The WinePress News

The WinePress News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
1h

Thank you for your efforts!

Jacob, do you think AI will be the monitor of our actvity as it relates to this SYSTEM they seek to establish?

Reply
Share
4 replies by The WinePress and others
NewHumanNewEarthCommunities's avatar
NewHumanNewEarthCommunities
25m

For Your Review - https://debarelli.substack.com/p/data-centers-are-israeli-population?r=1qpmbr&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&timestamp=27.6

Reply
Share
1 reply by The WinePress
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The WinePress · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture