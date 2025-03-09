Earlier this week, Vice President JD Vance insinuated that there is a possibility the United States could go to war to repel and defeat Mexican cartels, but then later said “no,” troops will not be sent to Mexico to war against the cartels. But some military experts believe that a new war is inevitable.

Vance made the remarks during a joint press conference with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard in Eagle Pass, Texas, on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Since Trump took office, a number of cartels have been recently deemed foreign terrorist organizations, providing the U.S. the ability to officially direct armed forces to deal with these terrorist threats. The prior administration was unwilling to do this even after more Americans were being kidnapped, tortured and killed.

A press reporter asked if U.S. forces had the "green light" to hit targets inside Mexico. He replied:

"So, look, I'm not going to make any announcements about any invasions of Mexico here today. The president has a megaphone, and, of course, he'll speak to these issues as he feels necessary. "Of course, the president is going to make the determination about how we deploy those forces. But our hope here, our hope is that Mexico takes this job seriously. We don't want to have negative relationships with the Mexican government."

Another reporter then followed up by asking, "So, you just mentioned something about 'invasion' of Mexico. Is there any talk or any thoughts about actually U.S. military forces going into Mexico?"

Vance simply replied with, “No. Next question.”

Vance was also queried why more large-scale operations have not been activated to deport those who are in the U.S. illegally. Vance said, “Rome wasn’t built in a day. We have seen pretty significant increases in deportations and apprehensive and arrests. But we have to remember, President Biden gutted the entire immigration enforcement regime of this country.”

A week prior, the Wall Street Journal revealed that Hegseth threatened to send U.S. forces to deal with the cartels if they could not get the issue under control. The WSJ reported:

It was the first call U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth held with Mexico’s top military officials, and it wasn’t going well.

Hegseth told the officials that if Mexico didn’t deal with the collusion between the country’s government and drug cartels, the U.S. military was prepared to take unilateral action, according to people briefed on the Jan. 31 call. Mexico’s top brass who were on that call were shocked and angered, feeling he was suggesting U.S. military action inside Mexico, these people said. The Defense Department declined to comment.

[…] Hegseth’s suggestion of a potential U.S. military action struck a raw nerve for Mexico’s generals, who are brought up on stories of past U.S. armed interventions, including the 1846 Mexican-American war that cost the country half its territory.

Since the Jan. 31 call, Hegseth has repeated the same message publicly, from the U.S.-Mexico border, which he visited a few days after the call, to the U.S. naval base in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, which he visited this week.

“We’re taking nothing off the table. Nothing,” he said when asked if he would rule out military strikes in Mexico.

The once-improbable scenario that the Trump administration could make good on its threats to take military action has reverberated in Washington.

On Thursday, a group of former U.S. and Mexican military and trade officials, congressional staffers, analysts and drug policy experts gathered around a long table on Capitol Hill for a three-hour exercise to lay out what would actually happen if the U.S. carried out military strikes in Mexico. The exercise mapped out severe economic disruptions between the two countries, border closings, violent flare-ups, and civil unrest on both sides of the border.

At the same time, it could endanger security collaboration to crack down on drug cartels, including programs that allow U.S. drones to feed intelligence to Mexican law enforcement.

That same day, a group of two dozen U.S. lawmakers released a resolution condemning “any call for U.S. military action in Mexico without authorization from the U.S. Congress and the consent of the Mexican government.” The document highlighted that any such action could trigger “severe bilateral consequences.”

Additionally worth noting, the Associated Press reported: Since Trump’s second term began, about 6,500 new active duty forces have been ordered to deploy to the southern border. Before that, there were about 2,500 troops already there, largely National Guard troops on active duty orders, along with a couple of hundred active duty aviation forces.

Task & Purpose also recently detailed how the Center for Intelligence Agency (CIA) are now targeting Mexico with drone surveillance, in a rare news leak admission that might suggest the CIA is purposefully showing their hand a little to the cartels. At the same time, U.S. Green Beret Special Forces have been dispatched to conduct “joint training operations” with the Mexican military.

A lot of commentors jokingly said this is the CIA targeting the CIA:

Last month, Rtr. Col. Douglas MacGregor said he believes it’s a lock that the U.S. will formally go to war with Mexico in the near future, predicting it before anyone else while speaking with Andrew Napolitano’s Judging Freedom.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

What is often left out of the discussion in this whole border and drug smuggling rigmarole is that the CIA and the whole of the U.S. military industrial complex is responsible in large part for this issue. Just do a little research into the Vietnam War and you’ll get the picture.

Chastising China, Canada and Mexico (like Trump is doing) is not addressing the problem, and it is that this country is facilitating it; and any further action in this endeavor supposedly against the cartels is not to eradicate them but consolidate them.

It’s the fox guarding the henhouse.

But I do suspect that a new large-scale “operation” is in the cards and is something neocons and warhawks have been salivating for for some time.

As the empire collapses and the U.S. becomes more of a regional force, I don’t doubt that the U.S. will look to topple Mexico and take it for itself at some point if it can be done. More oil and minerals.

Mark 13:7 And when ye shall hear of wars and rumours of wars, be ye not troubled: for such things must needs be; but the end shall not be yet. [8] For nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: and there shall be earthquakes in divers places, and there shall be famines and troubles: these are the beginnings of sorrows.

