In the continued forcible degradation and perversion of the masses, the broadcasting networks watching the ball drop in New York City made sure to quickly show sodomites kissing each other the second the ball dropped. Even the media prostitutes who are paid to disseminate lies and vanity are starting to visibly grow fatigued by the onslaught of debauchery.

Speaking of the ball drop — where did it go?

During the broadcast, right when the ball was about to reach the bottom, the camera cuts away and cuts back to it, only for there to be no ball…

One commentor wrote:

NEW YEAR’S BALL DROP LEAVES VIEWERS CONFUSED - AND SOMETHING FEELS VERY WRONG. People aren’t just saying they missed it. They’re saying it didn’t behave like a real moment in time. The countdown didn’t sync with real clocks. Some swear the year flashed incorrectly. Others say the ball never visibly dropped - just an abrupt cut to confetti and noise, like the moment was skipped. No clean, uninterrupted footage spreading. No definitive replay everyone can point to. Just fragments… edits… and a collective feeling that the biggest moment of the year didn’t fully exist. This wasn’t some random livestream. This was the most rehearsed broadcast on Earth. So why does it feel like something glitched, got scrubbed, or quietly disappeared? What exactly did we all just watch?

Meanwhile in D.C., the clock was already a few minutes past midnight before the ball dropped on the TV broadcast.

Then we got ourselves plenty more bread & circuses to ring in the New Year. Nothing new, but still fascinating to see.

This was last night’s Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, Louisiana:

Well, would you look at that: an illuminated circus tent named after a Roman Caesar.

Then we have our bread, courtesy of the Pop Tarts Bowl a few days prior.

And there is going to be a whole lot more bread & circuses, more than we have probably ever seen in a while (which is saying something) because in order to keep the masses distracted from the corruption and collapse, the emperor declares the circus and the bread for the fawning fans.

It’s all fake and gay in 2026.

Ecclesiastes 7:2 It is better to go to the house of mourning, than to go to the house of feasting: for that is the end of all men; and the living will lay it to his heart. Proverbs 29:16 When the wicked are multiplied, transgression increaseth: but the righteous shall see their fall.

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE