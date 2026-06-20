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DJ's avatar
DJ
3h

It doesn't matter if it's left or right, the people will still be screwed over.

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Carol's avatar
Carol
2h

Yes. We know Peter Thiel hasn’t relocated to Argentina because he fears the destruction of America. Thiel is behind the destruction of America and mankind.

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