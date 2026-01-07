The following report was first reported on November 26th, 2023, on winepressnews.com.

A 2021 study has recently begun to go viral, in which researchers in Japan were able to transgender a biological male catfish into a female with the use of soybean compounds.

The study, conducted by Kindai University’s Aquaculture Research Institute and located at the institute’s Shingu Station in Shingu, Wakayama Prefecture – which appears to have disappeared from their public research database on their website – documented how the use of a compound found in soybean protein called isoflavone, which can mimic the effects of female hormones such as estrogen, was used to transform male catfish into females.

The Japan-based paper The Mainichi did, however, report on the results of this study and the purpose of it on May 27th, 2021. The Japanese paper wrote:

A team of researchers in Japan has succeeded in making catfish all female with a compound found in soybeans — a development that promises to increase the production efficiency of this and other species whose females are more valuable than males in the food market.

The team, from Kindai University’s Aquaculture Research Institute and based at the institute’s Shingu Station in Shingu, Wakayama Prefecture, used isoflavone – a compound found in soybeans similar in effect to female hormones – to create the all-female groups of catfish. The feat is a Japan first, according to the university.

As female catfish grow faster than males, “by making them all female, production efficiency will rise,” commented team leader and aquaculture science associate professor Toshinao Ineno.

“This can be applied to other farm-raised fish whose females are more valuable.”

Catfish kept at Kindai University Aquaculture Research Institute’s Shingu Station are seen. Courtesy: Kindai University

According to Ineno, in catfish cultivation, which has been attracting attention as an alternative to increasingly scant eel, females grow to shipping weight — at least 600 grams — in six to 10 months after hatching. Males, which grow more slowly, are often discarded. Though it has been known that administering female hormone turns male catfish into females, this method is banned for fish for human consumption. So Ineno came up with the idea of using soybean isoflavone, which is sold commercially as a dietary supplement.

The experiment was conducted with catfish divided into five different tanks; one of regular fish farming water; three with different concentrations of “genistein,” a chemical component of soybean isoflavone; and one with female hormone dissolved in the water. The team kept 150 fry in each tank for 15 days, before transferring them to ordinary water until they were 150 days old. While 68% of catfish in the ordinary water tank were female, 96% of the catfish kept in the water with genistein at a concentration of 100 micrograms per liter were female. A concentration of 400 micrograms per liter yielded a 100% female group, the same as in the female hormone-treated water group.

Though the extracted genistein was used as the reagent in the experiment, the method is prohibited in the farming of fish for human consumption. Ineno said,

“In [the] future, we’d like to think of methods in which catfish can take in soybean isoflavone in their food, such as soy lees.”

He also added that the team intends to try making sturgeons – the fish that produce caviar – female using soybean isoflavone as well.

However, this same university did not stop there in 2021 and would later replicate the experiment but with sturgeon in 2022.

As before, the university and a team of researchers, led again by Professor Ineno, emulated their previous study by administering isoflavone to sturgeon fish, and were able to successfully change the male fish into female, The Mainichi reported.

The reasoning for this is to eventually commercialize raising these feminized sturgeon to produce more caviar, a food often seen as a delicacy but transformed into a more cheaper option at stores and restaurants. This “will increase by making them all female. If put into practical use, it will be possible to enjoy caviar at a more affordable price,” Ineno said.

Courtesy: Kindai University

Again, according to the paper:

According to Ineno, the sex ratio of sturgeon is about one-to-one, and the inefficiency of caviar production is an issue in cultivating the species. It has been known that administering female hormones can create female sturgeon. But since this method is banned for fish for human consumption, soybean isoflavone, which is sold commercially as a dietary supplement, was used.

The experiment was conducted with sterlet sturgeon, which were divided into tanks including the three groups raised on feed with different concentrations of “genistein,” a component of soybean isoflavone. The team raised 25 fry for 180 days on each diet from two months after they hatched, before giving them regular feed for 70 days. Researchers then dissected about eight fish per group, and also identified the starlets’ genetic sex from the mucus on their body.

As a result, ovaries were confirmed in all five sterlet carrying the male gene in the group raised on feed with a concentration of 1,000 micrograms of genistein per gram. Meanwhile, ovaries were not confirmed in fish carrying the male gene in the respective groups whose concentration of genistein in the feed were 10% and 1% of the first group.

Though the extracted genistein was used in the feed in this experiment, the method is prohibited in the farming of fish for human consumption. Ineno said, “We’d like to think of methods in which sturgeon can take in soybean isoflavone naturally in their food, such as soybean lees, and put it to practical use in a few years.”

Apparently this research has been in progress since 2019 by this university, according to a report from the Global Seafood Alliance. Ineno told the Advocate in December 2019:

In Japan, sturgeon meat is almost never sold and the males, which cannot be used to produce caviar, only increase production costs at sturgeon farms. But that study used a different compound called estradiol to produce similar results. The outlet wrote: ‘Four months after their artificial incubation, 150 juvenile Siberian sturgeons were given feed mixed with the hormone estradiol for about six months before their diet was switched back to regular feed. Several were inspected, and all of them contained egg cells.’ If we can get rid of the males from the beginning and we know for sure that all our fish are female, the cost of determining the sex of the fish can be brought down significantly. Identifying the sex of 1,000 sturgeons requires a team of around five people over 30 days. In addition to labor costs, there is also the cost of feed that’s used while the farmers wait until the fish are three years old. We estimate that these costs are around 25 percent of overall production costs, but this can be reduced by making all our fish female. The results are extremely promising. As well as producing caviar, an all-female batch of sturgeon is advantageous for other reasons. Sturgeons are big fish to rear, which means that we need more water and bigger rearing facilities. This is a significant hurdle to overcome in mass production and another reason why we started looking into all-female batches. We are looking at the effects of raw materials such as soybeans and the herb Psoralea corylifolia (babchi seeds) on the gonadal development of sturgeon. Further research is being conducted into whether we can mix such materials into feed and enable the sturgeon to ingest them easily.

Courtesy: Miyazaki Caviar

These studies open up a can of worms concerning the general food and water supply around the world, especially in the United States, with a number of studies and articles in the mainstream documenting the amount of plasticizers, heavy metals, birth control, and other chemicals that can produce feminizing effects on the animals, and possibly when ingested by people.

Last year The WinePress published a report titled, “Bonefish In South Florida Discovered To Contain High Levels Of Pharmaceuticals.”

Last month a comprehensive laboratory test found that a lot of fast food restaurants and eateries contained a whopping amount of antibiotics and contraceptives in the food.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

If you needed any proof that high soy-based products and solutions contained so heavily in today’s food and water supply aids in the feminization of men and softening of women, well, here you go.

There are a handful of studies out there that claim eating a ton of soy will not have estrogenic effects and lower your testosterone, and there are some others that indicate that they do. But, bearing these Japanese studies in mind, this harkens back to a point I made the other day in my report discussing a WHO-backed study that claims some ultra-processed foods are not harmful to one’s health, and even in some instances than can prove to be healthy, they say. The point I raised was that you don’t need some magical little “study” that declares something to be so; just open your eyes and behold what’s going on.

In this case, when you see so many people acting more and more effeminate, one must recognize that what people are eating and drinking can and will have serious, detrimental effects on one’s overall health. You cannot wade in a sewer and not expect to come out stinky and sickly.

Proverbs 11:17 The merciful man doeth good to his own soul: but he that is cruel troubleth his own flesh. Proverbs 23:1 When thou sittest to eat with a ruler, consider diligently what is before thee: [2] And put a knife to thy throat, if thou be a man given to appetite. [3] Be not desirous of his dainties: for they are deceitful meat.

Last year, I discussed a study that indicated that low testosterone makes people more submissive and easier to control. This is one of the reasons why Americans are so easily to trick and sway.

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE