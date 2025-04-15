Bezos Earth Fund and the Global Methane Hub recently announced a new investment deal to selectively breed cattle and sheep to emit less methane in the latest effort to fight climate change.

The Global Methane Hub is aligned with the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and its declared goal is to “[reduce] methane by 45% is crucial to reducing warming by 0.3 degrees Celsius by 2040 and putting us on a path to a healthy future.” The group envisions “A world where a dramatic reduction of methane emissions by 2030, coupled with rapidly decreasing carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gas emissions, keeps global warming under 1.5 degrees Celsius, averting climate catastrophe and bringing social, environmental, health, and economic benefits to communities, cities, and countries.”

The Bezos Earth Fund explained its latest move in a press release on April 8th:

Bezos Earth Fund and Global Methane Hub Launch $27.4M Initiative to Breed Low-Methane Livestock Across Four Continents

For the first time, scientists and breeders across the globe are joining forces to slash methane emissions from livestock. Backed by $19.3 million from the Bezos Earth Fund and $8.1 million from the Global Methane Hub, a new initiative will fund research and breeding programs across North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, and Oceania to help herds emit less methane – naturally.

The funding will support grants that deliver the tools to identify low-emission cattle and sheep based on biological traits; and help breeding programs select animals that are naturally more climate-efficient.

“Reducing methane from cattle is one of the most elegant solutions we have to slow climate change,” said Dr. Andy Jarvis, Director of the Future of Food at the Bezos Earth Fund. “Thanks to collaboration with the Global Methane Hub, we’re backing an effort that uses age-old selection practices to identify and promote naturally low-emitting cattle – locking in climate benefits for generations to come.”

Methane is a potent greenhouse gas – more than 80 times as powerful as carbon dioxide over a 20-year period. Cattle are the largest contributors to livestock-related methane emissions. But even within a single herd, some animals emit up to 30% less methane than others. Scientists say selecting and breeding for these traits – just as farmers have done for centuries for milk yield, fertility, or disease resistance – can lead to substantial, permanent emissions reductions across the industry.

Because methane-efficient animals are selected using traits that already exist in herds, this approach won’t need farmers to change how they feed or raise livestock, making this an easy, no-cost way for agriculture to contribute to climate progress.

“This initiative is a cornerstone of a broader global push to accelerate public-good research on enteric methane,” said Hayden Montgomery, Agriculture Program Director at the Global Methane Hub. “Together with the Bezos Earth Fund, as part of the Enteric Fermentation R&D Accelerator, we’re building an open, coordinated foundation that spans countries, breeds, and species – delivering practical solutions that reduce emissions and support farmers worldwide.”

These efforts will screen more than 100,000 animals, collect methane emissions data, and scale up low-emission breeding practices across public and private breeding programs.

Grant Highlights

The initiative will fund methane reduction efforts across major livestock-producing regions and breeds, including:

From the Bezos Earth Fund

$2.34 million to the University of Nebraska to lead research on low-methane beef genetics in commercial and crossbred cattle populations in the U.S.

$4.85 million to the Angus Foundation to integrate low-methane traits into beef cattle breeding programs in North America, Oceania, and Europe

$8.7 million to accelerate low-emission dairy breeding across Holstein, Jersey, Brown Swiss, and Red breeds, led by Wageningen University in the Netherlands

$3.35 million to advance methane-efficient breeding in Indigenous African cattle, led by the International Livestock Research Institute in Kenya

From the Enteric Fermentation R+D Accelerator of the Global Methane Hub

$1.7 million to support methane efficient beef breeding in Latin America, led by the National Agricultural Research Institute in Uruguay

$2.4 million to accelerate low-emission sheep breeding in Europe, Oceania and Latin America, led by the University of New England in Australia

$4 million to support rumen microbiome sampling and analysis across all above-mentioned projects funded by Global Methane Hub and the Bezos Earth Fund

“This work brings together the best of science, industry, and the global breeding community to accelerate genetic improvement for methane efficiency worldwide,” said Prof Roel Veerkamp, leader of the initiative at Wageningen University & Research (WUR). “It fits nicely with our mission at WUR to explore the potential of nature to improve the quality of life.”

The work is part of the Global Methane Genetics initiative, a growing international collaboration to embed climate-smart breeding practices into livestock programs. With support from over 50 institutions in more than 25 countries, the initiative aims to make methane efficiency a global breeding standard. Over time, this approach could cut methane emissions from cattle by 1 to 2% each year – accumulating to a 30% reduction over the next two decades.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Proverbs 19:2 Also, that the soul be without knowledge, it is not good; and he that hasteth with his feet sinneth.

More climate nonsense as usual, which we understand is only going to create further impoverishment and destruction of the environment as a result. The ultimate goal is to get the masses to eat a lot less overall, none if they can help it.

1 Timothy 4:1 Now the Spirit speaketh expressly, that in the latter times some shall depart from the faith, giving heed to seducing spirits, and doctrines of devils; [2] Speaking lies in hypocrisy; having their conscience seared with a hot iron; [3] Forbidding to marry, and commanding to abstain from meats, which God hath created to be received with thanksgiving of them which believe and know the truth.

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

