make it clear in the footnotes that declaring Jesus Christ as Lord and God is considered blasphemy to them.

“It is important to note that if you believe that Jesus is god or an incarnation of god, you would not be able to make this declaration sincerely. The Hebrew tradition is clear that God is one and cannot become a human form ever. Please accept our wishes for a blessed life, and may you continue learning the Bible with us.”

The Noahide Manifesto

In November 2025, the Noahide World Center published an updated Manifesto expressing how they would like to see a new world order shaped, one that they say has a “shared destiny with Israel” and stands in solidarity with Israel and other converted Noahides. “This is not just a document. This is a call to action!,” they say.

The group argues that religions of old are too rigid and “one-dimensional,” as they “accommodate the entirety of human society in all its many facets. And it leaves no room for the parallel development of different cultures.” Noahide Laws, on the other hand, transcend and predate these other religions, they say, because they were instituted after the creation of Adam and amended after Noah left the ark. Accepting a Noahide framework allows for “religious symbiosis;” and this manifesto “is to shed light on this multi-dimensional yet unified worldview.”

“The teachings of the Torah concerning the world nations, presents an unfamiliar model of "religious symbiosis." That is, the coexistence of two parallel configurations for living a religious life, with a shared platform of fundamental moral and spiritual values. "The Way of the Noahide,” is available to all of humanity and complements the way of the Israelites.” “Therefore, The Way of the Noahide de facto enables true co-existence and global cultural diversity and inclusion.”

Bear in mind that nowhere in this manifesto is the name of Jesus Christ mentioned, and whether or not it is acceptable for a Noahide to still be a believer in him or if one must deny Jesus Christ to be a faithful Noahide — though, the Worldwide Noahide Center has already made it clear that one must renounce Jesus Christ to be a convert. The closest thing to this is a statement found near the end of the document: “Noahides are forbidden from starting a new religion, and so all prayer services must be done in coordination and accordance with existing Jewish law and customs except where not appropriate for Noahides. No religious innovations should be added.”

Nevertheless, the organization, like many adherents to the Noahide Laws, still profess in synchronism, pluralism and ecumenicism.

The group writes:

“In the prophetic writings, specifically in the book of Isaiah (Isaiah 56:7), it is stated: "For my house shall be called a house of prayer for all nations." This passage indicates that individuals from all nations are welcome to partner in the mission of Israel without the requirement of becoming an actual Israelite. “In the Talmud (Bava Kama, Chapter 4) Rabbi Meir says: "Even a non-Jew who engages in the study of Torah holds a status akin to that of a High Priest." “During the Middle Ages, Rabbi Moshe Ben Maimon, commonly known as Maimonides, emerged as one of the foremost authorities on Jewish law. He articulated a significant ruling for non-Jews, stating: "Whoever adheres to the Seven Commandments of the children of Noah, (i.e., a Noahide), is regarded as righteous among the nations and is entitled to a share in the world to come." “Another prominent scholar who addressed this issue is Rabbi Elijah Benamozegh (19th century), who advocated for the promotion of Noahide laws as a universal code of ethics for non-Jews. “The re-establishment of the State of Israel in the 20th Century, accompanied by significant technological advancements and achievements across diverse sectors, has rekindled and empowered Israel’s divine, national, and universal calling towards the nations of the world.”

The document then goes onto to specifically define what a Noahide convert is:

“Noahides are non-Jews who recognize the Torah as prophecy and as the Creator’s instructions for humanity, and therefore comply with the Torah's relevant rules (see herein) and its values. The term Noahides known in Hebrew as "Bnei Noah" (Children of Noah) refers to righteous gentiles. "The Way of the Noahide" is a universal path that can accommodate the diversity of the entire human family within a truly just moral and legal framework.”

Besides believing and adhering to the seven Noahide Laws, the group reveals that there is actually an eighth step: “Solidarity.” “The eighth tier applies to Noahide communities and is based on mutual guarantee. Or as expressed explicitly in simple terms: "One for all and all for one,”” the group explains.

“In a broader view, stemming from the Torah teachings, we must eventually strive to elevate and support mankind towards their observance of God’s Law, both near and far, neighbor and foreigner, for we are all made in the image of God.”

All in all, this new system “should form one coherent system.”

However, “any Noahide can become a Jew, but it is an irreversible act.” They also note that the nation state of Israel is at the center of this new Noahic system.

“Due to their unique status in the human family (see Exodus 4), Israel has been assigned by God to be ‘a kingdom of priests’ officiating for the entire human family at God’s direction and calling. Israel has been designated as a holy nation fit for such a task by their direct contact and relationship with the Creator of the Universe and their involvement with his Torah. Accordingly, they should serve as a platform for spreading His values globally.” “[…] The principles of justice and genuine peace are expected to emerge through the unification of nations around the moral values of the Torah, and the acknowledgment of the distinctiveness of the nation of Israel. “Noahide and Jewish communities have the potential to coexist harmoniously and collaborate effectively at local, national, and international levels. Engaging in everyday social activities that aim to promote charitable endeavors, or societal improvement is highly encouraged to foster a better world.”

In other words, we can all get along as long you believe what the priests and the sages emanating from Israel tell you to believe.

As for implementation of this new global structure — the “suggested general layout and methods for implementing the idea of a global Noahide society including organizational structure and definition of roles of office bearers and relevant infrastructure.” The goal is to support “individuals interested in the establishment of Noahide communities on a global scale.” The Center will thusly help in, for example, “training leaders to support Noahide activities around the world,” and “securing official recognition of the Noahide status by the State of Israel,” among other things.

The center provides an overview of how this new theocratic system would operate at both the national and international levels:

At the international level, this so-called “Presidential Trio” “will appoint several committees to handle the issues relevant to its global activities. These may include but are not limited to the following”:

Financial committee – Its role is to recruit financial resources, manage and finance the global activities.

Logistic committee – Its role is to provide the administrative envelope for the activities.

Internal affairs committee - Its role is to address all interactive issues within the Noahide global society. This may include helping with the establishment of new local structures, initiating special activities and projects and handling disputes which may occur within the Noahide society.

External affairs committee - Its role is to address all interactions with external bodies, such as governments and international organizations.

Read the entire manifesto here.

However, what the Worldwide Noahide Center, along with other Chabad Jews, Maimonides, and other Kabbalists, won’t tell you upfront is that there are death sentences embedded in these laws via the establishment of these international criminal courts, and a blasphemy against God can result in execution, as instructed in various parts of the Talmud.

Curious that that inconvenient detail was left out…

The First International Congress

With these things in mind, it was recently announced by the Noahide World Center that later this year the group will host its First International Congress of Noahides, finally able to ratify and create the early framework for this new global judiciary.

Beginning on November 2nd through the 6th, Jews and Noahides from six continents will meet virtually and physically in Jerusalem.

So, why now? According to them, here is why:

For two thousand years, the prophet’s words waited. We waited. The people of Israel returned home. The State of Israel was built. Israeli society developed. And now — quietly, on six continents — tens of thousands of non-Jews on multiple continents are choosing, freely, to live by the universal moral law given at Sinai to all humanity. They are called Noahide. They are awakening. They are organizing. And for the first time in history, they have an address: Jerusalem. This November, the most committed Noahide leaders from around the globe will gather in Jerusalem — to formally found, together, the World Noahide movement. The question is not whether this happens. It is happening. The question is who will be there when it does.

The Council will establish “Five Pillars Built to Last,” which include:

Positive Identity : Brit Shalom (14 chapters, 20 languages) and Brit Olam Siddur (6 languages) — the codex and the prayer book of the movement.

Structured Membership: Three-stage path: personal intent → self-declaration → official declaration before the Beit Din.

Ritual & Cycle: Daily, weekly, and yearly prayer cycle from the Siddur, plus filmed Life Cycle ceremonies in three languages.

Authority: Rabbi Oury Cherki and the international Beit Din — formally established at the Congress with regional dayanim.

Local & Global: Six continental councils elected at the Congress, anchored to Jerusalem as the spiritual center.

By the end of the summit, attendees “will leave with a written charter, named regional councils, working committees, and your role in them.” Based on their manifesto published last year, this meeting in November will establish six things, most notably an official charter, syllabus, Rabbinic Court, councils and the financials:

The Books: Proclaiming Brit Shalom and Brit Olam Siddur as the foundational texts of the World Noahide Movement. Each delegate receives a personally signed copy from Rabbi Cherki — the codex and the prayer book in your hands.

The Charter: Drafting the Founding Charter together. You don’t sign a finished document — you shape it. Six regional groups propose amendments. The drafting committee unifies the proposals overnight. By Day 4 evening, this document is signed by every delegate present.

The Unified Syllabus: The first official curriculum of Noahide life. Combining Brit Shalom chapters, Siddur prayers, and the filmed Life Cycle series into a structured monthly path. Each delegate signs a personal commitment to implement it in their community.

The First International Beit Din: Establishing the International Rabbinic Court. Rabbi Cherki + 3 Jerusalem dayanim + 6 regional dayanim. Followed by live declarations of 8-12 pre-identified Noahides receiving “ger toshav” status — the highest formal recognition.

Regional Councils: Organizing the Six Continental Councils. Each delegate joins their regional council — North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, or Oceania. Each council elects coordinators, sets a 12-month plan, and commits to a regional gathering before next year’s Congress.

Financial Foundation: Building sustainable infrastructure. Three-arm funding model: dedicated donations, member dues ($36/year), and government grants. The international Finance Committee is formally appointed to operate from Day 1 onward.

