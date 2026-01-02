The WinePress News

The WinePress News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
KayAnne Riley's avatar
KayAnne Riley
11h

I don’t even watch that garbage anymore. I will not validate this silly play by watching it. Who knows what is actually happening ANYWHERE?? I know only ONE THING for certain, and that is Jesus Christ as Lord. My eyes are fixed on Him.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Te Reagan's avatar
Te Reagan
11h

I was in bed by 9pm

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The WinePress · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture