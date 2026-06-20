Argentina’s President Javier Milei recently published a controversial opinion piece in the Financial Times — “Argentina invites AI to free itself: As we enter a new era of technology, AI must be permitted to develop without premature regulation” — that has received some pushback, as a member of the World Economic Forum’s Young Global Leaders called for sweeping deregulation of artificial intelligence to allow for “non-human corporations” operated by AI in the country, claiming that “AI will free us,” among other things.

In his piece, Milei referenced a 2023 U.S. court case, Sarcuni vs bZx DAO, classified blockchain-based decentralized autonomous organizations (DAO) as a general partnership, which removes members from limited liability protections. Milei says, “As we enter into a new era of technology, this is precisely the wrong legal architecture.” He added,

“As much as the industrial revolution freed us from the constraints of the human muscle, AI will free us from the constraints of the human brain, pushing productivity beyond our wildest dreams.”

Milei’s administration recently submitted proposed legislation that establishes “a dedicated legal framework for the deployment of AI.” This framework is built upon several tenets.

“First, a commitment to keep AI unregulated so that it is free to be developed without the deadly hand of premature and poorly understood regulation. “Second, the creation of a new corporate category in Argentine law: the non-human corporation. These are entities operated by AI agents or robots. Where these systems exercise independent judgment in unpredictable environments — as they must, if they are to be genuinely useful — their actions entail real risks. Limited liability is not a luxury for such entities; it is a precondition for their existence. Human shareholders may participate, but are not required. “Third, a competitive fiscal environment. These corporations will benefit from a low corporate tax rate, and shareholders can select the corporate governance law of their choosing. Final beneficiaries will have to be disclosed — Argentina has no interest in becoming a haven for illicit capital — but for all legitimate commercial activity our framework will offer unmatched terms.”

He went on to claim that “For too long, Argentina constructed a labyrinth of restrictions that reduced what was one of the world’s wealthiest nations to relative poverty.”

Milei ended his column by calling upon investors to come to Argentina and do business there.

“We are open for business. In the spirit of the Dutch merchants who made Amsterdam the financial capital of the 17th century, we intend to offer the most attractive legal and fiscal environment for the AI companies that will define the 21st. Let Buenos Aires become for AI what Amsterdam was for the age of sail — the place where the legal imagination caught up with the technological moment, and the world was changed.”

Milei’s FT piece has caused some concern within his country, according to the Buenos Aires Herald. His aforementioned submitted proposals, known as RIGI, made no mention of the concept of “non-human corporations” or establish a deregulated framework for AI companies, the paper pointed out.

Nevertheless, the Argentinian paper noted that Milei’s proposed policy echoes sentiments expressed by the likes of Sam Altman and Peter Thiel, as the two have looked to back AI startups and support datacenters in the country.

The Buenos Aires Herald wrote:

In October, OpenAI — the company behind ChatGPT — and Argentine firm Sur Energy signed a letter of intent to develop a large-scale AI data center in Patagonia.

Patagonia, a sparsely populated region in southern Argentina known for its abundant natural resources and cool, dry climate, is widely seen as an attractive location for large data centers. The project, known as Stargate Argentina, would be the first initiative of its kind in Latin America. The investment has been estimated at between US$20 billion and US$25 billion, although the project has yet to be formally launched.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said the initiative would help bring Milei’s vision of “how AI could drive Argentina’s growth and creativity” to life.

Milei has also announced a “social digital twin” program, which would use publicly available citizen data to create simulations intended to inform public policy decisions.

The concept bears similarities to services offered by Palantir, the data analytics company co-founded by tech investor Peter Thiel. Thiel met with Milei in April and has spent the past months living in Argentina. The government has denied that Palantir — or any other private company — is involved in the digital twin initiative, which has yet to be launched.

Thiel has also been linked to Próspera, a controversial semi-autonomous development project in Honduras designed to attract investment through a separate regulatory and governance framework.

Former lawmaker and Coalición Cívica leader Elisa “Lilita” Carrió said Milei’s article “confirms his full support for Peter Thiel, his philosophy, his beliefs and his economic power.” According to Carrió, the proposal would turn Argentina into “a catastrophic experiment for human dignity” and move the country toward the “complete private totalitarianism” she believes Thiel advocates.

“Argentina has been chosen as the site of a social experiment with terrible consequences for human freedom,” Carrió said. She argued that a lack of regulation for AI would mean “the dissolution of all moral and legal constraints, the end of the state, and the privatization of military and police power in the hands of private groups.”

Former Defense Minister Agustín Rossi said the Super RIGI initiative appeared to be “tailor-made for Javier Milei’s friends” and questioned why Economy Ministry officials had declined to clarify whether Palantir had lobbied in favor of the proposal.

Meanwhile, electronics engineer and AI specialist Ariel Garbarz argued in a post on X that the ideas of non-human corporations and the full deregulation of AI would create a system of “programmed impunity: human gains, social harm and responsibility shifted onto machines.”

“The ideological trick is to call the state’s decision to stop protecting its people ‘innovation,’” he warned.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Proverbs 28:15 As a roaring lion, and a ranging bear; so is a wicked ruler over the poor people.

Remember when this monkey burst onto the scene several years ago and was heavily lauded by Con Inc., when he allegedly rebuked the Davos gang to their faces, was another MAGA ally who was going to radically transform and pull Argentina out of the gutter. Yeah, I remember; and I remember we see said several times that it was a load of nonsense and lies, Milei was just playing his part and wasn’t saying anything that radical to begin with, not to mention that he was already a recognized WEF Young Global Leader and part of the transhumanist tech bro cult that MAGA was convinced were these libertarian white hats.

When he spoke at Davos in 2024, the crowd of globalists actually enjoyed what he said. The Financial Times reported at the time that “The global business elite is infatuated with Javier Milei.” The reporter for the FT wrote: “The Davos elite had been lectured about losing its way and had loved it.” One WEF attendee who was particularly bullish about Milei was Daniel Pinto, the number two at J.P. Morgan, who told the Financial Times that Milei (who has several JPM alumni in top roles in his administration) was “addressing all the right things in the economy.”’ It was not long thereafter he met with Larry Fink and BlackRock to discuss investment opportunities and building infrastructure.

Furthermore, around that time Milei also paid a visit to Israel and bawled while visiting the wall.

And again earlier this year…

It was almost immediately after he was elected two years ago, he backtracked on most of his campaign promises, and on the day he was inaugurated, one of his ministers in his cabinet flew to COP28 to tell the globalist elite that he was still on board with the UN’s Paris Climate Accord. In 2024, he admitted to secretly “transferring” Argentina’s sovereign gold reserves abroad, but did not specify the details (where, amount, why, legal rights, etc.).

Let’s also not forget his crypto scams identical to the ones Trump and his family do.

And now this absolutely puppet and political whore is determined to sell Argentina up the river with technocratic enslavement and surveillance, where “ownership” is transferred to entities and algorithms that are soulless, aren’t real and accountable to no one in a court of law, yet earns that dirty usury money.

Milei hit Argentina with that same MAGA spell just as Trump cast upon the United States.

Galatians 3:1 O foolish [Argentinians], who hath bewitched you, that ye should not obey the truth, before whose eyes Jesus Christ hath been evidently set forth, crucified among you?

If Milei and the tech bros have their, Argentina will too be further raped and pillaged of its resources to become a vacuum hub for datacenters and international surveillance.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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