On the fifth and final day,

“At the official residence of the President of Israel [Isaac Herzog], six representatives — one from each continent — read the Declaration of the Founding in their own languages. The signed Founding Charter is presented to the President. This is the sovereign declaration of the Movement, recognized by the State of Israel.”

So this is as official as it gets, as the President of Israel, Isaac Herzog, will recognize these newly formulated principles and charter as law.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

A lot of what I have to say is going to be a repeat of what I wrote in my report about Trump declaring a national Sabbath, as it very much pertains to what is discussed here, but with a few additional points.

But first of all, this whole Noahide movement of Jews and Israelis, trying to earn righteousness and trying to force convert Gentiles into becoming Noahides (even though they pretend that they don’t want converts) to obtain a similar righteousness, can be summarized in these verses:

Romans 9:30 What shall we say then? That the Gentiles, which followed not after righteousness, have attained to righteousness, even the righteousness which is of faith. [31] But Israel, which followed after the law of righteousness, hath not attained to the law of righteousness. [32] Wherefore? Because they sought it not by faith, but as it were by the works of the law. For they stumbled at that stumblingstone; [33] As it is written, Behold, I lay in Sion a stumblingstone and rock of offence: and whosoever believeth on him shall not be ashamed. Romans 10:1 Brethren, my heart's desire and prayer to God for Israel is, that they might be saved. [2] For I bear them record that they have a zeal of God, but not according to knowledge. [3] For they being ignorant of God's righteousness, and going about to establish their own righteousness, have not submitted themselves unto the righteousness of God. [4] For Christ is the end of the law for righteousness to every one that believeth.

Indeed, they are quite zealous, but they are wrong, very wrong, couldn’t be anymore wrong! The truth is, Jesus Christ is the end of the law for righteousness to every one that believeth; but we of course know that they reject this, and have been given a spirit of blindness: “(According as it is written, God hath given them the spirit of slumber, eyes that they should not see, and ears that they should not hear;) unto this day” (Romans 11:8).

As I said, this claim that Noahides don’t want to convert the goy is simply not true: their own manifesto proves that. If this is just a pluralistic movement, holding hands and singing Kumbaya, then why must the goy denounce Jesus Christ, obey the rabbis, and have an international theocracy centered in Israel? Obviously, it’s all about self-righteous conversion to make people more Jewish and obedient to a priestly class of Talmudists and Kabbalists.

Just yesterday a rabbi spoke on Fox News and claimed on live television: “To be a Jew today sometimes is like the humans that come to the Planet of the Apes and meeting people like him!” The goy are just zoo animals to these people in that system.

And again, these liars will never tell you that you have to denounce Jesus Christ, and believing in him is considered blasphemy, and that such a transgression warrants a beheading — they don’t tell you that part, at least not when they’re glossing up their religion for the ignorant goy.

Listen to what Rabbi Dr. Yitzchok Breitowitz tells his congregation in Israel, as he clearly states that Christians (in the broad sense) are idolators for believing in Jesus, primarily because of the trinity and because “they assign a physical body to the divinity.” But Islam, according to him and other rabbis, is actually permissible!

Of course, that one God does have a physical body, which is the Son of God, Jesus Christ; “For in him dwelleth all the fulness of the Godhead bodily” (Colossians 2:9).

Hebrews 1:1 God, who at sundry times and in divers manners spake in time past unto the fathers by the prophets, [2] Hath in these last days spoken unto us by his Son, whom he hath appointed heir of all things, by whom also he made the worlds; [3] Who being the brightness of his glory, and the express image of his person, and upholding all things by the word of his power, when he had by himself purged our sins, sat down on the right hand of the Majesty on high;

I go into pain-staking detail in my book “The Lord of Glory” about this, so I am not going to get too much into it here for now.

But then listen in this professional Q&A trailer when is talking more openly as he tells the ignorant goy about the Noahide Laws: “It’s not Jews telling non-Jews what to do, it’s God telling human beings what to do […] The Jewish people as the priestly class of people, sort of speak of humanity, we’re given the mission of bringing God into the world […].” He also references how there are non-Jews who have converted and spread the Noahide teachings, and have “become in effect the rabbis for the Gentiles, and that is actually a legitimate and proper role for them to play.”

Such an answer again confirms their arrogance and self-righteousness, according to the word of God:

Romans 2:17 Behold, thou art called a Jew, and restest in the law, and makest thy boast of God, [18] And knowest his will, and approvest the things that are more excellent, being instructed out of the law; [19] And art confident that thou thyself art a guide of the blind, a light of them which are in darkness, [20] An instructor of the foolish, a teacher of babes, which hast the form of knowledge and of the truth in the law. [21] Thou therefore which teachest another, teachest thou not thyself? thou that preachest a man should not steal, dost thou steal? [22] Thou that sayest a man should not commit adultery, dost thou commit adultery? thou that abhorrest idols, dost thou commit sacrilege? [23] Thou that makest thy boast of the law, through breaking the law dishonourest thou God? [24] For the name of God is blasphemed among the Gentiles through you, as it is written.

The Noahide Laws are not even scripturally found the in the Old Testament; these rabbis can’t find these supposed Noahide Laws in the Torah alone; they nabbed some verses from it and then made up their own set of rules for themselves and for the goy found in the Talmud and in their mysticism. And all it has done is cause the word of God and the name of God to be blasphemed and scorned among the Gentiles, as the scriptures (all of them) were penned down by Jews (Romans 3:1-2); and Jesus Christ himself was a Jew of the seed of Abraham, from the line of David, of the tribe of Judah (Romans 1:1-7, 9:3-5; Hebrews 7:14; Revelation 5:5; Genesis 49:8-12).

As a matter of fact, scripture reveals what the laws of God are written upon every man’s heart:

Romans 2:12 For as many as have sinned without law shall also perish without law: and as many as have sinned in the law shall be judged by the law; [13] (For not the hearers of the law are just before God, but the doers of the law shall be justified. [14] For when the Gentiles, which have not the law, do by nature the things contained in the law, these, having not the law, are a law unto themselves: [15] Which shew the work of the law written in their hearts, their conscience also bearing witness, and their thoughts the mean while accusing or else excusing one another;) [16] In the day when God shall judge the secrets of men by Jesus Christ according to my gospel.

As this passage and the rest of Romans 2 indicate, the Gentiles already have the law of of Commandments inscribed on their hearts already. Of course now it is not enough to obey your conscience; “And the times of this ignorance God winked at; but now commandeth all men every where to repent:” (Acts 17:30); and, “Testifying both to the Jews, and also to the Greeks, repentance toward God, and faith toward our Lord Jesus Christ” (Acts 20:21). But as seen in Romans 2, these religious Jews (or those claiming to be Jews), Talmudists and Kabbalists, want to obfuscate this truth and say, ‘No, no, you need our fictious Noahide Laws.’

As I said in my report on Trump’s Sabbath declaration, not that long ago, Ben Shapiro, founder of the Daily Wire — who, with Trump and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, prayed over deceased Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson in 2024, who many in the Chabad-Lubavitch movement believe to be their Messiah who will rise from the dead — publicly promoted the Noahide Laws in March, claiming one does not have to convert to Judaism to practice them or officially be apart of the Jewish faith.

He didn’t give all the details, of course, as Chabad and the Talmud grant permissible lying, so he isn’t about to disclose the true internal beliefs he and others in that sect believe. He too wants you to believe that everything is inclusive and that Christians needn’t change what they do to be Noahides. Again, note the language Shapiro uses when he tries to entice Christians into believing that they share similar values (read the archived articles here):

In part two, Shapiro then wrote:

The Noahide Laws provide the formula for a better world. Imagine a world with no Enron, no Mafia, no satanic cults. Imagine a world where people use the faculty of speech for its highest purpose, where rapacity and ego are tamed, where the innocent are acquitted and the guilty punished. The Torah commands such a world. American Christianity brings such a world closer to reality. American Christianity binds its adherents to most, if not all, of the Noahide Laws. Why shouldn’t Jews rejoice when Christians practice their faith? Observing Christianity often means fulfilling the obligations of the righteous non-Jew. May Jews and non-Jews alike serve the Creator in the way God meant them to, and may we share the fruits of our labors both in this world and in the world to come.

See how the liars do it? No mention anywhere in his old columns that professing faith in Jesus Christ as the Lord and Savior, the one true God, is blasphemous and idolatrous to them, but broadly claims American “Christians” are already obeying the Noahide Laws. This is an out and out lie! But he wants you to think they are compatible.

Read this straight from the Talmud itself:

“A heathen is executed for the violation of seven precepts which were enjoined upon the descendants of Noah.” – Sanhedrin 57a

This hypocrite also talks about how “homosexuality is forbidden” under these laws; but we see what is going on in Israel, how it has become one of the pride capitals of the world:

Imagine bombing innocent women and children into ashes, and then planting a pride flag on top of their graves and claiming it is done “in the name of love.”

I suppose in some ways he was telling the truth. American Christianity, “churchianity,” I call it, is a joke. It has been whittled and watered down to the point where it is now and is now all about business, and entertainment, conformity to the world, and ecumenicism.

Remember (!): Trump’s son Eric last year openly stated that his family is “Saving Christianity” and “Saving God.”

“Believe me, if he wasn’t heaven bound, he wouldn’t have been alive after Butler. If he wasn’t heaven bound, that flag wouldn’t have folded up like a perfect angel right above his head. “Look how much better humanity and our world is. You know, we’re saving Christianity. We’re saving God. We’re saving the family unit. We’re saving this nation.”

You have to remember that these people are here to enact massive change; and their definition of God and Christianity aligns with Kabbalism. So when we see the language used about “rededication” and a call to “all” Americans, and we saw all these ecumenical false teachers at that rededication event, they are presenting a new religion, a new “Christianity” that is more Judaic and Talmudic than anything the New Testament or the apostle Paul preached as the selected apostle to the Gentiles. We see this through the Seven Mountain Mandate these neo-evangelicals, Catholics and Jews are preaching in these movements, spread by the likes of Charlie Kirk and TPUSA.

I mean, just try criticizing the nation of Israel, even a little bit, even when they are absolutely and unmistakably in the wrong and committing evil, and watch the spirit in the room change and perhaps be chastised for daring to offer slight criticism.

In my report on Trump’s Sabbath declaration, I quoted columnist David Nekrutman for the Times of Israel, who praised Trump’s decision and noted the profundity of it, and used the opportunity to push the Noahide Laws, and act as a primer for Gentiles to worship on the Sabbath as they would in “the world to come” (which we know to be the millennial kingdom ruled and reigned by Jesus Christ from Jerusalem).

Nekrutman also published another piece in 2015 in which he explained how the ecumenical movement has greatly advanced the influence of Noahide Laws around the world; more specifically, the introduction of Vatican Council II in the early 60’s.

I have written about Second Vatican Council before and how it is a smokescreen; as prior to Vatican II in the 60’s, the Vatican viewed those outside of them as heretics and blasphemers, guilty of anathema and death; but then those judgments were erased and they called their enemies “separated brethren” in a new ecumenical, liberal-progressive approach. This is what they did under Constantine when they declared Christianity the new state religion, and all the pagan idols and superstitions became Christian icons and “saints” and traditions; to appease the Romans, bring all other pagans, and then seduce the real believers. But when Rome got everyone under their thumb then persecution went into hyperdrive. The same has occurred with Vatican II. All denominations have now been fully compromised and placed under Rome’s control, and the true believers are scattered, divided, and ensnared with all of Rome’s pleasures.

Nekrutman, in his piece, cited a statement from the Center for Jewish-Christian Understanding and Cooperation (CJCUC) in Israel, signed by 25 prominent rabbis in Israel, the United States and Europe, who said “Jews and Christians must work together as partners to address the moral challenges of our era.”

In their statement, they claim that Jesus “obligated [Gentile Nations] in the seven commandments of Noah so that they would not behave like animals of the field, and instilled them firmly with moral traits.” No, he didn’t. They go on to say, “Both Jews and Christians have a common covenantal mission to perfect the world under the sovereignty of the Almighty, so that all humanity will call on His name and abominations will be removed from the earth.” “Rabbi Hirsch also taught that the Talmud puts Christians “with regard to the duties between man and man on exactly the same level as Jews. They have a claim to the benefit of all the duties not only of justice but also of active human brotherly love.””

Moreover, they wrote:

“Our partnership in no way minimizes the ongoing differences between the two communities and two religions. We believe that G-d employs many messengers to reveal His truth, while we affirm the fundamental ethical obligations that all people have before G-d that Judaism has always taught through the universal Noahide covenant. “In imitating G-d, Jews and Christians must offer models of service, unconditional love and holiness. We are all created in G-d’s Holy Image, and Jews and Christians will remain dedicated to the Covenant by playing an active role together in redeeming the world.”

Thus, the ecumenical movement has been, is, and will continue to be used to obfuscate and transform broader “Christianity” and nations to become more Talmudic and Kabbalistic. This is not an overstatement, it is a reality.

On March 26th, 1991, George H.W. Bush officially recognized and codified into American law the Noahide Laws under the guise of revitalizing the national education system, via Public Law 102-14. Bush said at the time: “However, moral education begins at home, in the guidance parents provide for their children, and in religious institutions, where we learn of God’s law and God’s love. The worldwide Lubavitch movement, under the leadership of Rabbi Menachem Schneerson, has underscored the importance of moral education, as well as the primary role of parents and religious institutions in promoting high standards of personal character and conduct in our society.” The text of the law states, in part:

Whereas Congress recognizes the historical tradition of ethical values and principles which are the basis of civilized society and upon which our great Nation was founded; Whereas these ethical values and principles have been the bedrock of society from the dawn of civilization, when they were known as the Seven Noahide Laws;

The inclusion of the Noahide Laws has persisted since. Look no further than Joe Biden, for example. “My father pointed out to me that I did not need to be a Jew to be a Zionist: for I am.”

Trump, of course, as I have pointed out at different times before, is also a converted Kabbalist and was the first sitting President to visit the Wailing Wall in Israel, and has done more for Israel and Netanyahu than anyone else, moved the U.S. embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, and is the first President to declare a national Sabbath. In a 2015 interview with the Washington Post, he gave an office tour when he began campaigning, and he immediately pointed to the Tree of Life award he received in 1983, the highest humanitarian award presented by the Jewish National Fund-USA; a group that helped establish land grants for the foundation of the modern state of Israel. Only a handful of people have gotten this award.

Trump flashed the ‘666’ hand signal and said that that award represents “everything that I stand for.” He told you who he was back then…

The list continues. European Union President Ursula von der Leyen has claimed that “Europe is the values of the Talmud. The Jewish sense of personal responsibility, of justice, and of solidarity.”

What are those values, Ursula? You mean these?

Meanwhile India’s Modi says, “Israel is the fatherland, India is the motherland;” and said, “The Talmud records trade with India in ancient times.”

You get the point. World governments and religions are becoming Noahic by design.

Ecclesiastes 3:15 That which hath been is now; and that which is to be hath already been; and God requireth that which is past.

Put it to you like this: who was in power when Jesus held his earthly ministry? The religious Jews and money changers working in league with the Roman empire for the right to exist and provide protection. That same dynamic is reoccurring now and will only strengthen further and further as Mystery Babylon (the Vatican and its Jesuits) (Revelation 17-18), working with these rabbis and central bankers to usher in and establish a technocratic-kabbalistic new world order; and this latest International Congress of Noahides helps to cement this goal.

There is no new thing under the sun.

Acts 14:1 And it came to pass in Iconium, that they went both together into the synagogue of the Jews, and so spake, that a great multitude both of the Jews and also of the Greeks believed. [2] But the unbelieving Jews stirred up the Gentiles, and made their minds evil affected against the brethren. [3] Long time therefore abode they speaking boldly in the Lord, which gave testimony unto the word of his grace, and granted signs and wonders to be done by their hands. [4] But the multitude of the city was divided: and part held with the Jews, and part with the apostles. [5] And when there was an assault made both of the Gentiles, and also of the Jews with their rulers, to use them despitefully, and to stone them, [6] They were ware of it, and fled unto Lystra and Derbe, cities of Lycaonia, and unto the region that lieth round about: [7] And there they preached the gospel. Acts 17:1 Now when they had passed through Amphipolis and Apollonia, they came to Thessalonica, where was a synagogue of the Jews: [2] And Paul, as his manner was, went in unto them, and three sabbath days reasoned with them out of the scriptures, [3] Opening and alleging, that Christ must needs have suffered, and risen again from the dead; and that this Jesus, whom I preach unto you, is Christ. [4] And some of them believed, and consorted with Paul and Silas; and of the devout Greeks a great multitude, and of the chief women not a few. [5] But the Jews which believed not, moved with envy, took unto them certain lewd fellows of the baser sort, and gathered a company, and set all the city on an uproar, and assaulted the house of Jason, and sought to bring them out to the people. [6] And when they found them not, they drew Jason and certain brethren unto the rulers of the city, crying, These that have turned the world upside down are come hither also; [7] Whom Jason hath received: and these all do contrary to the decrees of Caesar, saying that there is another king, one Jesus. [8] And they troubled the people and the rulers of the city, when they heard these things.

It starts inclusive, and then the open persecution comes. This will be on full display during the time of Jacob’s trouble (Jeremiah 30), falsely so-called “the great tribulation” (Revelation 6:9-11)'; and eventually when that antichrist sits in the rebuilt temple — “so that he as God sitteth in the temple of God, shewing himself that he is God” (2 Thessalonians 2:4) — those remnant of Jews will be persecuted and hunted down like wild animals (Matthew 24:12-31); but a believing remnant of Jews will be saved at the end when Jesus Christ returns at his second advent.

Zechariah 12:9 And it shall come to pass in that day, that I will seek to destroy all the nations that come against Jerusalem. [10] And I will pour upon the house of David, and upon the inhabitants of Jerusalem, the spirit of grace and of supplications: and they shall look upon me whom they have pierced, and they shall mourn for him, as one mourneth for his only son, and shall be in bitterness for him, as one that is in bitterness for his firstborn. [11] In that day shall there be a great mourning in Jerusalem, as the mourning of Hadadrimmon in the valley of Megiddon. Romans 11:1 I say then, Hath God cast away his people? God forbid. For I also am an Israelite, of the seed of Abraham, of the tribe of Benjamin. [2] God hath not cast away his people which he foreknew. Wot ye not what the scripture saith of Elias? how he maketh intercession to God against Israel, saying, [3] Lord, they have killed thy prophets, and digged down thine altars; and I am left alone, and they seek my life. [4] But what saith the answer of God unto him? I have reserved to myself seven thousand men, who have not bowed the knee to the image of Baal. […] [25] For I would not, brethren, that ye should be ignorant of this mystery, lest ye should be wise in your own conceits; that blindness in part is happened to Israel, until the fulness of the Gentiles be come in. [26] And so all Israel shall be saved: as it is written, There shall come out of Sion the Deliverer, and shall turn away ungodliness from Jacob: [27] For this is my covenant unto them, when I shall take away their sins. [28] As concerning the gospel, they are enemies for your sakes: but as touching the election, they are beloved for the fathers' sakes.

So, to rehash some more of what I said in my post about Trump’s Sabbath, as it all intertwines with what I said here as well:

Colossians 2:13 And you, being dead in your sins and the uncircumcision of your flesh, hath he quickened together with him, having forgiven you all trespasses; [14] Blotting out the handwriting of ordinances that was against us, which was contrary to us, and took it out of the way, nailing it to his cross; [15] And having spoiled principalities and powers, he made a shew of them openly, triumphing over them in it. [16] Let no man therefore judge you in meat, or in drink, or in respect of an holyday, or of the new moon, or of the sabbath days: [17] Which are a shadow of things to come; but the body is of Christ.

True Christians are not obligated to keep or worry about the sabbath, as the body of believers is of Christ. These things are done away with in the gospel of the grace of God and nailed to the cross; and in the dispensation of grace, preached primarily to the Gentiles, the sabbath is of no importance to us (see Romans 14 and the book of Galatians), but eventually returns in the time of Jacob’s trouble (falsely so-called the “Great Tribulation” — Jeremiah 30; Matthew 24), and more specifically during the Millennial kingdom and reign of Jesus Christ, along with temple sacrifices, feast days, etc. (Ezekiel 40-48).

The discussion between the apostles and disciples in Acts 15 really lays it down as well.

Acts 15:1 And certain men which came down from Judaea taught the brethren, and said, Except ye be circumcised after the manner of Moses, ye cannot be saved. [2] When therefore Paul and Barnabas had no small dissension and disputation with them, they determined that Paul and Barnabas, and certain other of them, should go up to Jerusalem unto the apostles and elders about this question. [5] But there rose up certain of the sect of the Pharisees which believed, saying, That it was needful to circumcise them, and to command them to keep the law of Moses. [10] Now therefore why tempt ye God, to put a yoke upon the neck of the disciples, which neither our fathers nor we were able to bear? [11] But we believe that through the grace of the Lord Jesus Christ we shall be saved, even as they. [19] Wherefore my sentence is, that we trouble not them, which from among the Gentiles are turned to God: [20] But that we write unto them, that they abstain from pollutions of idols, and from fornication, and from things strangled, and from blood. [21] For Moses of old time hath in every city them that preach him, being read in the synagogues every sabbath day. [24] Forasmuch as we have heard, that certain which went out from us have troubled you with words, subverting your souls, saying, Ye must be circumcised, and keep the law: to whom we gave no such commandment: [28] For it seemed good to the Holy Ghost, and to us, to lay upon you no greater burden than these necessary things; [29] That ye abstain from meats offered to idols, and from blood, and from things strangled, and from fornication: from which if ye keep yourselves, ye shall do well. Fare ye well.

Again, it is important to note this because notice how he is laying down the idea that everyone, the Gentiles included, will come to worship on the Sabbath. But again, this confirms what I noted earlier in Colossians 2:16-17, that while it is true that the sabbath and the feast days and new moons will return in the millennial kingdom — ruled by our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on the throne in Jerusalem (!) — that is not for the Christian today, that has been put off. However, going back to Acts 15, we are also reminded of this:

Acts 15:12 Then all the multitude kept silence, and gave audience to Barnabas and Paul, declaring what miracles and wonders God had wrought among the Gentiles by them. [13] And after they had held their peace, James answered, saying, Men and brethren, hearken unto me: [14] Simeon hath declared how God at the first did visit the Gentiles, to take out of them a people for his name. [15] And to this agree the words of the prophets; as it is written, [16] After this I will return, and will build again the tabernacle of David, which is fallen down; and I will build again the ruins thereof, and I will set it up: [17] That the residue of men might seek after the Lord, and all the Gentiles, upon whom my name is called, saith the Lord, who doeth all these things. [18] Known unto God are all his works from the beginning of the world. [19] Wherefore my sentence is, that we trouble not them, which from among the Gentiles are turned to God: […]

See how the thing works? This takes place after the time of Jacob’s trouble (“the tribulation,” falsely so-called), and then the remnants of Jews and Gentiles that make it out of the time period enter into that millennial kingdom worshipping Jesus Christ. The Jews don’t understand that.

They, as Jesus said, “And from the days of John the Baptist until now the kingdom of heaven — [which is always a reference to the physical kingdom of earth in Jerusalem (Matthew 5:33-37) — suffereth violence, and the violent take it by force” (Matthew 11:12).

This aligns with the parable of the tenets in the vineyard in Matthew 21:33-46; Mark 12:1:11; Luke 20:9-18 on the religious Jewish leaders who are bent on claiming on the Lord’s physical inheritance for themselves, and by extension controlling the governments for themselves (Zephaniah 2:15).

Consider this: Both Isaiah 2:1-5 and Micah 4:1-3 prophesy of the day when the nations and all the peoples of the world, both Jew and Gentile, who will worship before the throne of Jesus Christ in Jerusalem, and the nations will no more be at war (see Isaiah 66:23). What is interesting about that is one of those verses is etched into one of the walls of the United Nations building. Isaiah 2:4 etched in the wall says, “They shall beat their swords into plowshares, and their spears into pruning hooks; nation shall not lift up sword against nation, neither shall they learn war any more.”

The problem is they left out the first part of that verse: “And he shall judge among the nations, and shall rebuke many people: and they shall beat their swords into plowshares, and their spears into pruninghooks: nation shall not lift up sword against nation, neither shall they learn war any more.” Who’s the he? THE LORD JESUS CHRIST.

Do you not find it rather curious that the UN, which aims to destroy the world via global communism and weaken those nations to a point where everything about them is ruined, would have that verse there removing the Lord’s inheritance? Perhaps I have put together a few pieces to the puzzle for you…

Let us not forget the likes of Jeffrey Sachs, a Jew, a prolific figure in global affairs — who is the former special advisor to several Secretaries of the United Nations since 2001, is the Director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University, President of the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network and SDG Advocate for UN Secretary General António Guterres — wants international taxes on everything that flow to the United Nations; and also speaks of having a global government with the UN as the head, structured based on Roman Catholicism in the Middle Ages (remember what I told you earlier?) that trickles down to clusters of unions, followed by governors of smaller nations and states in those unions…

The same undercurrent logic, I believe, is seen in Benjamin Netanyahu’s Project Esther to suppress any criticism of Israel and so-called “antisemitism” online, the TikTok deal being an explicit example he cited. But what happened in the book of Esther? Gentile conspirators were killed, and many others converted to Jewish proselytes.

Esther 8:17 And in every province, and in every city, whithersoever the king’s commandment and his decree came, the Jews had joy and gladness, a feast and a good day. And many of the people of the land became Jews; for the fear of the Jews fell upon them.

That’s the real goal here.

All in all, but Paul rebukes such fables and fantasies:

Galatians 2:11 But when Peter was come to Antioch, I withstood him to the face, because he was to be blamed. [12] For before that certain came from James, he did eat with the Gentiles: but when they were come, he withdrew and separated himself, fearing them which were of the circumcision. [13] And the other Jews dissembled likewise with him; insomuch that Barnabas also was carried away with their dissimulation. [14] But when I saw that they walked not uprightly according to the truth of the gospel, I said unto Peter before them all, If thou, being a Jew, livest after the manner of Gentiles, and not as do the Jews, why compellest thou the Gentiles to live as do the Jews? [15] We who are Jews by nature, and not sinners of the Gentiles, [16] Knowing that a man is not justified by the works of the law, but by the faith of Jesus Christ, even we have believed in Jesus Christ, that we might be justified by the faith of Christ, and not by the works of the law: for by the works of the law shall no flesh be justified. Titus 1:10 For there are many unruly and vain talkers and deceivers, specially they of the circumcision: [11] Whose mouths must be stopped, who subvert whole houses, teaching things which they ought not, for filthy lucre’s sake. [12] One of themselves, even a prophet of their own, said, The Cretians are alway liars, evil beasts, slow bellies. [13] This witness is true. Wherefore rebuke them sharply, that they may be sound in the faith; [14] Not giving heed to Jewish fables, and commandments of men, that turn from the truth. [15] Unto the pure all things are pure: but unto them that are defiled and unbelieving is nothing pure; but even their mind and conscience is defiled. [16] They profess that they know God; but in works they deny him, being abominable, and disobedient, and unto every good work reprobate.

I am long overdue for a full-detailed study about what the Bible says about Israel and its future, so that is coming and is in the pipeline, but hopefully in the meantime I have provided some nuggets of truth.

In the meantime —

2 Thessalonians 3:1 Finally, brethren, pray for us, that the word of the Lord may have free course, and be glorified, even as it is with you: [2] And that we may be delivered from unreasonable and wicked men: for all men have not faith. [3] But the Lord is faithful, who shall stablish you, and keep you from evil. [4] And we have confidence in the Lord touching you, that ye both do and will do the things which we command you. [5] And the Lord direct your hearts into the love of God, and into the patient waiting for Christ.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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